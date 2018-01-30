Posted: January 30, 2018
5 Super Bowl parties in Portland that aren’t at a sports bar
Written by: Ray Routhier
It’s not just another game, so why view the Super Bowl like just another game?
On Sunday, our New England Patriots will be playing in the big game for the 10th time, this time against the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re aiming to win it for the sixth time, which would be tied for the Pittsburgh Steelers for most wins in Super Bowl history.
A game of such importance warrants a setting more prestigious, cool or at least interesting than home on the couch. And maybe something different than watching from a sports bar, though Maine has some great ones.
Luckily, southern Maine has some creative Super Bowl party planners throwing some pretty innovative viewing events. At one, you can eat all game long while cheering the Pats on in a hotel function room, then sleep off all that celebrating in one of the hotel’s guest rooms. Another event, called The Tom Brady Bunch Championship Game Celebration, comes with a Chinese buffet. Another is in a beer bottling plant. And if you want to share the moment but don’t want to share your physical space, log on to the virtual Super Bowl party one Mainer is throwing.
Here are the specifics on some out-of-the-ordinary viewing opportunities for this historic event. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and will air on NBC.
ROOM AFTER THE VIEW
The party at the Portland Regency Hotel and Spa in the Old Port is in a private, function room with chandeliers and five or six TVs, including an 8-foot projection screen. Like Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, you too will need a laser-like focus get through the Super Bowl-sized menu.
After a pre-game snack, there’s a nacho bar, spring rolls and a pizza station to take you through the first quarter. The second quarter brings on several kinds of chicken wings, BBQ pork and deviled eggs, while at half-time you can partake of the slider bar, including fried haddock sliders. The third quarter will bring mini meatballs and chicken empanadas. Then there’s dessert, which you can save for the fourth quarter, when the Patriots win, which will be sweet in and of itself.
The ticket for the party and food is $50, but if you buy two tickets, you can also get a room in the hotel for another $52 — Super Bowl LII, get it? So you can root, party and then dream of football history all in the same place.
More information at theregency.com
SOUNDS LIKE VICTORY
Watching the Patriots win will be a great show, so why not watch the win, and hear it, the way you would a
great stage show? Aura, a 1,000-plus-capacity nightclub and event center on Center Street in Portland, will let you
do just that. People can sit in the balcony or on the floor of the main theater, watch the game on a the giant
video screen behind the stage and listen on the same sound system used for Rickie Lee Jones, Judy Collins and all
other acts booked this year.
Admission is free, but you have to buy beer and food. There will be a $5 all-you-can-eat taco bar and $5 flatbread
pizzas. Aura has an adjacent sports bar and people are free to mill around in there too. Half-time giveways include
tickets to upcoming concerts at the venue.
Find out more at auramaine.com
BREWING UP EXCITEMENT
The folks at Oxbow brewery are hosting their annual Oxbowl Super Bowl party, in the bottling plant on Washington Avenue in Portland. Tables and chairs will be set up in the tasting room area, very near the sights and sounds of beer-making, including barrels and tanks. People can buy beer, of course, and Oxbow usually has 12 of its beers on draft and 20 in cans or bottles, so there will be plenty to choose from.
While watching the Patriots dismantle another team is a feast for the eyes, this party will have a feast created by celebrated Duckfat chef Rob Evans. Evans will put his spin on classic football-watching cuisine like chicken wings and ribs, plus there will be a top-your-own poutine bar. The price is $35, not including beers.
Info on eventbrite.com
BUNCH UP THE EAGLES
The 2nd Annual Tom Brady Bunch Championship Game Celebration is a mighty imposing name, but the Super Bowl is a
mighty imposing game. The folks at Empire on Congress Street are billing the event as “like watching the game in
your friend’s living room, only bigger, and louder ... and if your friend has a full bar and a Chinese buffet.”
Empire is known for its Chinese restaurant downstairs and its concert venue upstairs; this event combines the two.
People will watch on a big screen and listen through the concert sound system. It’s $15 for admission and food,
plus you get 50 percent off your first drink.
Info on eventbrite.com
IT’S VIRTUALLY CROWDED IN HERE
If you want to share the excitement of watching the game with other rabid fans, but would rather not share the
smells and sweat of a crowded party room, why not go to the virtual Super Bowl Party hosted by Troy Williams of
Williams Realty Partners in York. The business hosts regular virtual open houses for homes for sale, on Facebook,
so the football fans in the office suggested a virtual football party.
The Facebook page for the party has Super Bowl party recipes shared by fans, as well as funny Super Bowl
commercials from the past. During the game, while people share thoughts on what’s happening, there will also be a
“Guess the Score” contest each quarter. Some 25 gift certificates to local businesses will be given out as prizes.
Find it on Facebook
