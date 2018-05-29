Food trucks congregate at Congdon’s for a nightly feast

People look over their options and wait for their meals during the opening night of Congdon's After Dark, a gathering of food trucks at Congdon's Donuts in Wells, on Thursday, May 24, 2018. It is the second season of the food truck park, which was popular with locals and tourists last season. On this night, the trucks present were, left to right, Fishin’ Ships, Gorgeous Gelato, Big Grampa’s Grill, Knew Potato Caboose, Crescent City and, not pictured, Tasting Maine.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

Tess Wurgler helps a customer from the Fishin’ Ships truck during the opening night of Congdon's After Dark.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

Crowds turn out for the opening night of Congdon's After Dark, a gatherig of food trucks.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

The OG from Fishin’ Ships: beer battered fish and hand cut fries with tartar sauce and lemon, photographed on the opening night of Congdon's After Dark.

Staff photo by Gregory Rec

The great thing about food trucks is they’re so mobile you never know where you might find one. The bad thing about them is, you never know where you might find one.

If you have a favorite diner, it’s always there at the same address, day after day. But you might discover a food truck you love parked on the corner today, then go back in a week and find it’s vanished (or, more likely, at a microbrewery).

But there’s now a spot in southern Maine where you can find a pack of food trucks parked daily: Congdon’s After Dark Food Truck Park in Wells. It opened for the season last week.

The owners of Congdon’s Doughnuts Family Restaurant and Bakery will be hosting up to 10 food trucks in its parking lot Thursday through Sunday nights into late June. Then the park will be open nightly through the summer. The park will feature a core of seven trucks, which will be there most days, with other mobile kitchens rotating in.

The variety of cuisine includes fried clams from Tasting Maine, handmade pasta with truffle sauce at The Truffle Truck, pork belly banh mi sandwiches from Farm To Coast Mobile Kitchen, a burger topped with crab Rangoon at Hoss & Mary’s and gourmet french fries at Knew Potato Caboose – plus Mexican, Cajun, Creole and Middle-Eastern fare, as well as Congdon’s famous doughnuts.

“It’ll be like going to the mall food court but a lot better,” said Adam Leech, whose family has run Congdon’s since 1955. The park will also be the site of the long-awaited return of Hoss & Mary’s, a popular Old Orchard Beach eatery that closed in 2015 when owners Brian “Hoss” Coddens and Deena “Mary” Eskew moved to Key West, Florida, where they first met.

The couple ran a food truck in Key West and survived Hurricane Irma before deciding earlier this year to come back to Maine. Within hours of announcing their decision to return to Maine on Facebook in March, fans of their food had left more than 600 comments and 1,300 reactions.

The couple is borrowing a friend’s food trailer to get cooking again, while searching for a permanent restaurant space somewhere in the Saco/Biddeford/Old Orchard Beach area. The truck will serve Hoss & Mary’s famously outrageous burgers, with toppings like chicken fingers, crab Rangoon, jalapeño peppers, BBQ sauce or onion rings.

“This is a great way for us to get back in the game, Congdon’s is such a landmark,” said Coddens. “And we can get our food to our customers who have been asking for it.”

Leech is billing Congdon’s After Dark as “New England’s first food truck park.” An internet search for food truck parks shows that they’ve been springing up around the country recently, including in Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and the New Jersey shore. The park will have a beer garden with more than two dozen Maine beers and ciders, picnic tables, live entertainment and classic car shows, as well as some indoor seating, said Leech. He said his father, Congdon’s owner Gary Leech, came up with the food park idea.

The park has a lineup of about 15 food trucks from Maine and New Hampshire. There are 10 spots for trucks so they will rotate and the nightly schedule of trucks will be posted at the food truck park’s website, cadfoodtrucks.com.

Congdon’s tried out the food truck park concept last summer, with just three trucks, and decided to expand this year.

Congdon’s restaurant, not far from area beaches, is open for breakfast and lunch only, so the nighttime food truck park is an easy fit. It’s also a good fit for the area, the food truck owners say. Beach goers and vacationers are often looking for a quick bite late at night, and some nights the park will be open until 2 a.m. Summer folks also like a place where they can eat while still in a bathing suit and covered with sand.

“People can come right off the beach, bring their dog and have a lot of kinds of food to choose from,” said Patti Arsenault-Owen of Kennebunk, owner of the Tasting Maine truck. “And I like it because I won’t have to be running the streets anymore.”

And neither will the food truck fans of Maine. Unless they want to.

CONGDON’S AFTER DARK FOOD TRUCK PARK

WHEN: 4 p.m. to late night Thursdays to Sundays; opens daily for the summer beginning in late June

WHERE: Parking lot of Congdon’s Doughnuts Family Restaurant & Bakery, 1090 Post Road (Route 1), Wells

HOW MUCH: Prices vary at each food truck

INFO: cadfoodtrucks.com for nightly list of trucks

WHAT ELSE: Seven to 10 trucks will be scheduled to be there most nights, though the lineup will vary.

WHO’S TRUCKIN’ AND WHAT’S COOKIN’ – The lineup of participating food trucks

Arundel Ice Cream Shop – ice cream

Big Grampa’s Grill – steak and cheese, grill items

Congdon’s Doughnuts – doughnuts

Crescent City Kitchen – Cajun and Creole

El Camino Fresh Mexican Grill – Mexican

Falafel Mafia – falafel, Middle-Eastern

Farm-to-Coast Mobile Kitchen – farm-to-table

Fishin’ Ships – seafood

Gorgeous Gelato – gelato, deserts

Hoss & Mary’s – burgers, comfort food

Knew Potato Caboose – gourmet french fries

Tasting Maine – fried seafood, lobster rolls

The Truffle Truck – Italian

What-A-Wrap – wraps, lobster rolls