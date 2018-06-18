Network



Posted: June 18, 2018

2018 Can’t Miss Summer Events

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Harry's Hoe Down

    June 22-24. Harry Brown's Farm, 45 Abijah Hill Road, Starks, $74.07 for three-day pass, 12 and under free with guardian. harrybrownsfarm.ticketbud.com
    Dive into summer headfirst by hitting Harry's Hoe Down for two nights and three days of live music, performance artists (think belly dancers and fire benders) and camping, as well as a celebration of cannabis. There's a total of 18 musical acts, including Roots of Creation, Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers, Hambone and GoldenOak. Your ticket not only gets you into the festival but also includes free parking, camping and drinking water. A wide range of food, along with holistic and cannabis-themed vendors, will be available all weekend.
    Roots of Creation photo by Josh Coffman

  • Summerside Music & Arts Festival

    Noon to 7 p.m. June 24. Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland, $10 suggested donation. On Facebook
    Spend your Sunday enjoying the first annual Summerside Music & Arts Festival featuring local music, local food, visual artists and a whole bunch of tasty beverages. Local music takes center stage at this festival with a lineup of Bri Lane, Kelly Ravin, Emily & Jake, People Like You, Johnny Clay Shanks, Ben Kilcollins and Matt Nasi. You'll fill your belly with an eclectic array of options from Mr. Tuna, The Truffle Truck, Texas Grace and Little Bee Honey Ice Cream. The festival is open to everyone, including your pooch!
    ArtyCool/Shutterstock.com

  • 56th Annual Windjammer Days Festival

    June 24-30. Boothbay Harbor. boothbayharborwindjammerdays.org
    You may find yourself humming the Styx classic tune "Come Sail Away" if you head to the midcoast for the 56th Annual Windjammer Days. There's a week long slate of activities all centered around celebrating Maine's maritime heritage. Highlights include the Gathering of the Fleet, Antique Boat Parade, Windjammers Got Talent Show, Boothbay Harbor Club One Design Race, street parade, lighted boat parade, lobster eating contest, Red Cloak history tours and fireworks. You'll also rub shoulders with the Pirates of the Dark Rose, and there's also a boatload of stuff for kids to enjoy.
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Vintage Bazaar New England

    June 30 to July 1. Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, $10, $15. eventbrite.com
    In one magical weekend, several fabulous things will converge at the Cumberland Fairgrounds. Vintage Bazaar New England is a two-day festival of all things vintage from more than 200 vendors loaded up with things like architectural salvage, antiques and countless other treasures. You'll also shop for repurposed goods and hand- crafted wares, and you'll likely swoon over the vintage camper and truck displays. But wait, there's more! Go on Saturday and catch live music from Grassfed, Wise Old Moon and Chris Ross & The North. On Sunday, the lineup features Joel Thetford Band, Town Meeting and Spencer Albee. Plus, the bazaar is teaming up with WorthPoint, to put on a treasure hunt! Want to bring the kids? A vintage carnival will be waiting for them. You'll also find plenty of food trucks, and if you want to really live the vintage vida loca, onsite camping options are available for $40 a night. Keep an eye on the bazaar's Facebook page for ongoing updates.
    Photo courtesy of Vintage Bazaar New England

  • North Atlantic Blues Festival

    July 14-15. Harbor Park, Rockland, $30 per days, $55 for weekend pass. northatlanticbluesfestival.com
    A whole lot of music fans get a serious case of the blues every year in Rockland and with good reason. The North Atlantic Blues Festival is a two-day blues extravaganza, and this year it celebrates its 25th anniversary. This year's lineup includes Bobby Rush, Wee Willie Walker and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, Tab Benoit, Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials, Mud Morganfield, Vanessa Collier, Kat Riggins, Ilana Katz Katz, Welch Ledbetter Connection, Lurrie Bell and Slam Allen. What's more, on both nights you can partake in pub crawls all over downtown Rockland where you'll hear even more sensational blues acts playing.
    Mud Morgenfield photo by Paul Natkin

  • Maine Potato Blossom Festival

    July 14-22. Various locations, Fort Fairfield. On Facebook
    This spudtastic festival dates all the way back to 1937. The Maine Potato Blossom Festival gives the potato the respect it deserves with nine days of potato-themed events and activities all over downtown Fort Fairfield. The fun includes road races, pageants, live music, a parade, an arts and crafts fair, fireworks and much more. We think the highlight of the festival is the potato wrestling where you can watch competitors face off in a vat of mashed potatoes. If you're bold and perhaps hungry enough to want to participate, be sure to pre-register as it's limited to 40 wrestlers. Just remember, all is fair in love and potatoes!
    Lejzo/Shutterstock.com

