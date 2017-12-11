Posted: December 11, 2017
Gingerbread Spectacular, Cocktails & Comedy, Vintage Bazaar: 10 things happening in Maine this week
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Lantern Tours
5:30 to 8 p.m., tours every 30 minutes. Thursday. Portland Observatory Museum, 138 Congress St., Portland, $5 at
the door. portlandlandmarks.org
Greater Portland Landmarks invites you to a special guided lantern tour of the Portland Observatory to
catch a view of Portland at night. The gift shop will be open with observatory gifts, and local Munjoy Hill artist
Dominic White will be there with his work. The observatory was built in the early 1800s and is not heated, so dress
accordingly and head for the hill. This is a one-night-only deal and tickets are on a first-come, first-served
basis.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna
Cocktails & Comedy Holiday Show
8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Need a little holiday decompression time? Few things are more restorative than laughter. Add to that a
festive drink and you'll thank yourself later for a fun night out. Cocktails & Comedy will properly crack you up
and will remind you just how funny life can be. You'll be treated to the wise-cracking hilarity of Dawn Hartill,
Phoebe Angle, Karen Morgan, Kate Ghiloni and headliner Stef Doyle. This is not a show for the faint of heart – or
humor – but it is one that will have you busting a gut — big time.
Everett
Collection/Shutterstock.com
Dough Ball Preview Party
5:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $30 day of party. boothbayoperahouse.com
Help support the restoration of Boothbay Harbor's Opera House while dancing to a live band, noshing on hors
d'oeuvres from the Friends of the Opera House and sipping cocktails from the cash bar. Best of all, the Dough Ball
preview party allows you to see all the entries in this year's Gingerbread Spectacular, and you'll even be privy to
knowing the winners! As for dress, everything goes, from your favorite jeans and Bean boots to that tuxedo or ball
gown tucked away in your closet.
Photo courtesy of Opera House at Boothbay Harbor
Eimskip Scandinavian Northern Lights Christmas Charity Event
6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Ocean Gateway, 14 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland, $125. eventbrite.com
Enjoy a Scandinavian-themed holiday party complete with a succulent spread prepared by Portland Hunt &
Alpine Club. You can also purchase beer, wine and the most enticing beverage of the night, Glögg, Sweden's
signature festive drink. Icelandic DJ sensation Hermigervill will be throwing beats down all night and you can also
hit the walk-through art exhibit and partake in some incredible raffles for prizes that include a trip to Iceland.
What's more, all proceeds will go to the Cancer Community Center, so you'll very much be helping others while you
help yourself to a sensational Scandinavian soirée.
Sonya Illustration/Shutterstock.com
Gingerbread Spectacular
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., free, donations
accepted. boothbayoperahouse.com
You'll feast your eyes and feel a sudden, strange urge to eat doors, windows, roofs, fences and every other
part of the annual display of gingerbread houses in Boothbay Harbor. Professional bakers, amateurs and children all
compete for prizes awarded for most ingredients used, best holiday spirit, most obsessive compulsive, best
landscaping and most spectacular, among other fun categories. Depending on when you stop in, you'll likely hear and
see a live musical performance to further entice your senses.
Photo courtesy of Opera House at Boothbay
Harbor
Vintage Bazaar New England: Holiday Edition
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland, $10, $15 for
weekend pass, free for 16 and under. mybazaarlife.com
There's still time to find something unique for that hard-to-shop-for person on your list. Head to
Thompson's Point this weekend for a two-day show featuring vintage finds, repurposed goods, architectural salvage,
fine foods and handcrafted wares from more than 85 vendors. Also, there's no law against treating yourself to a
one-of-a-kind treasure, provided you've been reasonably good this
year.
Trekandshoot/Shutterstock.com
Victorian Christmas House Tour
Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Swan Hall, 555 Cumberland Ave., Portland, $10 suggested donation. windhamhistorical.org
Still lacking in Christmas spirit? We've got just the thing. Stroll through nine gorgeously decorated rooms
featuring 16 Christmas trees at Swan Hall, a Victorian home in Portland that dates back to 1886. Refreshments will
be available and proceeds benefit the Windham Historical Society.
Photo courtesy of Swan Hall
Boat Parade of Lights
4:30 p.m. Saturday. Casco Bay Lines, 56 Commercial St., Portland, $10. cascobaylines.com
It's one thing seeing holiday lights on houses, it's another thing altogether seeing them on boats out on
Casco Bay. The annual Boat Parade of Lights cruise is sold out, but you can enjoy it from the shore along
Portland's Eastern Promenade. Dozens of boats of various sizes participate in a very merry floating parade, and you
might even see a Santa or two behind the captain's wheel.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
Seanachie Nights Celtic Solstice
7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18. Bull Feeney's, 375 Fore St., Portland, $9 suggested donation. lynnecullen.com
Seanachie Nights is a series of stories and music from Celtic and British culture. This month's performance
features musician and storyteller Kate Chadbourne who will be sharing her Celtic solstice tales with harp, piano,
tin whistle, Irish flute, melodian and a huge love for traditional Irish storytelling. Chadbourne holds a doctorate
in Celtic languages and literature from Harvard University, where she teaches courses in Irish language and
folklore. She has also published two collections of poetry.
Kate Vigdis/Shutterstock.com
Kotzschmar Christmas with Cornils
7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $32 to $56. porttix.com
Municipal organist Ray Cornils will be playing his annual Christmas show for the last time this year on the
7,101-pipe Kotschmar organ, accompanied by the voices of ChoralArt singers and the Kotzschmar Festival Brass in a
show of gorgeous and glorious holiday songs. Cornils has been playing the Kotzschmar for an incredible 28 years,
and he'll be sorely missed seated behind all those keys and pedals. So, come out and say a heartfelt thanks to Ray
as you enjoy arrangements of "Wassail, Wassail All Over Town," "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing" and "O Holy Night,"
among many others.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna