From concerts to cleanups, seven Earth Day events in southern Maine

Earth Day is on Saturday, and while the annual event’s next major anniversary — the big 5-0 — isn’t until 2020, this year could see an uptick in activity as a result of the new presidential administration’s environmental policies. The most notable example of that is the March for Science, which will take place Saturday in Washington, D.C., and more than 400 satellite locations, including Portland, starting at 10 a.m. at City Hall. But there are several other ways to participate in Earth Day, from concerts and movies to trail and beach cleanups. Here are seven Earth Day events happening in southern Maine throughout the weekend.

Maine Outdoor Film Festival

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Gilsland Farm Audubon Center, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth, $15. maineaudubon.org

In celebration of Earth Day, the Maine Outdoor Film Festival will be screening six short films about the great outdoors and adventures in nature. There will be appetizers to snack on, as well as beer from Allagash Brewing and wines from Chickadee Wines during this 21-plus event. The films include “More Than Just Parks: Acadia,” “Endurance: Ultra Marathon” and “1,000 Feet and Below,” after which there will be a Q-and-A with filmmaker Joel Osgood. The event is co-hosted by the Maine Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club. Reserve seats online.

Earth Day Celebration

8 a.m. to noon Friday. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells, free. wellsreserve.org

Family-friendly and free, this Earth Day event includes a bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. , an Earth James concert with Matt Loosigian from 10 to 11 a.m., crafts and games from 10 a.m. to noon, a nature walk at 11 a.m. and a Laudholm Beach cleanup beginning at 11:30 a.m.

South Portland Land Trust Earth Day Cleanup

8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Mill Creek Park, Broadway and Cottage Road, South Portland, free. southportlandlandtrust.org

The city’s land trust is hosting a city-wide cleanup day, with people being directed to beaches, parks and scenic spots all over town. People are asked to gather at the park, across the street from the Hannaford supermarket. From there, volunteers will get supplies and an assigned location, plus some coffee and other morning refreshments. At each location, volunteers will clean up, but whatever is picked up will be hauled away later by city workers. Anyone who comes out to help will be entered in a raffle to win prizes, including books and pizza.

Earth Day Trail Volunteer Season Kick-Off

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Fore River Sanctuary, Portland, free. trails.org/calendar/earth-day-trail-volunteer-season-kick-off

Nothing says Earth Day like being out on a gorgeous trail. Portland Trails invites you to its first public trail volunteer day of the season. They’ll be providing shovels and gloves; you just need to bring a good attitude and willingness to get dirty. Closed-toe shoes and water are also strongly suggested. RSVP online.

Earth Day Cleanup at Scarborough Marsh

9 a.m. Saturday. Maine Audubon Scarborough Marsh, 92 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, free. maineaudubon.org/events/category/place/scarborough-marsh

Mother Earth needs a helping hand, so here’s a chance to put the focus on Scarborough as you spend time cleaning up the picturesque marsh, Nature Center and grounds. This year features a partnership with Project G.R.A.C.E in Scarborough, so you can help both the marsh and some Scarborough residents by bringing canned and staple foods or grocery gift cards when you come for the cleanup.

A Day of Mindfulness Celebrating Earth Day

9:30 a.m. Saturday. Nurture Through Nature Retreat Center, 77 Warren Road, Denmark, $45 suggested donation, reservations required. ntnretreats.com

Head to Denmark for the day and spend your time with like-minded folks participating in singing and chanting, mindful Qigong-infused yoga, intentional sharing circle, walking meditation, mindfulness of eating, dharma sharing circle, sitting meditation and closing circle. These are gentle practices designed to connect you with your true nature, one conscious breath at a time. You’ll be lead by facilitator Jen Deraspe, founder of the Nature Through Nature Retreat Center.

Earth Day Peace Concert

2 p.m. Sunday. The First Universalist Church, 479 Main St., Norway, $5.

This is the ninth annual peace concert on Earth Day at the church, featuring music by pianist and singer Heather Pierson, indie pop band Pond Skum, the duo of Mary Hargreaves and Bernie Vigna, guitarist Nate Towne and the Norway UU Choir. The program will include both songs and readings that celebrate the earth and honor the ideal of peace. There will also be a collection of non-perishable food items, to be taken to the Oxford Hills Food Pantry.