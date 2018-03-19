Posted: March 19, 2018
6 signs that spring is here
Written by: Leslie Bridgers
The definition of spring in Maine is up for interpretation. While the official start date is Tuesday, there’s still a bunch of snow on the ground, making it difficult to get in a springtime mindset. For some, however, weather conditions won’t get in the way of gearing up for what’s right around the corner – as evidenced by the line outside Red’s Dairy Freeze in South Portland, when it opened for the season this month as snowflakes flew outside, making for a different sort of topping on those soft-serve cones.
While the start of many of Maine’s seasonal activities – from nets going up on outdoor tennis courts to decks opening for service at waterfront restaurants – is dictated by Mother Nature, the following opening days are set without regard for predictions by groundhogs or whether you’ve put away your ice scraper. And even if it feels like the dead of winter when they’re happening, they help give hope that the end is in sight.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
FAT BOY DRIVE-IN
Opening March 22, hours to be determined, 111 Bath Road, Brunswick. fatboydrivein.com
For more than 60 years, this drive-in has been serving up burgers, frappes and fried seafood to car windows for the enjoyment and ease of its many fans. A visit to Fat Boy is a like a trip back in time, and heading up to Brunswick for a little nostalgia – and a lot of food – is one way to get excited about the weather warming up. Plus, you can keep the heat on in your vehicle.
Photo courtesy of Two Lights Lobster Shack
THE LOBSTER SHACK AT TWO LIGHTS
Opening March 31, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 225 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth. lobstershacktwolights.com
Although the true Two Lights experience involves getting sprayed with sea water as you crack open your lobster claws on a picnic bench outside, it also involves waiting in a long line just to put in your order. So take advantage of the early season, when you can take a quick stroll along the rocks while waiting for your food to be cooked, then enjoy it – and the views – in a timely manner from the comfort of the dining room.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
PALACE PLAYLAND
Arcade opens April 12, hours vary, 1 Old Orchard St., Old Orchard Beach. palaceplayland.com
Southern Maine's favorite arcade holds limited hours for a couple days just before school vacation week in April, when it opens daily starting at noon, before returning to a weekend-only schedule until June. Before the Pier starts rocking and the amusement rides get going, Old Orchard Beach is a bit of a ghost town, but it's a good time to have the run of the beach community without contending with tourists.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
SEA DOGS HOME OPENER
Game starts at 6 p.m. April 13, Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland. seadogs.com
Last year, the Sea Dogs' opening day was postponed because of rain. This year, they'll start their season on the road against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, who will travel to Portland the following week for our home team's home opener. Maybe the extra week will give the weather a chance to warm up a bit, so the only reason we have to wear gloves is to catch foul balls.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
COASTAL MAINE BOTANICAL GARDENS
Opens April 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay. mainegardens.org
These beautiful gardens have been getting a lot of off-season love in recent years, since its spectacular light display, Gardens Aglow, started drawing visitors in droves during the winter. So there should be nothing to strolling the grounds at the beginning of spring. Boothbay is just a quick trip up the coast, and if you go before it gets too nice out, you can stop at Red's Eats on the way and play tourist before the traffic becomes unbearable.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
PORTLAND FARMERS MARKET
Late April, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays in Monument Square and Saturdays at Deering Oaks, Portland. portlandmainefarmersmarket.org
This year, the Portland Farmers Market spent the winter at The Maine Girls' Academy on Stevens Avenue. Come April, the market is open two days in two locations: Wednesdays in Monument Square and Saturdays in Deering Oaks. Whether you like the mid-week market's downtown vibe or the picturesque setting for a leisurely stroll through the park, picking through locally grown produce is a great way to celebrate what the season has to offer.