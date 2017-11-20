Comic and former York County sheriff’s deputy Juston McKinney brings his dad jokes to Portland

As a former police officer in York County, comic Juston McKinney knows a little something about keeping the peace.

So while he doesn’t shy away from political or social issues in his comedy routines, he says he aims for jokes that won’t divide people, too much anyway. Here’s one:

“My neighbor has 10 assault rifles. I live on the safest cul de sac in America,” said McKinney. “As long as he doesn’t snap. I hope I didn’t accidentally take his recycling bin.”

McKinney, 47, will perform his stand-up show at Aura in Portland Friday. He recently filmed a video special called “Parentally Challenged,” so a lot of his material will be about the ups and downs of raising kids. He’s got two sons, ages 7 and 10.

“I was a stay-at-home dad. My kids didn’t stay at home, they went to daycare, but it was very stressful knowing they’d come back,” said McKinney. “Daycare is like college. It’s 25 grand a year and they don’t even live there. It looks like a frat house, kids passed out in their clothes all over the place.”

A native of Kittery, McKinney got interested in law enforcement after job shadowing police while attending Southern Maine Community College. He worked as a deputy in the York County Sheriff’s Office for about seven years before turning to comedy, a longtime dream of his, in the late 1990s.

He worked at clubs in New York City and lived in Los Angeles, working in clubs and on TV, until moving back to New England in 2006. He currently lives in Newmarket, N.H., near Portsmouth.

He’s starred in his own TV specials on Comedy Central and has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” as well as on the sitcom “King of Queens” with Kevin James and in two of James’ movies, “The Zookeeper” and “Here Comes the Boom.”

He’s had deals with productions companies to star in his own TV shows, including one where he’d play a cop in Maine and one where he’d play a cop in New York. He made money on the deals, but the shows were never made.

McKinney’s comedy draws on his experience in law enforcement and his personal views on various issues. As a former police officer, he laments how regular citizens can have access to heavier firepower than some police.

“I was wearing this thin bullet proof vest, and I said (to another officer), ‘I couldn’t believe it could actually stop a bullet,’ ” said McKinney. “And he told me it only stopped bullets from handguns. When I asked if people in Maine only had handguns he said, ‘No, they have rifles.’ ”

McKinney was in Boston last weekend doing a cancer benefit called “Comics Come Home,” featuring some of the biggest names in the business, including Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguso, and Jim Gaffigan. This past year, he opened for Amy Schumer and taped a Showtime special with New England Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski, called “Unsportsmanlike Comedy.”

What was it like working with the big, exuberant football player?

“What you see is exactly what you get with him. Remember him shotgunning beers at the victory parade? That’s him,” said McKinney. “Tom Brady wants to play into his mid-40s. I think Gronk is just hoping to live into his mid-40s.”

Juston McKinney

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Aura, 121 Center St., Portland

HOW MUCH: $20

INFO: auramaine.com