Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: November 20, 2018

Festive Photos: Christmas at Victoria Mansion 2018 Edition

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

One of the loveliest and most Christmas-themed spots you can visit this time of year is Victoria Mansion in Portland. Every year Christmas at Victoria Mansion is a step back in time and a glorious place to kick your holiday spirit into high gear. This year’s theme is Christmas Through a Child’s Eyes and we popped in for a preview. Peering into each gorgeously decorated rooms was a magical experience and we snapped some photos along the way. Each room was decorated by a different designer and here’s the 2018 list:

    • Vestibule : Saco Festival of Trees Design Committee
    • Stair Hall & Reception Room: Emerald City
    • Dining Room: Dodge the Florist
    • Library: Clipper Merchant Tea House
    • Parlor: Harmon’s Floral Co.
    • Red Bedroom: Dan Gifford
    • Sitting Room: K.D. Cole and D.L. Cole & Associates
    • Green Bedroom: Mimi & Mum
    • Ell Porch: 75 State Street

    Christmas at Victoria Mansion opens on Friday, Nov. 23 and runs through Jan. 6 .Sit back and take a look at this gallery and then plan your visit. Happy Holidays!

    • Christmas at Victoria Mansion runs through Jan. 6
      Photo by Aimsel Ponti

