Can’t-miss spring events: 2018 Edition

Well, this winter certainly went out like a lion, and it’s not done with us yet. But the calendar tells us that spring has indeed arrived and with it, a renewed sense of hope that the snowbanks will melt, the birds will chirp, the baby seagulls will be born and, before too long, summer in Maine will be within reach. To help usher out the last dregs of winter and set our sights on summer, we’ve rounded up a bouquet of what we consider to be quintessential spring events. From the Maine Flower Show to Record Store Day, assorted last hurrahs at ski resorts and the Kennebunkport Festival, this spring has no shortage of indoor and outdoor activities to put, well, a spring in your step. Hang in there, friends; shovels will be moved to the back of the garage and sweaters to the back of the closet soon. We promise! Until then, peruse this list and start marking up your calendar.

Maine Flower Show 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday March 22 to 25. Brick South at Thompson's Point, 8 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $20, $15 seniors, 12 and under free; $10 for veterans on Friday. maineflowershow.com

As winter starts to loosen its grip on us, here's a chance to literally stop and smell the flowers. The second annual Maine Flower Show will be a multi-sensory experience with landscapers, exhibitors, designers and horticulturists all under one gigantic roof. This year's show is a celebration of Maine's values and traditions, its local goods and services, and most of all, the abundance of local resources that help make Maine so wonderful. The show features 13 display gardens, 115 exhibits of plants, hardscapes and garden supplies and a robust schedule of workshops and seminars.

Staff photo by Derek Davis





Help Shawnee Peak welcome in spring by hitting its 34th annual Spring Fling. Expect soft snow, live entertainment and plenty of lounging on the Blizzard Pub's deck where you'll catch some early spring rays. The Slush Cup starts at 1:30 p.m., when skiers and snowboarders will face off against a 100-foot-long cold water pond. Participants (maybe you?) will skim along for as long as possible before the inevitable descent into the shallow, slushy waters. All ages can participate in this, though kids under 18 must have a parent or guardian present. After the Slush Cup winner is crowned, the fun continues with live music at Blizzard's.

Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette





It's one of the sweetest days of the year in Maine, as we pay homage to the mighty maple. Nearly 100 sugarhouses statewide open their doors and invite us in to see the magic up close and personal and often sample the heavenly liquid and other maple confections. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the sticky and sweet celebration, and many farms also offer games, activities, music and more maple-flavored fun. Hop onto the Maine Maple Producers site for a map of participants, along with hours and a complete rundown of what they all have in store for the big day.

Staff photo by Jill Brady





Say so long to another sensational season at Sugarloaf by hitting its mid-week Snowmaker's Ball. Reminiscence about your best runs and worst wipe-outs, and give your ski buddies a final high-five until next season. Bangor's OneSixtyOne will be serving up hard rock covers along with gems of the classic rock, modern rock, country and pop persuasion to keep you dancing until midnight as visions of summer fun start to come into focus. Later, winter!

VICHAILAO/Shutterstock.com





Hit the slopes one more time this season and have a whole mess of fun while you're at it. Sunday River's annual Spring Festival features warmer-weather (knock on wood) skiing and riding and plenty of live music from Rustic Overtones, Aldous Collins and Skosh. This year, the event includes the first Maine Brew Festival at South Ridge Lodge on Friday night. On Saturday, don't miss the fifth annual Slip 'n' Flip, which is a crazy team competition that involves races down a Slip 'N Slide course, then a flip-cup contest with Spring Fest punch.

Lizard/Shutterstock.com





Audiophiles live for this annual celebration of vinyl which began in 2007 when Chris Brown from Bull Moose Music came up with the idea as a way to promote independent record stores. Since then, Record Story Day has become a huge, international event, and hundreds of special releases are made available by a wide range of musical acts. Many stores also have in-store live performances, so check your local shop's website and Facebook page for specifics. As for special releases, this year's offerings include ones from David Bowie, Pink Floyd, Grateful Dead, Prince, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, The Cure, The Who, Taylor Swift, Elvis Presley, Ella Fitzgerald and countless others. Pick your store and get there early for the best selection, because many of these releases are very limited editions.

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com





We don't want to string you along, we just want to share the high-flying news about this year's Big Light Kite Festival. You'll see everything from simple store-bought kites to intricate custom ones at this gathering for kite aficionados. Come fly one or just bring a picnic lunch and stare up at the sky. South Portland Historical Society's museum gift shop will be open and kite-flying experts will be on hand for tips and workshops. Food and drinks will also be peddled, and Bug Light will be open for tours. You'll also hear music from the Maine Marimba Ensemble from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Staff photo by Derek Davis





Things are beautiful in Belfast, and on this particular day, they'll also be quite musical. This year marks the fourth anniversary of The All Roads Music Festival. There will be more than 24 acts, including The Mallett Brothers Band, Sarah Violette and Katie Matzell, with a combined total of more than 100 musicians descending on the seaside town. Along with the performances, you can catch panel discussions and artist development sessions.

Sonia Sturino (left) and Annie Hoffman (right) of Weakened Friends. Photo courtesy of All Roads Music Festival





Stop and smell the thousands of flowers, walk the gorgeous grounds, including the Vayo Mediation Garden, Lerner Garden of the Five Senses and Burpee Kitchen Garden, and lose yourself in the beauty that is Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. What's more, you can do this all for free if you're a Mainer. Just bring your driver's license or state-issued ID and enjoy!

Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette





If there's one thing they've got at Pineland Farms, it's fantastic trails – miles and miles of them. So, if you're a runner or want to cheer the runners in your life on, this festival's for you. The Pineland Farms Trail Running Festival offers races ranging from a 5K all the way up to a 50K, and there's even a kids' race. Both days feature a post-race BBQ, beer drinking, live music and family-friendly events, all in the idyllic setting of New Gloucester's Pineland Farms. Hit the trail!

Photo by Gameface Media





For a triumvirate of three of our favorite things – food, wine and art – hit this year's Kennebunkport Festival. Spread over six days and several locations including The Kennebunkport Inn, Pear Tree Farm, The Colony Hotel, The Marsh Bistro, Federal Jack's, Wells Reserve at Laudholm Farm, Pilot House Restaurant and Kennebunkport's Village Green, this festival has something for all sizes of pocketbooks and palettes. With its early June dates, this festival is also a fabulous way to dive head first into summer while it's still technically spring.

Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette





The Bicycle Coalition of Maine invites you to its annual celebration of women and bicycling. The Maine Women's Ride is open to girls and women of every age and ability, and ride lengths are 10, 25, 50 or 62 miles along quiet roads with lovely views of the Maine coast and countryside. You'll stop for snacks along the way, and support vehicles will be close by if you need them. A finish-line party features yoga, music and lunch to refuel. Hit the road, Jane!

My Good Images/Shutterstock.com





This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Old Port Festival. The all-day event features a parade, music, Maine-made arts and crafts, kids' activities, rides, games and a heck of a lot of food. With multiple stages and fun around every corner, thousands flock to this annual summer kick-off, and every year, we all pray for sunshine, though the festival will go on regardless.

Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh





The Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival has been going strong since 1991. Thousands of bluegrass lovers converge in Litchfield for the multi-day music celebration that features local, regional, national and international acts. Don't worry too much if you can't make the June weekend because since 1996 there's also been an August festival starting on the 22nd.

Tanongsak Sangthong/Shutterstock.com