  • Yarmouth Clam Festival

    July 20-22. Downtown Yarmouth. clamfestival.com
    Since 1965, the Yarmouth Clam Festival has been one of the shining stars of Maine summers. And while there are plenty of clams to be consumed, the festival goes way beyond that with live music, a carnival, an arts and crafts show, running and bicycle races, a clam shucking contest, firefighters muster competition, diaper derby, kids' fun run and fireworks. One of the most popular events is the Friday night Clam Festival Parade. This year's theme is "Totally '80s," and floats and vehicles will base their decorations on classic '80s movies. We sure hope that "Back to the Future" and "Ghostbusters" will be represented.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Summer Session: Maine Brewer's Guild 2018 Beer Festival

    1 to 5 p.m. July 28. Thompson's Point, Portland, $49 to $105. eventbrite.com
    As far as beer events go, this is a huge one – the biggest one in Maine, in fact. With the quintessential summer setting of Thompson's Point on Casco Bay, the festival is the best four hours a beer lover can probably ever spend. All tickets include unlimited beer samples from the breweries and a souvenir taster glass. Live music will be happening the entire time and a variety of food trucks will be setting up shop to feed the masses. Plus, there's no pressure to be walking around or standing the entire time because lawn chairs are encouraged, so you can set up base camp with your posse. Just how huge is this thing? There will be more than 70 local breweries along with 20 guest ones set up. That is not a misprint; it's the glorious reality.
    Photo by Jim Patrick

  • Maine Lobster Festival

    Aug. 1-5. Harbor Park, Rockland. mainelobsterfestival.com
    Dating all the way back to 1947, one has to wonder how many thousands of pounds of crustaceans have been cracked during the Maine Lobster Festival. The festival is a five-day bash with seafood cooking contests, fine art and craft tents, a juried art show, The Great International Lobster Crate Race, the Steins and Vines tasting event, The Big Parade, Maine Sea Goddess Pageant & Coronation, Marine Experience Tent, road race, fun run, walk and a whole bunch of live entertainment. Oh, and don't you worry, there will be plenty of lobster, along with steamed and fried clams, shrimp, mussels and a melange of traditional summer fair food, not to mention an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast.
    Jiawangkun/Shutterstock.com

  • 6th Annual Paddle Battle River Race

    Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 5. The Nonantum Resort, 95 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport, $28 in advance, $35 day of race. nonantumresort.com
    If you love being out on the water and are up for a fun and friendly race, this event has your name written all over it. The sixth annual Paddle Battle River Race is open to kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, surfboards and any other non-motorized vessels. The action happens on the Kennebunk River, and you're encouraged to decorate your craft and don a costume if you're so inclined. Back at the Nonantum Resort's back lawn, you'll find a bunch of family activities to enjoy. Expect some lives tunes and some giveaways.
    Nejron Photo/Shutterstock.com

  • Topsham Fair

    Aug. 7-12. Topsham Fairgrounds. topshamfair.net
    This fair has been happening for 164 years! The Topsham Fair is where you'll find massive amounts of food, rides, livestock, entertainment and everything else you need to make your Maine fair dreams come true. Horse and oxen pulling? Check! Demolition Derby? Check! Tractor pulling? Check! ATV mud runs? Check! Harness racing? Check! Carnival rides? Check! And that's just a glimpse of everything that this fair packs in. Have at it.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • St. Peter's Church Italian Bazaar

    Aug. 10-12. St. Peter's Church and surrounding sidewalk and street, 72 Federal St., Portland. On Facebook
    For three wonderful evenings, hundreds gather with the common goal of eating pasta and Italian cookies, visiting with old friends, making new ones, hearing music and cheering brave kids – and some adults – who try with all their might to reach the top of the greased pole. The St. Peter's Church Italian Bazaar isn't a giant festival, but we love it because it's nestled on the edge of downtown Portland on the base of Munjoy Hill and it's a friendly gathering that's been happening for decades. Did we mention the Italian cookies? Thousands of them are baked and sold every year, and we can't even begin to count how many pounds of pasta fill visitors' bellies. Abondanza!
    Darren Whittingham/Shutterstock.com

