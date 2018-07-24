With comedy, movement and music, ‘The Lectern’ explores all the rule that govern us

The latest piece by choreographer Sara Juli and creative partner Claire Porter takes viewers on a funny spin around the rules and laws that govern our every existence and also what happens when we choose to bend them.

Juli and Porter present “The Lectern: rule by rule by rule” Friday and Saturday at the Bates Dance Festival. Juli lives in Falmouth, tours internationally and last year was named the Maine Fellow for the Performing Arts by the Maine Arts Commission. Porter is a past Guggenheim Fellowship winner and has received several National Endowment for the Arts choreography fellowships. This is their second collaboration in four years.

The American Dance Festival paired them to take advantage of collaborative chemistry between choreographers who both create comedic work about personal issues. Juli is best known for her piece “Tense Vagina,” which uses humor, sound, song and text to explore motherhood and issues associated with it.

“I have been a longtime admirer and fan of her work,” Juli said of Porter. “It’s been a real gift for me to work with her and learn from Claire.”

This piece is predicated on the idea that we all live by rules. We’re surrounded by rules, protocols, manners and expectations, Juli said. But those rules are made to be bent and broken, and this piece explores what happens when people don’t follow our rules to live by.

“We became fascinated by idea that rules are everywhere. They are at play at every second of every day,” Juli said. “So many rules are driving every minute of every day, as well as larger rules – how to behave, rules of etiquette, rules of driving, rules of laws, rules to keep us safe and on the flipside rules that can be dangerous or rules than can be toxic. We must make choices.”

“The Lectern” is a fast-paced, hour-long piece and is told through a series of vignettes, each addressing a different rule. There are multiple costume changes, with costumes by Carol Farrell and music by Sorcha Cribben-Merrill.

The piece explores rules and etiquette surrounding graduation ceremonies, eulogies and sporting events. There are rules about tattoos, rules about fashion, rules about eating at the table.

“Rules are everywhere. Pay attention. Be careful. Some rules should not be negotiated, like stopping at red lights. And there are a whole bunch of rules coming our way that we need to take a look at,” Juli said. “Claire and I both use comedy as a way to look underneath some things. This piece is funny as hell. Just about every scene is funny in its intent.”

This weekend’s performances further establishes Juli’s performing presence at Bates, where she also co-chairs the festival’s advisory committee and teaches a business of dance class. She performed a segment of “Tense Vagina” at Bates two years ago.

Sara Juli and Claire Porter’s ‘The Lectern: rule by rule by rule’

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

WHERE: Bates Dance Festival, Schaeffer Theatre, Bates College campus, Lewiston

TICKETS: $20, $15 and $12; batestickets.universitytickets.com

INFO: batesdancefestival.org

ALSO: Show-and-tell lecture, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 24 at Schaeffer Theatre; free