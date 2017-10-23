Cocktail competition goes down smooth on Wednesday night

The Mount Gay Beyond the Barrel Cocktail Competition goes down on Wednesday at Rhum Food + Grog on Wednesday and the participating restaurants are Central Provisions, Chavall, Brhamhall, Tipo, Blyth & Burrows and Rhum.

There will be live music, oysters and of course cocktails and competitors will be vying for a $200 gift card for Sugarloaf and $100 for Hunker Down Ski Bar & Provisions. Along with the judges’ choice winner, you’ll get to vote for the peoples’ choice winner.

The event is sponsored by Mount Gay Rum so expect some very rummy cocktails created by local mixologists with a flare for the creative and of course tasty.

IF YOU GO:

Mount Gay Beyond the Barrel Cocktail Competition

WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25

WHERE: Rhum Food & Grog, 98 Cross St., Portland

HOW MUCH: free entry, $20 for cocktail tasting pass and option to vote for the winner, 21-plus