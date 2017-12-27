Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.
She has been obsessed with – and inspired by – music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She’s a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her “Face the Music” column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You’ll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about…music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: December 27, 2017

5 things to do inside when it’s bitter cold outside

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

Baby, it’s cold outside! Very cold and getting colder by the minute. It might be a good idea to skip the hike and instead stay inside. But there’s no need to be bored. Here are five fun things to do in the great indoors!

  • Candlepin Bowling at Big 20 Bowling Center

    4 382 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, $3.75 per person, per game, $2 shoe rentals, $22 per hour for bumper bowling. big20bowling.com/
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

    142 Free St., Portland, $10, free for under 18 months. kitetails.org
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • The International Cryptozoology Museum

    4 Thompson's Point, Portland, $10, $8 seniors, $5 for 12 and under, babies free. cryptozoologymuseum.com/
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Get Air

    921 Riverside St., Portland, $14 for one hour, $22 for two hours, $3 for jump socks getairportland.com
    $14 for one hour, $22 for two hours, $3 for jump socks.
    Staff photo by Whitney Hayward

  • Roller-skating

    Various days and hours. Happy Wheels Skate Center, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $6.50. happywheelsme.com
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.