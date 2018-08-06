6 best picnic spots in Greater Portland

Portland is the perfect place to pay other people to pack your picnic.

Remember that alliterative phrase the next time the sun is shining but your refrigerator is bare and your energy is low. You never have make your own picnic goodies if you don’t want to, because Portland is loaded with great take-out options near some beautiful natural scenery.

No matter what park, beach or garden you’re headed to for a sunny lunch or leisurely picnic supper, there’s always some tasty nibbles just around the corner.

Maine’s short summer window is slamming fast, so don’t waste time packing your own picnic lunch. Here are some suggestions for convenient picnic spots – either in Portland or very nearby – plus one or two great take-out spots on the way.