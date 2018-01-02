6 ways to get refreshed in southern Maine

‘Tis the season to stop worrying, stop eating so much and slow down a little.

Now that the holidays are over, consider what your body and mind went through. The food, the drink, the stress. For some, it was those last five rum-spiked eggnogs; others couldn’t say no to the fudge, cookies and cakes offered at every turn. Some spent sleepless nights scouring the internet for the perfect gift, the elusive self-sharpening toe clipper or some such necessity.

But now it’s January, and we all have time to reflect on the damage the holidays wrought and do something to correct it. It’s time to cleanse one’s mind and body, and fortunately Greater Portland happens to be a cleansing and rejuvenating haven, from numerous yoga studios to juice bars on every corner to places where you can soak your aching feet.

Here are some ideas for ways to rejuvenate and recharge for the new year, so by next December you’ll be ready for all the stress and partying.