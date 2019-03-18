Posted: March 18, 2019
Can’t Miss Spring events: Fast forward into warmer times
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Another Maine winter is at least technically in the books, and while the early part of spring might be less than stellar weather-wise, at least the days are longer, and the mercury is inching its way north. We’ve pulled together a bounty of events, both indoors and out, that will put a spring in your step, as Maine comes back to life. From maple-syrup making to baseball games and flying kites, these gateway-to-summer events will surely keep your spirits up. As you peruse these events, keep the immortal words of Maine poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in mind: “The spring came suddenly, bursting upon the world as a child bursts into a room, with a laugh and a shout and hands full of flowers.”
Shawnee Peak Spring Fling
Saturday, Shawnee Peak, 119 Mountain Road, Bridgton. shawneepeak.com
Shawnee Peak welcomes in spring in very slushy fashion. Hit the 35th annual Spring Fling with live entertainment,
the Blizzard Pub's deck and, best of all, the Slush Cup competition. Skiers and snowboarders, if they're brave enough, can
zip down a hill and into a slushy, man-made, 100-foot-long pond. The goal is to skim across it for as long as possible
without going under, so you may see some folks in snowsuits and wet suits. The Slush Cup is open to all ages, and kids
under 18 need a parent or guardian present. An outdoor beer garden and barbecue lunch will be available for all
competitors and viewers. Go make a splash!
Caribbean Night
7 p.m. Saturday, Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. boothbayoperahouse.com
Nothing says, "So long, winter" quite like the sound of the steel drum. The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor knows
this all too well and invites you to its annual Caribbean Night with music from Pan Fried Steel and its 20 steel drums.
Put on your Hawaiian shirts and flip-flops and get ready to hit the tiki hut, enter a limbo contest and leave all your
winter woes behind.
Maine Maple Sunday
Sunday, statewide. mainemapleproducers.com
Let it flow, let it flow, let it flow! Maine Maple Sunday is truly the sweetest day of the year as sugar houses
all over the state open their doors to the public. Many of the spots offer free syrup samples and demonstrations on how
they make their delicious product. You'll also find games, activities, treats, tours, music and more fun that you can
shake a maple tree branch at in all corners of the state. See our list of participating sugar houses near by or head to
mainemapleproducers.com, if you're looking to go farther afield, and make a plan to visit one or several of the nearly 100
maple syrup-producing spots on this glorious day. Move over, Manic Monday, Maple Sunday is where it's at!
Maine Flower Show
March 27-31, Brick South at Thompson's Point, 8 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $8 to $50. maineflowershow.com
Don't let the thermometer fool you, spring is officially here, at least according to the calendar. The Maine
Landscape & Nursery Association invites you to put a spring in your step by attending the annual Maine Flower Show with
this year's theme of "A Walk in Maine." You'll exhale happy, hopeful sighs as you take in the site of 13 interactive
garden displays and a whopping 115 plant exhibits. The show will also feature hardscapes, arbors and every type of garden
supply you can shake a green thumb at.
Portland Sea Dogs Home Opener
6 p.m. April 4, Hadlock Field, Portland, $13, $14 portlandseadogs.com
"Love is the most important thing in the world, but baseball is pretty good, too," said Hall of Famer Yogi Berra
about his beloved sport. What better way to live these words but to catch the Opening Day game at Hadlock Field. The
Portland Sea Dogs will be facing the Reading Fightin Phils, and although it will be chilly out, nothing tastes better than
a Sea Dog Biscuit when you're plunked down behind home plate, along a baseline or out in the outfield. The only two words
that truly christen the arrival of spring are: Play ball!
Spring Fest Weekend
April 5 to 7, Sunday River, 97 Summit Road, Newry. sundayriver.com
Sunday River's spring festival is a celebration of the season with massive bashes, all sorts of music, food,
painkiller cocktails and, of course, fantastic end-of-the-season skiing and riding. This year features the sixth annual
Slip n' Flip tournament, an inner-tube relay race that includes trying to flip a cup into an upright position. As for
music, you'll hear from Miss Fairchild, West End Blend and Armies with more acts being announced in theia
Moonlit Forest: An Enchanted Dance Party
8 p.m. April 6, Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, includes one drink ticket. mayostreetarts.org
Mayo Street Arts, Portland Food Co-Op and Rising Tide Brewing Co. present a charity ball cut from a very unique
cloth. Moonlit Forest: An Enchanted Dance Party invites you to celebrate the coming of spring by dressing as a wild beast,
gnarly oak, stylish sorcerer or anything else that pays creative homage to the woods. All proceeds benefit Wayside Food
Programs and Mayo Street Arts.
31st Annual Sugarloaf Reggae Festival
April 11 to 14, Sugarloaf Mountain, 5092 Carrabassett Valley. sugarloaf.com
Does four days of reggae music and nonstop parties sound good to you? Well, then it's time for you to hit the
Loaf! Sugarloaf's Reggae Festival includes two nights of music in the King Pine Room, three nights in The Widowmaker and
two days of outside entertainment on "The Beach," as well as reggae DJs spinning at Bullwinkle's. Acts include Might
Mystic and the Hard Roots Movement, Roots of Creation, Oogee Wawa, Gorilla Finger Dub, Zeme Libre, Soul Rebel Project and
several others. The evening shows are for the 21-plus crowd, but all of the outdoor ones are open to all ages. Come for a
day or the whole shebang.
