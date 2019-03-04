Burlesque scene busts out in Portland

Moxie Sazerac does a strip-tease to music by Chris Isaak while wearing a rubber sea monster mask.

It’s an act of creativity, self-acceptance and self-expression that she thinks lots of Mainers can appreciate.

In fact, she knows it. She’s seen more and more people flocking to Portland’s burgeoning burlesque scene over the past few years. Ten or 15 years ago, local burlesque shows were sporadic, but now there can be three or four in any given month, with dozens of performers involved. When Sazerac hosted and performed as part of a 12-act burlesque show at Portland House of Music on Valentine’s Day, nearly 200 people paid admission to see the show.

“I think in Maine the appeal of burlesque is that people get permission to be themselves, to be weird and confident and let their hair down, because they’re doing something a little edgy,” said Sazerac, 36, a freelance writer and nonprofit-sector worker by day. “I think the boldness is appealing. Not everyone who sees a show will want to start stripping, but they might say, ‘If he or she can do that on stage, maybe I will do that thing I’m scared of.’ ”

Venues all over Portland have been hosting burlesque variety shows, including music venues like Portland House of Music and Empire Live Music and Events, multi-art venues like Mayo Street Arts and bowling alley Bayside Bowl.

There are usually four or five different groups putting on regular burlesque shows, plus other shows organized by individual performers, said Ken Bell, who runs Portland House of Music.

“We book one or two a month and find that the performers are really passionate about it,” said Bell.

Burlesque shows, dating back to the 1800s, were traditionally variety shows featuring bawdy comedy and strip-tease performances. In recent years, a form of neo-burlesque has emerged, a sort of performance art that still involves stripping and sexuality.

In Portland ,performers use stage names like Kinky Slippers, Marilyn Melons or Kitty Caboose. The acts range from spoken word about motherhood and body image to belly dancing, drag acts and politically-charged monologues involving strip-tease. At least one female performer has been known to wear a mask depicting Donald Trump. Costumes range from the traditional pasties, fans and giant feathers to animal costumes, sea monster masks and glittery gowns.

By day, Portland’s burlesque performers are writers, video makers, chefs and teachers. Not all want their real names used in public or their workplaces mentioned.

“I don’t want someone who paid $15 to see me all a-glitter and half-naked show up at my workplace,” said Sazerac, who said she chose her stage name for Maine’s favorite soft drink and a New Orleans cocktail. She performed burlesque in New Orleans and New York before moving to Portland in 2014 with her husband, a Maine native. Besides performing, she organizes shows under the name Port City Peep Show.

The number of burlesque shows in Portland has grown steadily as more performers have begun putting together troupes and shows. They get paid to perform, though not a lot. And they get involved for slightly different reasons, though all become hooked by what they feel is a very powerful means of self-expression.

Victoria von Tisdale, who wouldn’t give her age, has been performing since 2006 and uses the stage name Creme Dela Phlegm de la Femme. Along with Vivian Vice, she produces shows as well, including the upcoming Glam-O-Rama show at Portland House of Music. She thinks burlesque fills an important need today.

“Creating expressions of humor and sex that validate identity is so important in this current political climate,” said von Tisdale. “Burlesque can be an escape and also address issues head on.”

Patrick Austin, 25, of Topsham, works as a sous chef at Sea Dog Brewing Co. and started performing a drag act at burlesque shows a couple years ago. He says the draw for him is the complete lack of rules. He recently did an act where his fiance dressed in an inflatable hippo costume, and as things were getting sexy, with the pair on the floor together, the hippo costume popped.

Derek and Courtney Brigham, a married couple from Biddeford, perform and organize shows under a name that can’t be printed.

Derek has acted in and directed films, and Courtney has danced for years. They are both 31 and say they feel burlesque is the perfect marriage of the things they love about dance and acting, “with a healthy dose of sexuality.”

Sazerac says burlesque empowers performers to be in total control, from costume to music to choreography. She says it can be a “radical act of not just self acceptance, but self love.”

“In my experience, to really own a stage and entertain an audience, you have feel at home in your body, which means accepting your “flaws” and appreciating all the beauty and power you have,” said Sazerac, a performer since 2007. “No matter your size, shape, gender, skin color or what others have told you about what ‘sexy’ looks like.”

BURLESQUE BIOS

Here are quick peeks at a few performers in Portland’s burgeoning burlesque scene:

Creme Dela Phlegm de la Femme

Off-stage name: Victoria von Tisdale

Day job: Unemployed single housewife

Performing since: 2006

Signature move: Sitting on desserts, including cakes, doughnuts and pies. “I hope to branch out to salads this year.”

What’s the most embarrassing/surprising thing you’ve experienced on stage?

“Once my fringe skirt got stuck on my shoe and I slow-motion fell over sideways in the middle of the stage. I was graceful, like a tree falling, I was fine, but there was no covering it up. My duet partner had to help me untangle my skirt so I could get up. Horrifying in the moment and hilarious now.”

Ophelia Johnson

Off-stage name: Patrick Austin

Day job: Sous chef at Sea Dog Brewing Company in Topsham

Performing since: 2017

Signature move: “To just be myself because I have a really obscure sense of humor. I want you to be attracted to me, but at the same time, I like to do stuff to repulse.”

What’s the most embarrassing/surprising thing you’ve experienced on stage?

“My favorite moment was this past holiday season. I performed ‘I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas’ and had my fiancée dress as an inflatable hippopotamus. Halfway through the number, it gets sexy, and he lays on the floor. I jumped on top of him and popped the hippo costume.”

Moxie Sazerac

Off-stage name: Declined to say

Day job: Freelance writing and nonprofit work

Performing since: 2007

Signature move: “I love odd combinations, like pairing classic showgirl moves with a bizarre costume piece. A recent act of mine is to a super-sultry Chris Isaak song, but I wear a creepy rubber sea monster mask for almost the entire number.”

What’s the most embarrassing/surprising thing you’ve experienced on stage?

“There are so many to choose from, but a few years ago, co-creator of Port City Peep Show, Kitty Caboose, performed 8 months pregnant. That was a pretty interesting, truly body-positive and beautiful moment.”

Vivian Vice

Off-stage name: Declined to say

Day job: Gluing rhinestones

Performing since: 2003

Signature move: Hip movements, especially shimmies and figure eights learned during belly-dance training.

What’s the most embarrassing/surprising thing you’ve experienced on stage?

“I had an awful (costume malfunction) at a festival, everything broke. The beads on my necklace went all over the stage, then my corset and skirt popped open all at once. Not to mention the music stopped playing, and I had to dance and improvise to the audience cheering me on. The audience was nice but I felt so terrible.”