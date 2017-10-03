8 ways you’re doing Maine wrong

Don’t be that guy.

You know, the fellow who arrives in Portland from out of town and asks how to get to Cal-ay. Mainers will tell him to fly to Paris and take a train to the French port city.

Or the person who proudly prints out a recipe for Maine blueberry pie then goes to the market and buys blueberries the size of pingpong balls with “Grown in Michigan” written on the bottom of the package.

People like this are getting Maine wrong. And people who know and respect the state’s nuances can spot them a mile away.

Whether you’re a tourist in town for foliage season, a recent transplant or a longtime Mainer who hasn’t been paying attention, you might be in danger of making some major Pine Tree State faux pas.

There are lots of publications with snappy-sounding guides about what to do in Maine, but maybe what’s really needed is a list of what not to do. So we at MaineToday have put together this handy list of eight mistakes frequently made in Maine — so that you never make them again.