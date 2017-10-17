Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: October 17, 2017

Cross-Country Skiing at Pineland Farms

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

February snows bring outdoor enthusiasts

Find a pair of used skis on the cheap and then you’re off! Cross-country skiing in Maine is widely available, whether it’s in your own secret spot or on groomed trails at places like Pineland Farms, and it gets you outside without as much fanfare – or expense – as downhill skiing. It’s also a terrific way to burn some of those extra “seasonal” calories. However, you’re likely to put those calories right back into your body with an apres-ski visit to the Pineland market and its to-die-for bakery.

Staff photo by Ben McCanna

View all 101 Things to do in Maine

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.