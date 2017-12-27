Posted: December 27, 2017
5 things to do inside when it’s bitter cold outside
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Baby, it’s cold outside! Very cold and getting colder by the minute. It might be a good idea to skip the hike and instead stay inside. But there’s no need to be bored. Here are five fun things to do in the great indoors!
Candlepin Bowling at Big 20 Bowling Center
4 382 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, $3.75 per person, per game, $2 shoe rentals, $22 per hour for bumper bowling.
big20bowling.com/
Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
142 Free St., Portland, $10, free for under 18 months. kitetails.org
The International Cryptozoology Museum
4 Thompson's Point, Portland, $10, $8 seniors, $5 for 12 and under, babies free. cryptozoologymuseum.com/
Get Air
921 Riverside St., Portland, $14 for one hour, $22 for two hours, $3 for jump socks getairportland.com
Roller-skating
Various days and hours. Happy Wheels Skate Center, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $6.50. happywheelsme.com
