Cross-Country Skiing at Pineland Farms

Find a pair of used skis on the cheap and then you’re off! Cross-country skiing in Maine is widely available, whether it’s in your own secret spot or on groomed trails at places like Pineland Farms, and it gets you outside without as much fanfare – or expense – as downhill skiing. It’s also a terrific way to burn some of those extra “seasonal” calories. However, you’re likely to put those calories right back into your body with an apres-ski visit to the Pineland market and its to-die-for bakery.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna