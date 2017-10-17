Attend the Maine Flower Show

Even the hardiest of Mainers can only take so much shoveling, so many slips on icy sidewalks and so many bitter cold nights. It gets especially brutal in March because although the days are getting a little bit longer, winter tends to hang around way too long. That’s where the Maine Flower Show comes in. Take refuge from all things winter and immerse yourself in the annual event at Thompson’s Point, where you’ll take in beautiful display gardens, exhibits of plants, arbors and all other things horticultural.
Staff photo by Derek Davis