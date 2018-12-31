Posted: December 31, 2018
2019 can’t-miss winter events
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Well, here we are, ensconced in the winter of 2019. We Mainers know that it could very well last until about June, but we’re hardy souls who live for it. Right? To that end, we’ve carefully chosen this collection of winter events to keep you happy, busy and in the present tense. We’ll be back to eating Pier fries and swatting flies before you know it. Until then, let’s make the most of it. We’ve got a beautiful state, and it shines just as brightly in winter.
GLACIER ICE BAR & LOUNGE
Jan. 18-20 and 25-26. Samoset Resort, 200 Warrenton St., Rockport, free admission. samosetresort.com
They mean business when it comes to ice bars at the Samoset Resort. More then 20,000 pounds of ice are exquisitely transformed into dazzling works of
art. You have two weekends when you can hit the Glacier Ice Bar & Lounge. Enjoy cocktails including the Snowball Martini and something called the Old Man
Winter from the Glacier Ice Bar, hors d'oeuvres at Enoteca Wine Bar and live entertainment at La Bella Vita Restaurant. What's more, the entire event has
happily gone right to the dogs, as pooches are this year's theme. You'll see several breeds incredibly carved out of ice. You can also try a warm apple cider
mocktail called The Saint Bernard, with proceeds from its sales going to the local Pope Memorial Humane Society. Should you want to really go for the gold and
maximize your experience, special Maine resident lodging rates are available.
Lee Walker/Shutterstock.com
WELCOME TO WINTER FESTIVAL
12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Payson Park, Portland, free. winterkids.org
It's an annual event that's all about getting kids to enjoy the great outdoors by high-fiving Old Man Winter rather than staying inside. The Welcome
to Winter Festival is presented by WinterKids and Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities, and activities include sledding, snowshoeing, ice skating and
more. Since 1997, WinterKids has been helping children develop healthy lifelong habits through fun outdoor winter activity. Grab those galoshes and mittens
and gather up the younger generation for a few hours of frozen frolicking.
Tatyana Vyc/Shutterstock.com
XTREME INTERNATIONAL ICE RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
7 p.m. Jan. 19. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $12 to $27. crossarenaportland.com
Motorcycles on ice? Heck, yes! Big Moose Harley-Davidson presents a fast and furious evening of modified speedway bikes and quads that compete on the
rink at Cross Insurance Arena. The Maine Motorsports Xtreme International Ice Racing Championships is a professional racing tour, and you'll see machines
reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds. Fun fact: Tires have more than 2,000 metal studs on them, and none of these bikes have
brakes.
Rikard Stadler/Shutterstock.com
PORTLAND HARBOR HOTEL ICE BAR
Jan. 24-26. Portland Harbor Hotel, 468 Fore St., Portland, $35 to $48. brownpapertickets.com
These tickets are so hot they'll melt faster than a pat of butter atop the Red Sox dugout on a July afternoon. The annual Portland Harbor Hotel Ice
Bar is three nights of gorgeously constructed ice bars, ice sculptures, tunes from DJ Jon, fire pits and hors d'oeuvres. You'll find it all tucked away in the
secret garden courtyard on the edge of the Old Port.
Press Herald photo by Joel Page
PORTLAND ON TAP
1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $35, $55 VIP, 21-plus. crossarenaportland.com
Local beer fans, this one's for you! Mark your calendar for the fifth annual Portland on Tap Craft Beer Festival, where you'll have the chance to try
more than 120 craft beers from more than 60 breweries. There will also be live music, all sorts of food and local vendors peddling beer-related swag. Choose
the early or later session, or go whole hog and opt for the noon to 4 p.m. VIP experience, which gives you an additional hour to imbibe, along with a food
voucher.
Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com
BIDDEFORD WINTERFEST
Feb. 1-3. City Square, Biddeford. biddefordwinterfest.org
Biddeford kicks off the first three days of February on a fun and frosty note with its annual Winterfest. On Friday night, there's an adults-only
sledding party from 6-7:30 p.m. on the Adams Street hill, followed by an after-party. Saturday's fun includes sledding for everyone along with snow golf and
snowshoeing, hill decorating, fat-bike demos, pony rides, snowperson building and horse-drawn wagon rides. All sorts of free snacks will be available
throughout the day, courtesy of New Life Church. The festival wraps up on Sunday morning with a 10 a.m. community bike ride through Clifford Park. There are
also some Friday and Saturday evening shows happening at City Theater, so be sure to hop online for all the details.
