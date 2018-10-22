Fans to slam the Beatles in Bath, and it’s a good thing

How can anybody slam the Beatles? Aren’t they one of the most popular rock bands in the history of the world? Don’t millions of people love their music?

Yes, and that’s why they are getting slammed Saturday at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. It’s a sign of great love.

The Beatles Poetry Slam will feature some 16 local celebrities – a city council member, an author and a restaurant owner among them – reciting the lyrics to their favorite Beatles song in dramatic, funny or poignant fashion for five minutes or less. The event, a fundraiser for the Bath arts venue, is a follow-up to last year’s popular Bob Dylan poetry slam.

That event featured lots of folks who had never recited poetry in public, and certainly not in a slam setting. This year will be more of the same.

Sagadohoc County Sheriff Joel Merry had experience talking in public, usually about the opioid epidemic or the corrections system. But at last year’s Dylan slam, he found himself telling the story of two lovers who meet by chance as he recited Dylan’s “Simple Twist of Fate.”

“I had never participated or even been to a poetry slam, so I was little bit cautious,” said Merry, 60. “But it turned out to be a lot of fun.”

Merry said he picked that Dylan song because it was a story he could relate to, and felt the audience would, too. He’ll also be in Saturday’s Beatles slam, but doesn’t want to disclose his piece.

“There are hundreds of great Beatles songs, but I wanted one I could really relate to,” said Merry. “I’ll explain (to the audience) what the song means to me.”

The rules of the slam are fairly simple. Pick a Beatles song, then present it to the audience in less than five minutes with no props and no music. A winner will be picked by measuring audience applause and input by judges. The prize last year was a toy microphone and a plaque.

The recitals don’t have to be serious and dramatic. Last year’s slam winner, John Ater, a house painter and comedian from Bath, recited Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man” while portraying a drunk guy at local dive bar at 3 a.m.

He had never done a poetry slam before. When he saw that other recitals were pretty serious, he worried that his comedic take and use of a character would not go over well before a slam audience. But it did.

“Halfway through people were clapping and then gave me a standing ovation,” said Ater, 57. “I thought they were leaving, but they weren’t.”

Ater will not compete this year, but will host the event and do some comedy between recitals.

Others who have signed up to recite at the Beatles slam Saturday include Mari Eosco, chair of the Bath City Council; Allan Kozinn, Portland Press Herald classical music critic; Mark Lewisohn, author; Jonas Werner, owner of Azure restaurant in Freeport; and Curt Dale Clark, artistic director of Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick.

“I think it’s fun for everybody because it’s songs that everyone knows,” said Ater.

And, in the case of the Beatles slam, it’s songs that most people already like.

Celebrity Beatles Poetry Slam

WHERE: Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $18 at the door

TICKETS & INFO: chocolatechurcharts.org