Best sledding hills in Southern Maine

Great sledding spots are a little bit like great fishing spots — no one wants to share their favorites for fear they’ll be overrun. Luckily, there are enough well-known and visible hills across the state that most folks can get their sledding fix somewhere. Here’s a list of free hills open to the public to get you started. If you are looking for more hills to conquer with your flying saucer sled, try contacting a city or town’s parks and recreation folks.



View Sledding hills of southern Maine in a larger map

AUBURN

Sherwood Heights Elementary School, 32 Sherwood Drive | Get directions

Pettengill Park, Pettengill Park Road, off Gamage Avenue | Get directions

Union Street Gully, Chestnut Street | Get directions

BANGOR

Davenport Park, corner of Maine and Cedar streets | Get directions

Essex Street Recreation Area (also known as Suicide Hill), Essex Street | Get directions

BIDDEFORD

Rotary Park, Main Street | Get directions

BREWER

Doyle Field, behind Brewer Auditorium, which is on Wilson Street | Get directions

Indian Trail Park, off North Main Street | Get directions

CAPE ELIZABETH

Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road | Get directions

CUMBERLAND

Val Halla Golf and Recreation Center, 60 Val Halla Road | Get directions

FREEPORT

Mast Landing Elementary School, Bow Street, Freeport | Get directions

GORHAM

University of Southern Maine campus | Get directions

KENNEBUNK

Old landfill (after the Kennebunk Recycling Center), Sea Road | Get directions

LEWISTON

Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary, Highland Spring Road | Get directions

LISBON

Route 196 (next to the Lisbon Community Federal Credit Union, 325 Lisbon St.) | Get directions

NEW GLOUCESTER

Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive (off Route 231) | Get directions

PORTLAND

Eastern Promenade, overlooking East End Beach | Get directions

Payson Park, Ocean Avenue | Get directions

Riverside Municipal Golf Course, Riverside Street | Get directions

READFIELD

Maranacook High School, 2250 Millard Harrison Drive | Get directions

SACO

Clarks Hill, near Garside’s Ice Cream, Ferry Road | Get directions

Saco Middle School Recreation Area, Buxton Road | Get directions

SOUTH BERWICK

Powderhouse Hill, Agamenticus Road | Get directions

SOUTH PORTLAND

South Portland High School softball fields, Highland Avenue | Get directions

WATERVILLE

Mayflower Hill, Colby College, Mayflower Hill Road (about 1/10 mile from the Mayflower Hill entrance to the campus) | Get directions

WINDHAM

Behind the East Fire Station, Falmouth Road | Get directions

Maine Correctional Center hill, River Road | Get directions