5 Maine house museums to visit during the holidays

Historic house museums around the state are decked with Christmas decor for visitors to enjoy during tours and special events. You can sit down for high tea and step back in time to a 19th-century Maine Christmas. Don’t forget your shopping list for the museum gift shop. One local history museum even has a holiday pop-up store. But keep this in mind: An outing to one of these community treasures is a gift itself, one that will guide you out of the holiday season’s fast lane and into its spirit.

WOODLAWN MUSEUM, GARDENS & PARK 19 Black House Drive, Ellsworth. 667-8671. woodlawnmuseum.com

More than 30 area businesses and organizations decorated Christmas trees for Christmas at Woodlawn. They're displayed throughout the historic brick hilltop house museum, aka the Black House, named for the family who built the Federal-style mansion in the 1820s and lived here for three generations. There are six trees in the parlor, four in the dining room and a 12-foot beauty by the elliptical staircase. An audio tour tells the story of Christmases at Woodlawn and in New England generally. The museum is open daily through Dec. 23 ($5 admission; that's half the May to October season price). Register in advance for the Holiday High Teas, held on Wednesdays and Fridays through Dec. 22. Gift shop offerings include teapots, custom-blended teas and a plethora of ornaments, displayed on five trees. The 180-acre property has about 2 miles of public trails.

Photo courtesy of Woodlawn Museum, Gardens & Park





The mansion on this historic 445-acre farmstead several miles from Livermore Falls has simple Christmas decorations: greenery atop portrait frames, displays of fruit. That's in keeping with how the Washburns, the industrious and large Maine family who built the 1867 home and achieved prominence in government, business and the military, would have celebrated Christmas here. Today the estate is a living history museum with costumed interpreters who portray the Washburns and their neighbors. The center has regular summer hours and offer tours by appointment, programs and special events year-round. Martha Washburn Stephenson's persona will be on hand for the annual Christmas at Norlands on Saturday. A great event for families, it includes wagon rides (or sleigh rides, if there's enough snow), caroling and craft activities like felting ornaments and stringing popcorn. Soup, cider and hot chocolate will be served. You can fill a bag with a variety of cookies during the fundraising cookie walk" Items like rock candy and old-fashioned toys are sold in the gift shop. Note: If the weather is poor, check the website; there is no rain date.

Photo courtesy of Washburn-Norlands Living History Center





New this year, the year-round local history museum’s Season of Giving Arts Sale offers wares — from framed artwork and prints to jewelry, stuffed Santas and soaps — made by 28 area artists and crafters. The items are being sold at a pop-up shop in the 1820s flagship building, a former dry goods store with original floorboards and tall windows, Tuesday through Sunday, through Dec. 17. There’s no charge to shop, but consider visiting the museum ($7 admission), which has permanent and changing exhibits. Admission is free from 5-7 p.m. during town’s Second Friday Art Walk this week. Pop-up store artisans will be on hand. (The annual Holiday High Tea on Sunday is sold out.)

Staff photo by Gregory Rec





Christmas at Victoria Mansion is a holiday feast for the eyes. Greater Portland designers and florists decorate the extravagant interior of the 1860s Italian villa-style house museum for its Christmas season, which runs through Jan. 7 ($16 admission). This year’s theme, “Christmas in the City by the Sea,” harkens to Portland’s 19th-century maritime heyday, which inspired poet and native son Henry Wadsworth Longfellow back then. Thus, the 34th annual event is less red and green and more interpretive compared to past Christmases at the mansion. In the parlor, which Harmon’s Floral Co. did up for the holidays, a figurehead anchors the Italian marble fireplace. Teal fabric swaths and gold ornaments and bows pick up hues from the ornate room, which features medallion-like wall and ceiling paintings and gilded architectural elements. Reservations are recommended for Victoria Mansion’s free children’s story hour at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 3. (Nutcracker ballet scene performances are sold out.) No admission is needed to shop at the well-stocked Carriage House Museum Shop, where mansion replica ornaments are sold.

Photo by Victoria Levesque





For the 4th annual Holidays at Hill House fundraiser, the historical society tried something new: inviting area businesses to decorate the house museum, which occupies the first floor of a historic 1835 Greek Revival dwelling near downtown. The theme is "white Christmas." Whether that sparked designs featuring the famous movie, the hit song sung therein or wintry scenes was up to participants, who compete mostly for bragging rights as visitors vote for their favorite holiday decor. The museum is open for the display ($5 per person) from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Dec. 21, starting this Saturday. (The museum then returns to its off-season hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays with admission by donation.) There's also something new and fun in the small gift shop: Christmas ornaments depicting historic Bangor buildings.

Photo by Kevin Bennett




