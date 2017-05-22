5 Maine farm stands that offer more than fresh produce

Maine is a leader in organic agriculture and “growing” young farmers and new farms at an impressive rate. Visitors, like residents, love the state’s rural ways. So, it’s no surprise that Maine has good pickings when it comes to unique and outstanding farm stores. Read on to learn about five we really dig. All have activities or events and provide an experience beyond the store itself. For more on farm stores, stands and markets statewide, check out the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s website, getrealgetmaine.com.

Photo courtesy of Pineland Farms PINELAND FARMS 15 Farmland Drive, New Gloucester, 688-4539. pinelandfarms.org



White farm fences distinguish this novel 5,000-acre farm and business campus, which has a few dozen buildings and impressive brick structures. This was a state facility for the mentally disabled from 1908 until 1996, when it was purchased by the nonprofit Libra Foundation and repurposed as its own nonprofit. Among Pineland's many diverse public offerings are self-guided farm tours, disc golf, tennis, hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, ski and fat tire bikes rentals, a fishing pond, special events, gardening seminars and pick-your-own strawberries. Kids love petting farm animals in the Family Farmyard. Pineland has an equestrian center, too. There are fees for some activities, but not to walk and hike or visit the 1-acre, English-style herb, vegetable and perennial garden with apple trees, a seated swing, a fountain and paved walkways. Inside what was the state facility's laundry, the farm market and visitor center is the hub for those who come here to enjoy the outdoors. The market has a cafe, bakery and gift section, as well as produce and other foods. It's welcoming and open, with tall ceilings, exposed posts and beams, and brick walls. Curved wood and brick detailing accents the tall windows; you can see Mount Washington on a clear day. On a warm day, eat out on the patio. The full produce selection has Pineland's seasonal offerings and items from other area farms. There are all-natural meats from an affiliated company and cheese from the farm's creamery (including four types of cheddar). Market customer favorites are the bagels and sweet corn.



If you're this way: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife's Maine Wildlife Park is in nearby Gray. For more information, go to maine.gov/ifw or call 657-4977.

"Pies, pies, pies" shouts a sign at this cedar-sided farm store two miles from downtown Belgrade Lakes. But apple, pecan and triple berry pies are just a sampling of the offerings at this 40-acre farmstead with fields, pasture and woodland. The horse- and oxen-powered, certified-organic family farm invites visitors with special events, farm stays, kids camp, farm tours (or check out fields and gardens on your own), cut-your-own flowers, cooking workshops, select-your-own Christmas tree plots, sleigh rides and come mid-July – July 16 this year – a farm-to-table dinner served at a common table covered with vintage oilcloth. Afterwards there's a contra dance under twinkling lights in the freestanding gambrel-style barn, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the farm store, open year round, customers sit at cafe tables to enjoy coffee, rhubarb lemonade, baked goods and grilled cheese with veggies. In warm weather, many spread a blanket and eat outdoors; salads and meals to go are also sold. Inside, farmer Mary Perry's "glorious" brass flower cooler takes up a quarter of the space. Floral arrangements — fresh-cut and dried bouquets, twig wreaths (balsam wreaths, for the holidays) — are the farm's "pièce de résistance." The store sells the farm's vegetables, eggs and condiments (relish, salsa, pesto, jam), plus foods from nearby farms. Handcrafted items, some produced by other Maine artisans, include soap, felt purses and socks made with handspun wool from Winterberry Farm's Romney sheep (yarn skeins, too).



If you're this way: Belgrade Lakes Region's seven lakes and large ponds offer great fishing. For more information, visit the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce website at midmainechamber.com.

