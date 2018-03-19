6 signs that spring is here

The definition of spring in Maine is up for interpretation. While the official start date is Tuesday, there’s still a bunch of snow on the ground, making it difficult to get in a springtime mindset. For some, however, weather conditions won’t get in the way of gearing up for what’s right around the corner – as evidenced by the line outside Red’s Dairy Freeze in South Portland, when it opened for the season this month as snowflakes flew outside, making for a different sort of topping on those soft-serve cones.

While the start of many of Maine’s seasonal activities – from nets going up on outdoor tennis courts to decks opening for service at waterfront restaurants – is dictated by Mother Nature, the following opening days are set without regard for predictions by groundhogs or whether you’ve put away your ice scraper. And even if it feels like the dead of winter when they’re happening, they help give hope that the end is in sight.