Best sledding hills in Southern Maine

Great sledding spots are a little bit like great fishing spots — no one wants to share their favorites for fear they’ll be overrun. Luckily, there are enough well-known and visible hills across the state that most folks can get their sledding fix somewhere. Here’s a list of free hills open to the public to get you started. If you are looking for more hills to conquer with your flying saucer sled, try contacting a city or town’s parks and recreation folks.
View Sledding hills of southern Maine in a larger map
Sherwood Heights Elementary School, 32 Sherwood Drive | Get directions
Pettengill Park, Pettengill Park Road, off Gamage Avenue | Get directions
Union Street Gully, Chestnut Street | Get directions
Davenport Park, corner of Maine and Cedar streets | Get directions
Essex Street Recreation Area (also known as Suicide Hill), Essex Street | Get directions
Rotary Park, Main Street | Get directions
Doyle Field, behind Brewer Auditorium, which is on Wilson Street | Get directions
Indian Trail Park, off North Main Street | Get directions
Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road | Get directions
Val Halla Golf and Recreation Center, 60 Val Halla Road | Get directions
Mast Landing Elementary School, Bow Street, Freeport | Get directions
University of Southern Maine campus | Get directions
Old landfill (after the Kennebunk Recycling Center), Sea Road | Get directions
Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary, Highland Spring Road | Get directions
Route 196 (next to the Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union, 325 Lisbon St.) | Get directions
Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive (off Route 231) | Get directions
Eastern Promenade, overlooking East End Beach | Get directions
Payson Park, Ocean Avenue | Get directions
Riverside Municipal Golf Course, Riverside Street | Get directions
Maranacook High School, 2250 Millard Harrison Drive | Get directions
Clarks Hill, near Garside’s Ice Cream, Ferry Road | Get directions
Saco Middle School Recreation Area, Buxton Road | Get directions
Powderhouse Hill, Agamenticus Road | Get directions
South Portland High School softball fields, Highland Avenue | Get directions
Mayflower Hill, Colby College, Mayflower Hill Road (about 1/10 mile from the Mayflower Hill entrance to the campus) | Get directions
Behind the East Fire Station, Falmouth Road | Get directions
Maine Correctional Center hill, River Road | Get directions