Record Store Day
April 13, Bull Moose locations statewide, Niche, Inc. in Gardiner, Newbury Comics in South Portland, The Record
Connection in Waterville, The Grasshopper Shop in Ellsworth, Manny's in Camden and Everyday Music in Farmington. recordstoreday.com
The only streaming you should be doing on Record Store Day is into your favorite local record shop to shop for
vinyl. Record Store Day has been celebrating independent record stores and vinyl records since 2007, and every year there
are several special, limited-edition Record Store Day releases from many artists to add to your collection. Some stores
also have in-store performances so check their websites and Facebook pages for updates. Viva la vinyl!
Goodwill's Little Black Dress Event
6 p.m. April 25, Ocean Gateway, 14 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland, $50 to $100. eventbrite.com
It's one part fashion show, one part auction and all parts really good time. This year, Goodwill of Northern New
England's Little Black Dress event will benefit its Veteran's Access Fund, which provides financial relief for veterans in
the Job Connection program. Shannon Moss from News Center Maine and Maine Public's High School Quiz Show will be hosting
the gala, during which you'll see community members strut their stuff on the runway wearing Goodwill finds, including
little black dresses. There also will be live and silent auctions with event tickets, one-of-a-kind experiences, jewelry,
restaurant meals and much more up for grabs.
All Roads Music Festival
May 17 and 18, multiple locations, downtown Belfast, $20 to $55. allroadsmusicfest.org
It's a two-day indie-music blowout in Belfast, and if you're a lover of local music, it's not to be missed. The
Friday night lineup features Spose, Paranoid Social Club, Kenya Hall and God. Damn. Chan. Then on Saturday, music kicks
off at noon, and the dizzying lineup includes former-Bostonians-turned-Mainers The Ballroom Thieves, Joel Thetford Band,
The Mallett Brothers Band, Max Garcia Conover, Murcielago, Katie Matzell, Sibylline, Jacob Augustine, Johnny Cremains,
Sugarbush, JanaeSound, Rustic Overtones, Five Of The Eyes, Armies, John Hughes Radio, Earl Mac and several others. This is
a music lover's dream in a beautiful oceanside town.
Bug Light Kite Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18, Bug Light Park, South Portland. On Facebook
All eyes will be on the sky during the annual Bug Light Kite Festival. Presented by the South Portland Historical
Society, the festival celebrates its 10th anniversary. You'll hear tunes from Maine Marimba Ensemble, and of course, there
will be all sorts of kites flying. NorEasters Kite Club and Kites Over New England will both be on hand to help with kite
assembly and repair. They'll also be holding a candy drop, which is as awesome as it sounds: A special kite filled with
candy is set aloft, then a door is opened with a string, and sweets rain down. Kites will be available for purchase for $5
to $30. Sales from that and the barbecue will benefit the South Portland Historical Society and its museum at Bug Light
park.
Maine Days at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 25-27, Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay. mainegardens.org
Fill up your senses with the beauty of flowers for as far as the eye can see. Maine Coastal Botanical Gardens is
free for Maine residents throughout Memorial Day weekend, so take advantage and walk the many acres of stunning grounds.
There's no place in Maine quite like this spot, and it's a magical destination for the entire family.
Pineland Farms Trail Festival
May 25 and 26, Pineland Farms, New Gloucester, $25 to $90. pinelandtrails.com
If you like trail running, the Pineland Farms Trail Festival is calling your name. You can choose from routes that
range from a 5K all the way up to 50 miles; there's also a 1-kilometer kid's race. Both days include postrace barbecues
with beer, live music and family-friendly fun. If running's not your thing, you can still come and cheer your favorite
runner and food will be available for purchase. Hit the trails!
Old Port Festival
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9, Old Port, Portland. portlandmaine.com
All good things must come to an end and such is the case with Portland's storied Old Port Festival. Here's your
chance to get your last hurrahs. As always, there will be a parade, live music, Maine-made arts and crafts, kids'
activities, rides, games and just about every kind of carnival street food you can think of. Keep your fingers crossed for
sunny skies as this historic event comes to an end. The first Old Port Festival was 46 years ago. How many have you been
to through the years?
Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival
June 20 to 23, Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Plains Road, Litchfield, $80 in advance for weekend pass, $85 after June 1,
$90 at the gate, $15 to $25 for individual days and evenings. blisteredfingers.com
The Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival has been bringing bluegrass fans together since 1991. The multiday
festival features a wide range of local, regional, national and international acts, and this year's lineup includes The
Gibson Brothers, Zink & Company, The Baker Family, Back Woods Road, Blistered Fingers and Dan Paisley, among many others.
Accommodations for buses, RVs, campers and tents are available for the total bluegrass immersion experience. If your June
dance card is full, fear not, there's a second summer festival starting on the Aug. 22.
