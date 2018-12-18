7 ways to get out of your house on Christmas Day

Certainly, there’s a lot to be said about gathering by the hearth and tree and staying in your cozy home all day on Christmas.

But what if your home’s not so cozy, or you have no hearth, or you’re just the kind of person who never wants to be in one place for too long?

Lucky for you, there are lots of fun things to do on Christmas Day in southern Maine. There will even be business as usual at some local stores, in case you forgot the wine, the cheese or the kayak.

Here are some ideas for places to get holiday cheer beyond your own four walls on Christmas Day.

And don’t forget to check out our list of bars and restaurants that will also be open on Christmas Day.