Press Herald photo by John
Ewing
FROSTED! A FREEZING GOOD TIME
7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 2. The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel, 21 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport, $55 in advance, $70 day of event (tickets include one drink). eventbrite.com
Kennebunkport's Paint the Town Red is a monthlong series of romantically themed events to celebrate Valentine's Day, and it also shows off how much
fun can be had in one of Maine's quaintest towns. It all kicks off with Frosted! A Freezing Good Time. This is a fabulous party with a custom ice bar complete
with luge, snacks, signature craft cocktails, s'mores and hot chocolate bars and dancing the night away to tunes from DJ Kevin. Gather up your gal pals, your
sweetie and anyone else you know who is looking to have a world of fun on a February night. Put your other plans on ice!
Koya979/Shutterstock.com
ICE BAR & LOUNGE
5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2. The Chalet at St. Joseph's College, Alfond Center, 278 Whites Bridge Road, Standish, $30 in advance, $35 day of event, 21-plus. sjcme.edu
Nothing says winter quite like standing around a fire pit, warming up as the sun sets over the White Mountains. Add to this scene specialty cocktails
like the Pink Ice Martini, Snowflake and Blue Monk, which are, by the way, served through an ice funnel, and you've got a pretty good idea what the annual Ice
Bar & Lounge event is like at St. Joseph's College. You'll also be able to duck inside for all sorts of scrumptious food. Proceeds from the frosty, fun night
benefit student scholarships. Put other plans on hold and gather a party posse for this Standish soirée.
Alexey V Smirnov/Shutterstock.com
CHEF SUMMIT GRAND TASTING EVENT
6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2. Jordan Hotel at Sunday River, 27 Grand Circle, Newry, $75. sundayriver.com/events/chef-summit
If you love food and Sunday River, this is the ultimate winter experience. The fourth annual Chef Summit is an entire week of food-related workshops,
tastings and demos presented by Sunday River and O'Maine Studios, and it ends with the Grand Tasting event. Whether you spend the hours leading up to this on
the slopes or sitting by the fire in a state of meditative relaxation is up to you. The evening features culinary creations from a dozen Maine chefs,
including Harding Smith from The Rooms, Kerry Altiero from Cafe Miranda, Romann Dumorne from Northern Union and Sara Jenkins from Nina June, to name a
few.
Kirill_makarov/Shutterstock.com
CAMDEN WINTERFEST
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 2. Camden Public Library, 55 Main St. Camden. camdenrockland.com/area-events/winterfest-2019
Camden throws its arms around winter every year with an action- and activity-packed Winterfest that runs from Feb. 1-11. Head to the library on Feb.
2, as events kick off there with a Polar Plunge in Camden Harbor for the hardier souls out there. The day also includes carnival games in the library's
amphitheater, and you can catch performances by Dark Follies Vaudeville and hear tunes spun by DJ Terry Frank. Warm up with hot foods at the lunch booth, and
be sure to check out the ice sculpture exhibition with this year's theme of fantastic beasts. Duck inside the library for themed crafts and face painting and
a performance by All That Jazz. Pretty cool, Camden!
RobDun/Shutterstock.com
ICE BAR AT THE BRUNSWICK HOTEL & TAVERN
Feb. 7 to 9. The Brunswick Hotel & Tavern, 4 Noble St., Brunswick, $22 to $30. brownpapertickets.com
It will be entirely pleasant out on the patio at the Brunswick Hotel & Tavern. It will, in fact, be a whimsical winter wonderland, with eye-catching
ice bars and sculptures and specialty cocktails served through ice luges. The annual Ice Bar also features a lavish food spread from Chef Christian Bassett,
as well as live entertainment. You can toggle between hanging by the fire sipping your beverage of choice and dancing away the winter blues in the ballroom.
Midcoast for the win!
