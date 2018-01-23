Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: January 23, 2018

‘Fly Me To the Moon,’ Jimmy Buffett Party and Tubing at Lost Valley: 8 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf'

    2 and 7 p.m. Thursday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $12. rocklandstrand.com
    Catch a high-definition encore broadcast by London's National Theatre of Edward Albee's iconic play "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" performed at the Harold Pinter Theatre. This production stars Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge in "Harry Potter" films) and Conleth Hill (Varys in "Game of Thrones") as Martha and George. The action all takes place in the wee hours in a college town, where the drinks and barbs both flow freely, and the young couple, Nick and Honey, don't quite know what hits them.
    Photo by Johan Persson

  • Late Night Tales: Volume III

    7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center Annex, 804 Washington St., Bath, $16, $12 students. chocolatechurcharts.org
    Resurgence Dance Company presents the final installment in a series directed by Charlotte Schofield. The series is about the dancer as an individual, and the dancers all choreographed their pieces based on their own life experiences, making each one a true story. They're all set to modern music with narration. The show will also feature special guest Vivid Motion, Inc. Late Night Tales was born when company members sat down with tea and started a dialogue about their pasts.
    Photo by Dave Mention Photography

  • Tubing, Torchlight Parade and Fireworks

    Tubing from 4 to 9 p.m., torchlight parade at 9 p.m., fireworks at 9:10 p.m. Friday. Lost Valley Ski Area, 200 Lost Valley Road, Auburn, $10 for an hour of tubing, parade and fireworks free. On Facebook
    Well, hey there, Auburn Winter Festival, we see you up there with your three days of super fun events happening between Friday and Sunday. We're going to shine a light on Friday because we love the hat trick of tubing, torch light parade down the mountain and the night-capping fireworks. Lost Valley is where you'll find these particular happenings, and if you'd like to know all three days of events happening all over Auburn head here: auburnmaine.gov/Pages/Government/Winter-Festival-
    Photo courtesy of Lost Valley Ski Area

  • 'Fly Me To the Moon'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. matinée on Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; through Feb. 4.
    The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $20, $5 for 18 and under. thepublictheatre.org Head to Lewiston and catch a show with nonstop laughs that The Public Theatre describes as "I Love Lucy meets Thelma and Louise." "Fly Me To The Moon" is about two Irish home-care nurses who try to get rich quick and end up caught in a whirlwind of hilarious misadventures. The characters Frances Shields and Loretta Mackey are portrayed by Broadway actresses Annie Edgerton and Amy Griffin. In other words, this is a show you don't want to miss.
    Photo courtesy of The Public Theatre

  • Eat Your Words: One Morning in Maine

    11 a.m. Saturday. Sam L. Cohen Children's Library at the Portland Public Library, free. portlandlibrary.com
    Artist and educator Genevieve Johnson leads a cooking program for kids and adults that shines a light on Deer Isle legend Robert McCloskey's classic book "One Morning in Maine." You'll leave with a pint of chowder and an illustrated recipe card along with the know-how to make it at home. Should you have anyone in your family named Sal, it'll be up to you to secure them some blueberries.
    Image courtesy of Viking Press

  • Jimmy Buffett Party

    3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Duffy's Tavern & Grill, 4 Main St., Kennebunk. On Facebook
    While we don't think you should necessarily waste away in Margaritaville, we do think the Jimmy Buffett Party sounds like more fun than waking up with a tattoo you don't remember getting. You'll hear Buffett tunes by Jimmy Desharnais and the margs will only be three bucks. There will also Jimmy Buffett-themed food specials including the Cheeseburger in Paradise, Castaway Nachos and, say it with us, key lime pie! Now then, where did we leave that shaker of salt? Anyone seen it?
    BlueOrange Studio/Shutterstock.com

  • Cocktails with Leah: Bubbles

    3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Maine House, 119 Water St., Hallowell, $50. themainehousehallowell.com
    Mixologist Leah Sampson wants to put a little effervescence into your Sunday afternoon by way of a class all about bubbles — the kind you drink. During the session, you'll learn all about Champagne, prosecco, cava and other sparkling wines. The class includes a cocktail lesson, two drinks, a bar kit (shaker, jigger, strainer and bar spoon) and recipes. Cheers!
    G-stockstudio/Shutterstock.com

  • Paint the Town Red

    Through Feb. 25. Various locations, Kennebunkport. lovekpt.com
    Kennebunkport celebrates food, culture and togetherness for an entire month all over town during the annual Paint the Town Red event. From restaurants' "red plate" specials, romance packages, "red tag" sales and assorted special events, including horse-drawn carriage rides through Dock Square, cooking and mixology classes, and the Frosted! A Freezing Good Time ice bar at the Waterfront Hotel's Boathouse hotel on Saturday night. To find participants, look for red hearts and twinkling red and white decor at art galleries, shops and restaurants.
    NadyaRa/hutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

