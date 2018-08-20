Get down with these southern Maine dog-day events

It’s clear from the calendar, the dog days of summer are officially here, with three canine-centric events happening this weekend in southern Maine.

Starting Friday, it’s the Dog Days of August at the L.L. Bean campus, a three-day event where local celebrity dogs will be in attendance, including Millie, L.L. Bean’s famous yellow Lab who travels the country in the Bootmobile (and has her own Instagram account), and Morgan, the K-9 handled by Maine Game Warden Kris MacCabe of “North Woods Law.”

Other well socialized and well behaved dogs on leashes – and owners ready to clean up after them – are more than welcome, but dogs who are easily stressed and cats should stay at home.

The annual event, held for the past 10 years in a partnership with Coastal Humane Society, is popular with both local customers and summer visitors, and even people who don’t have dogs. “There’s something for everyone,” said company spokesman Eric Smith.

On Friday from 6-7 p.m., there’s an event called Save a Puppy Fray, when adoptable dogs from Coastal Humane Society will be on display as they play.

A 5K begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 1-mile walk. Canine contests with the Coastal Humane Society begin at 9:30 a.m. and include best owner and dog lookalike, best trick, best costume, musical chairs and the fastest ice cream eater.

Other highlights of the schedule on Saturday include Ask a Veterinarian from 11 a.m. to noon and a K-9 demonstration by Freeport Police Officer Matthew Moorhouse and Cassie, a Belgian Malinois, from 12:30-1:15 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., dog owners and dogs can get a reading with animal communicator Judy Garbow. Planet Dog will hold Bobbing for Orbees from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Owners of dogs who like to jump in the water are invited to pre-register and see if they have a potential contestant for DockDogs, an aquatics competition held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. To see the full schedule or get more information, go to llbean.com.

ALES FOR TAILS

If the idea of sampling suds from more than 23 local breweries while raising funds to support homeless and displaced animals appeals to you, then the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland cordially invites you and your pooch to an afternoon of just that at Ales for Tails, 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

The event also features non-alcoholic drinks from Green Bee Craft Beverages and Capt’n Eli Soda, and if your loyal companion is looking for a special treat, the Congress Street Starbucks will be serving up foamy puppachinos that they can slurp right up, tails wagging. Food trucks will be on hand with sweet and savory offerings, and several dog-loving vendors will be on site handing out freebies. Admission is $35 in advance, $50 at the gate and $10 for under 21. Find tickets at eventbrite.com.

PET ROCK IN THE PARK

Portland Veterinary Specialists invites you to its annual gathering of dogs and dog lovers in Deering Oaks park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Pet Rock in the Park features animal demonstrations, food vendors, pet products, pet services, animal shelters, animal rescues and a whole bunch of wagging tails. Music will be courtesy of ’80s covers bands Time Pilots and Girls Just Want to Have Fun, and donations will be accepted for the Animal Cancer Foundation. So, hit the park to sit, stay, fetch and have the good kind of dog day afternoon.

Staff writer Aimsel Ponti contributed to this report.

Bonnie Washuk can be contacted at:

bwashuk@sunjournal.com