Photo courtesy of The Brunswick Hotel & Tavern
U.S. NATIONAL TOBOGGAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
Feb. 8-10. Camden Snow Bowl, 20 Barnestown Road. camdensnowbowl.com
If you find yourself quoting the famous line from "Top Gun," "I feel the need, the need for speed," then it's time to get your hands on a toboggan and
register for the U.S. National Toboggan Championships. Two-, three- and four-person teams will compete for the fastest times down Camden Snow Bowl's legendary
toboggan chute. Part of the fun is also coming up with clever costumes and team names, and the entire weekend is a midwinter blast, with hundreds of winter-
loving enthusiasts gathered in Camden to embrace the snow, the friendly competition and the all-around party vibe.
Press Herald photo by David
Leaming
FIRE ON THE MOUNTAIN
Feb. 8 to 10. Sugarloaf Mountain, 5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley, $25. sugarloaf.com/events
Hey, Dead Heads who like to ski, we sure hope you know about this! The well-named Fire on the Mountain event is three days of Grateful Dead tribute
bands playing at Sugarloaf. With both free all-ages afternoon shows and nighttime performances for the 21-plus crowd, this weekend will make just about every
fan of Garcia and company happen. The lineup features The Workin' Dead, The Maine Dead Project, Dead Jam with Timmy and Friends, Dead Sessions and
Deadgrass.
Creatarka/Shutterstock.com
BANFF MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL
7 p.m. Feb. 12-13. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $19 in advance, $22 at the door. statetheatreportland.com
Here's a way to get some serious winter immersion while comfortably seated indoors. The Banff Mountain Film Festival is two nights of breathtaking
award-winning films that will transport you to remote landscapes and far-off cultures. The adrenaline rush will be intense as you take in the sights and
sounds of mountain sports filmed all around the world. Re-up your sense of adventure as you're taken into the wild. By the way, you may want to consider
catching both nights of the festival, as different films will be shown each night.
Image from the 2018 Canadian film "This Mountain Life". Photo
courtesy of This Mountain Life Film
WINTER WILDLIFE DAY AT WELLS RESERVE
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Wells Reserve at Laudholm, 342 Laudholm Farm Road, Wells, free. wellsreserve.org
Oh baby, it's a wild world! Experience it firsthand during Winter Wildlife Day at Wells Reserve. This is a wonderful event for anyone, but especially
kids. Things kick off at 10 a.m. with a Center for Wildlife presentation featuring live animal ambassadors. The rest of the day includes a guided wildlife
tracking walk, storybook reading of "What Makes an Opossum Tick" with author Lyn Smith, craft time, face painting, sledding, snowshoeing and snowy fun, with a
fire and hot cocoa to keep everyone warm. Bring snowshoes and sleds if you can; there will be some loaners available, as well. Animal costumes and hats are
also encouraged.
Sharon Feragotti/Shutterstock.com
OOB WINTER CARNIVAL
Feb. 22-23. Old Orchard Beach. On Facebook
For two glorious days, Old Orchard Beach is transformed into a headquarters for all sorts of winter festivities. Friday night features a sledding
party at the Old Orchard Street giant snow hill. On Saturday, the fun continues with more sledding, pony rides, marshmallow toasting, hot cocoa and other
fantastic and frosty February fun. In the blink of an eye, OOB will go back to being a beacon of summer fun, but here's a chance for Mainers to celebrate the
town during the off-season. And as for that glorious man-made sledding hill, it offers a perfect view of the mighty Atlantic.
Press Herald photo by
Derek Davis
MAINE FLOWER SHOW
March 27-31. Brick South at Thompson's Point, 8 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $8 to $50. maineflowershow.com
With any luck, winter has started to make its grand exit by this time, but either way, here's a gorgeous way to lift your spirits, courtesy of the
Maine Landscape & Nursery Association. The Maine Flower show will be bursting with 13 garden displays and 115 plant exhibits. You'll also see a wide range of
hardscapes and arbor and garden supplies. This year's theme is "A Walk in Maine," and the display gardens are interactive and walkable, so as to fully immerse
you in Maine's natural beauty. And plan on shopping: There will be hundreds of products and supplies for every possible gardening
Press Herald photo by
Brianna Soukup