There's just something in the air at Beth's, part of White Oak Farms, which is owned and operated by namesake Beth Ahlholm and her husband, Vincent. What is probably Maine's most renowned farm store draws vacationers and residents inland from midcoast towns like Damariscotta and Camden — watch for the signs, as curves come up quickly in the beautiful, rolling countryside around the low-lying farm. Seeds for this impressive spread were planted in 1979, when the couple put sweet corn out for roadside sale. Today, the business has its own farmland, leases parcels and wholesales. The farm has scores of vegetable and fruit varieties, produces strawberries June through October, makes excellent apple cider and grows the flowers sold at Beth's, known for its hanging floral baskets. Indeed, outdoor seasonal displays — pumpkins and plants on large pieces of granite, balsam wreaths along the long porch for the holidays — are part of the market's charm. Customers browse for seasonal product offerings, like flowers and Christmas trees, in the adjacent greenhouse. Farm awards and antique farm equipment decorate the market's barn-like interior; tidy produce displays are on wooden stands. A bakery produces all-natural breads and baked goods; strawberry shortcake and apple crisp are seasonal treats. Check out the chalkboard with detailed crop updates. In August, Neighbor Night serves up a free public meal and live music. There's a playground, a free corn maize and other family activities come fall. Beth's opens in April and closes in December.



If you're this way: Georges River Land Trust has conservation land in Warren and many nearby towns and created the area's 50-mile Georges Highland Path. For more information, go to georgesriver.org or call 594-5166.

For about 25 years, cheesemaker Caitlin Hunter and her husband, Brad, have operated their 5-acre goat farm, which supplies milk for the creamery's award-winning goat cheese. But they just added a store last year, helped by a state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry grant that was also tapped to create a Cheese Trail with ME Water Buffalo Co., a buffalo farm in this very rural town inland from the Camden area. The creamery store is open Saturday and Sunday, spring through late November. The trail is adding more cheesemakers and rebranding as the Midcoast Cheese Trail with a website launching soon. Of course, the creamery continues to sell its cheeses at midcoast farmers' markets and retailers and restaurants, too. The oh-so-yummy signature chevre is marinated in olive oil and flavored with herbs and garlic; all the cheeses (some made with cow's milk) are small-batch and produced using "traditional" methods. Inside the tiny wood farm stand, which is easy to spot from the road, cheeses — feta, of course, but also aged "Granite Kiss" layered with vegetable ash — are stored in the glass-front cooler. "Goaty" T-shirts and crackers are stocked, too. Staff allowing, visitors can buy a "guided cheese plate," sitting down with a cheesemaker to learn about each type while nibbling away on the deck and checking out the Alpine dairy goats. The farm sells grain for feeding the goats, offers workshops in the winter and hosts special events. Open Creamery Day is Oct. 8.



If you're this way: Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery in nearby Union has winery tours, a summer concert series with Graham Nash and Lyle Lovett on the lineup and hosts the Maine Cheese Festival Oct. 15. For more information, go to savageoakes.com or call 785-2828.

Smedberg's, which produces much of what's sold at its good-size farm store and is open year-round, turns 50 this year. A public celebration (no date yet) is planned and will honor the passing of the farm from founders Gayle and Roger Smedberg to Roger Jr., who's been here for years. The couple moved to Maine from Connecticut and started out selling products stored in a cooler in the barn. Across the road from the store is the original farm stand, now an ice cream stand painted to look like a cow whose head juts out above the order window. Also across the road is the farm's 40 head of beef cows. Smedberg's has pigs, too. The store sells the farm's all-natural, growth hormone-free beef and pork. About 500 acres are farmed for hay and silage, but Smedberg's also grows assorted vegetables on 15 acres and in greenhouses, plus sweet corn on another 30 acres. Customers can browse for flowers and some veggies in several greenhouses by the store. The market bakes bread, cookies and raspberry strudel and has breads and foods from other farms and producers, most of them in Maine. Traditional New England baked beans are sold ready to heat and serve. Smedberg's carries lobster and other seafood. Its famed "Lobester" T-shirts have artwork by Gayle with a typo that stuck. Her son is dropping "Crystal Spring Farm" from the business name and plans a website revamp, but changes will tread carefully with tradition.



If you're this way: The Oxford County Fair is Sept. 13 to 17 this year. For more information, go to oxfordcountyfair.com