Gear up for the Yarmouth Clam Festival with these fun facts

Here in Maine, the word clambake is synonymous with a rousing good party, as in “Boy, that was some clambake they threw at Johnsons’ house last week.” So, it makes sense that the Yarmouth Clam Festival, one of southern Maine’s biggest and best-known summer parties, was centered around a clambake when it got going in 1965.

Which brings up a little-known fact: The festival’s clam theme developed mostly because it was anchored by the clambake the first few years, said Katie Worthing, director of the Yarmouth Historical Society. People have always clammed in town, but it’s not exactly an industry center. A list of more than 100 certified shellfish dealers on the Department of Marine Resources website includes no Yarmouth addresses.

But it’s clear that no town better illustrates the power of the clam than Yarmouth. More than 100,000 people have been known to jam the town’s quaint downtown during the three-day festival. This year’s festival is Friday through Sunday.

Here are some other little-known facts, fun tidbits and crucial information to help you enjoy the party.

DIAPER DERBY

The festival has one of the most unusual contests you’ll see anywhere this summer: Diaper Derby, Sunday at noon on the Memorial Green. It’s a race for quick-crawling babies and lightning-fast toddlers. There are divisions for crawlers under 12 months and toddlers 13 to 24 months, plus toddlers 25-36 months. The sight of dozens of parents kneeling down and exhorting their diaper-clad infants to crawl like the wind is awe-inspiring. Fun, anyway. And it’s a tradition passed down among generations. Brad Pattershall was just 9 months old when he won the first Diaper Derby in 1973. Then when Pattershall had his own speedy youngster, Sofia, he entered her in the race more than 30 years later, in the toddler division.

AW SHUCKS

The Maine State Clam Shucking Contest proves that people from all over Maine take the tricky task of freeing a clam from its shell very seriously. The contest, Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Memorial Green, features people who know their way around a shucking knife. Some work in the seafood industry, so they enter the professional division. Others just figure you better know how to shuck if you live in Maine, and they can compete as amateurs. Contestants wear aprons and sporty Sou’Wester storm hats, because speed shucking can get pretty messy.

PARK FOR A CAUSE, OR FOR FREE

In a town with fewer than 9,000 residents, you can imagine how difficult parking can be when tens of thousands of additional folks drop in. The festival website shows a map of a half-dozen or so parking areas around the festival site, run by local groups to raise money, including booster groups for youth hockey, lacrosse and basketball. Most charge between $5 and $10. There’s also a free parking lot at the former DeLorme map company, now Garmin, on Route 1 north of town near Exit 17 off I-295. A shuttle from the lot to the festival runs about every half-hour from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

CLAM QUEENS AND THE SPLENDID SPLINTER

Here are some fun facts about the festival through the years, courtesy of the Yarmouth Historical Society:

– The last time an actual clambake was held during the festival was in 1973.

– Winners in the beauty contests in the first festivals were called “Clam Queens.” The first winner, Donna Lee Owen Stokes, was crowned by then-governor John H. Reed in 1966.

– The first clam-shucking contest was held in 1974.

– Baseball Hall of Famer and Red Sox legend Ted Williams was the Grand Marshall of the festival’s parade in 1987.

FOOD MATH

The festival is a big fundraiser for community groups, who man the refreshment stands. Here’s the amount of various treats festival volunteers say they sell most years:

6,000 pounds of clams, 6,000 lobster rolls, 2,500 pancake breakfasts, 2,000 shore dinners, 400 homemade pies, 6,000 strawberry shortcakes and more than 13,500 lime Rickeys.

The latter is an old-fashioned soda fountain drink, which can be traced to a Washington, D.C., bar in the 1880s, where it was named for a lobbyist named Joe Rickey and included whiskey. The non-alcoholic version became popular at drug stores and ice cream counters and was a staple refreshment for years. At the festival, the lime Rickeys are sold by members of the Downeasters men’s chorus. The ingredients, if you’ve never tried one, are: one lime, simple sugar, seltzer water and ice.

I CAN HEAR MUSIC

Just as the festival has all kinds of food, there are also all kinds of local musical acts sprinkled around town during the three days. On Friday you can see Not Dead Yet, a self-described “retro-pop and rockabilly-funk” group at noon at the Memorial Green tent. Then you can catch the Falmouth Library’s Ukulele Society, also known as the Flukes, at the North Yarmouth Academy tent at 1 p.m. and the blues group Durango 95 at 1:30 p.m. at the Memorial Green tent. Overall, there will be more than 60 performers on three stages throughout the festival.

HOW MUCH WIRE?

More math from festival organizers:

– More than 180 crafters, artists and photographers

– Ten miles of electrical wire to power all the lights, rides and equipment

– More than 85 floats, bands, cars and entertainers in the parade on Friday at 6 p.m.; uncounted hundreds (maybe thousands) of chairs placed along parade route weeks early by eager parade fans.

– Four different hats are worn by mascot Steamer the Clam at various times: Sou’Wester, baseball cap, birthday hat and a “Cat in the Hat” hat.

52nd YARMOUTH CLAM FESTIVAL

WHEN: Friday through Sunday

WHERE: Downtown Yarmouth, along Main Street from School Street heading east to a little beyond Bridge Street

HOW MUCH: Free admission; food and crafts for sale, fees for rides

INFO: clamfestival.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Parade from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday; Maine State Clam Shucking Contest, 11 a.m. Saturday; fireworks, 9:15 p.m. Saturday; Diaper Derby crawling race, noon Sunday; carnival rides each day.