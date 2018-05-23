The best of the festivals for the rest of spring

The Scottish Festival features bagpipes and tons of tartan. Photo by Amy Paradysz



Scottish Festival

June 2, Old Orchard Beach

Whether you compete in the caber toss or toss back a Scotch egg and some whisky, you'll have a verra good time at New England's only beachside Scottish festival. Musical acts include Scottish rock bands Albannach and Prydein, and Celtic rock-pop group Screaming Orphans. There's a clan village, traditional bagpipe players, Scottish dancers, artisans and food (both Scottish and general festival fare). The festival is at Veterans Memorial Park at 5 First St. (across from the train station) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Pay to park once and enjoy the festival, the beach and the pier in one day. Tip: Don't miss the 21-plus kickoff party 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Brunswick, 39 W. Grand Ave. mainescottishfest.com

The River Lights Boat Parade is part of Launch, a five-day festival with events throughout Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel. Photo by Chris Becker



Launch: A Maritime Festival

June 13-17 in the Kennebunks Launch is a five-day community maritime festival with events throughout Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel, including a good number of happenings that are free or cheap. Highlights include a river boat parade, cooking competitions, a lobster bake, a blessing of the fleet, cocktail parties, a merchant treasure hunt, a costumed 5K race and kids' events, such as a rain gutter regatta, in which entrants build and race foam sailboats down a rain gutter course. LaunchFestMe.com

Scott Morrison from Downeast Soul Coalition, Steve Bailey from Black Cat Road and John Donahoe on sax during an all-star jam session.Photo by Erik Maine Images



Maine Blues Festival

June 15-17, Naples

Depending on Dad's musical preferences, the Maine Blues Festival may be just the ticket for Father's Day weekend. The festival includes performances at several venues in and around Naples, including Rick's Cafe, Captain Jack's at Naples Marina, Merced's on Brandy Pond and Freedom Cafe, with a shuttle bus available to get from venue to venue. Wristbands are $15 in advance, $20 the day of the festival, free for kids 12 and under. To join one of the Blues Cruises on the Songo River Queen II, a cruise ticket as well as a festival wristband are needed. Tip: All the acts on the village green on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. are free to the public. For more information or to purchase wristbands: mainebluesfestival.com

Cheers to the first ever Portland Wine Week! Photo courtesy of Wine Wise



Portland Wine Week

June 18-24>

From the casual wine lover to the serious oenophile, this week of world-class wine, learning experiences and award-winning food is a new way to toast to a beautiful summer. Festivities include wine dinners at restaurants throughout the city, wine walks, wine sails, wine talks and, of course, wine tastings. Wine Week concludes with a gala dinner featuring five acclaimed local chefs and high-flying "cirque" artistry, a $150-per-person fundraiser for the Preble Street Teen Center. portlandwineweek.me