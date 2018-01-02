Posted: January 2, 2018
6 ways to get refreshed in southern Maine
Written by: Ray Routhier
‘Tis the season to stop worrying, stop eating so much and slow down a little.
Now that the holidays are over, consider what your body and mind went through. The food, the drink, the stress. For some, it was those last five rum-spiked eggnogs; others couldn’t say no to the fudge, cookies and cakes offered at every turn. Some spent sleepless nights scouring the internet for the perfect gift, the elusive self-sharpening toe clipper or some such necessity.
But now it’s January, and we all have time to reflect on the damage the holidays wrought and do something to correct it. It’s time to cleanse one’s mind and body, and fortunately Greater Portland happens to be a cleansing and rejuvenating haven, from numerous yoga studios to juice bars on every corner to places where you can soak your aching feet.
Here are some ideas for ways to rejuvenate and recharge for the new year, so by next December you’ll be ready for all the stress and partying.
NEW YEAR, NEW YOGA
One way to renew the body and spirit is to take a yoga class, and southern Maine has plenty that would fill the bill. But maybe you want one specifically designed to help you through the long Maine winter that is now upon us, especially after a hectic holiday season of shopping, eating and worrying about stuff. Arcana at 81 Market St. in Portland is offering such a workshop Sunday featuring yoga and hot stone massage "for winter balance." It's a 90-minute event where instructors help you balance the air and other elements that "pervade the body and nature" during winter. The session includes massage, hot stones, oils and aromatherapy meant to soothe the body and help with physical aches and pains, as well as stress and anxiety. The two-hour workshop begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $35 and pre-registration is required. Go to arcanamaine.com
If you've thought about starting yoga, the new year is a good time. You might consider the Yoga Beginner Series at Freeport Yoga Co.'s Yarmouth Yoga Studio, 374 Route 1. Classes start Sunday and run for four Sundays, from 9 to 10 a.m. The cost is $60. Go to freeportyogaco.com
Staff photo by Jill Brady
GET JUICED
You can't go more than a few blocks in Portland without hitting a juice bar. They are sort of the 21st-century
version of a candy store on every corner. Maine Squeeze Smoothie and Juice Cafe, with locations on Moulton Street
and Monument Square in Portland, as well as Wallingford Square in Kittery, offers all manner of healthy drinks. But
the Moulton Street location they offers something called a "juice cleanse." For three days, the shop will take care
of all your calories, providing 12 freshly made juices (four each day), three vegan salads, three detoxyifying
herbal tea packets, a holistic cleanse e-booklet, one free yoga class and online support from a personal cleansing
coach, all for $129. Benefits, according to Maine Squeeze, include reducing inflammation, boosting immunity, easing
digestion and curbing sugar cravings.
The date of the next cleansing session has not been set, but you can check for it at mainesqueezejuicecafe.com
Staff photo by John Patriquin
SOAK IT ALL IN
The foot is the gateway to one's soul, a writer (this one) once wrote. That may or may not be true, but soaking
your feet or getting a foot massage after trekking hundreds of miles through the Maine Mall sure sounds like a good
idea. Soakology at 511 Congress St. in Portland is a "foot sanctuary" and spa where your feet get extra special
treatment. Foot soaks start at $24 for the honey cleansing soak and $26 for the lavender cleansing. The tension
relief soak includes a blend of lavender, coconut milk, honey and ginseng in Pacific sea salt. There are more than
a dozen kinds of soaks overall on the menu, including ones that promise to fight symptoms of foot fungus, increase
circulation and calm the nerves. There are also massages, not just for the feet and legs, but the arms, shoulders,
head and neck, as well. See more at soakology.com
Juriah Mosin/Shutterstock.com
SIT ON IT
Maybe whatever slowed you down during the holidays and made you feel all groggy was all in your head. So maybe it's
time to expand and heal your mind with some meditation. To start the new year, the Shambhala meditation center at
19 Mason St. in Brunswick is offering Thursday night "Just Sit" sessions. People are invited to sit in silent
meditation, for 20 or 30 minutes at time, between 7 and 9 p.m. When not sitting, you can walk and meditate. There
is no fee, but donations are accepted. For more information, go to brunswickmaine.shambhala.org
Christian Saez/Shutterstock.com
YURTS SO GOOD
One way to recharge is to get away, in the Maine woods, and live off the land. One way to camp in January and not
rough it too much is to rent a yurt, sort of a combination of a hut and a tent. At Maine Forest Yurts on Runaround
Pond in Durham, the three yurts are like cozy cabins, with beds, kitchens, and stoves. You can bring the dog, and
there are lots of hiking trails where you can wander for miles and clear your mind. In winter, there's skating,
cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Wildlife includes beavers, otters, eagles and osprey. The yurts start at $140
per night. To book yours, go to maineforestyurts.com
Photo courtesy of Maine Forest Yurts
HEALTHY ALCOHOL
For people who want their health drink with just a slight hint of alcohol, you know, for medicinal purposes, there
is kombucha. It's a fermented tea and alcohol is a natural result of the fermentation. At Urban Farm Fermentory,
200 Anderson St., Portland, the kombucha is about 1.5 percent alcohol, which the makers say is important to the
taste and the "living culture" of the beverage. Not to mention the B vitamins and organic acids created in the
process. Some of the flavors include elderberry, ginger root, wild blueberry, turmeric and ghost chili pepper. Find
out more at fermentory.com
Photo by Dave Patterson