  • Machias Wild Blueberry Festival

    Aug. 17-19. Downtown locations, Machias. machiasblueberry.com
    Blueberry fanatics unite! Heck, even if you're a casual fan of Maine's beloved berry, the Machias Wild Blueberry Festival sure is a fun time. More then 250 artists and crafters will be selling their wares, including pottery, jewelry, soaps, clothing, photographs and dozens upon dozens of other items – the list is amazing! The festival also features music, magic and comedy performances, a blueberry cooking contest, blueberry pancake breakfast, blueberry run, blueberry pie eating contest and plenty of other blueberry-themed activities. Two new twists to this year's festival are Celtic music from The Ancient, an ensemble from Nova Scotia, and the Climate 911 puppeteers.
    Golden Brown/Shutterstock.com

  • 26th Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival

    Aug. 17-19. Simard-Payne Memorial Park, Lewiston. On Facebook
    You don't need to be the Wizard of Oz to take a balloon ride. Just head to Lewiston for the annual Great Falls Balloon Festival where rides will be available for you to go up, up and away! Afraid of heights? Stay on terra firma because the visuals will be amazing when several hot air balloons fill the sky. This year's theme is Rock Around the Park, and believe it or not, an Elvis Presley balloon will be there. The festival also features lives music from The Travelers and The Rockin' Recons. Balloon rides can be reserved by sending an email to rides@greatfallsballoonfestival.org.
    Thitisan/Shutterstock.com

  • Craft Brew Races

    Noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 18. Payson Park, 700 Baxter Boulevard, Portland, $15 to $50, 21-plus. craftbrewraces.com
    For one day only, two worlds collide: running and beer! Here's your chance to get some solid exercise and then immediately replace those burned calories by way of beer. The Craft Brew Races feature more than 40 local breweries that will assemble in Portland's Payson Park. Your job is to run or walk a 5K around Back Cove and then kick back at a fun festival where you'll sample an assortment of suds, refuel with food truck nosh (bring cash) and hear live music. All 5K participants will receive a souvenir pint glass.
    Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock.com

  • Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival

    Aug. 22-26. Litchfield Fairground, 30 Plains Road. blisteredfingers.com
    Who doesn't love some high harmonies on a summer's day? The Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival has been bringing bluegrass music fans together every year in June and August since the '90s. This year's August lineup is The Gibson Brothers, Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, Blue Mafia, The Bluegrass Brothers, Bluegrass Diamonds, Remington Ryde, Zink & Company, The Douthwrights, Robinson's Bluegrass Gospel and Maine's very own Blistered Fingers. And if you're the camping type, sites are available. Just imagine the campfire jam session possibilities!
    Lynn Watson/Shutterstock.com

  • The American Folk Festival

    Aug. 24-26. Bangor waterfront. americanfolkfestival.com
    Every year on the Bangor waterfront, The American Folk Festival spends three glorious days celebrating multicultural arts. The main focus is on music, but this festival also features dance, hand-made crafts from regional artists and a combination of regional, ethnic and fair food to satisfy every taste. Here's the list of this year's lineup: Annika Chambers (blues), Open the Door for Three (Irish), Tuba Skinny (New Orleans ragtime), Genticorum (Quebecois), Orquestra el Macabaeo (Puerto Rico salsa), Wayne "The Train" Hancock (juke joint swing), The Fairfield Four (a cappella gospel), Jeanette & Johnny Williams (bluegrass), The Floorlords (hip-hop dance), Vieux Farke Toure (Malian), Black Umfolosi (Zimbabwe vocal harmony), Navatman Music Collective (Indian Carnatic a cappella), Charm City Junction (old-time Celtic and bluegrass) and Gus La Casse and Eamon Sefton (Maine fiddle and guitar).
    Tuba Skinny photo by Sarrah Danziger

  • Boothbay Harborfest

    Aug. 31 to Sept. 9. Various locations, Boothbay Harbor. boothbayharborfest.com
    They sure know how to stretch out a festival in Boothbay Harbor, and considering how much they pack into this one, we don't blame them one bit for having this puppy last 10 days. A cornerstone of the Boothbay Harborfest is the Taste of Local Flavor on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day Weekend. You'll visit several restaurants, pubs, markets, shops and inns and will sample signature dishes and cocktails at each spot, then vote for your favorites. For all you runners out there, Sunday, Sept. 2 is when you can pound pavement for either a 5K or half- marathon. Sunday, Sept. 8 is the Fishin' For Fashion show, where you'll see one-of-a-kind fashions made from marine-themed materials. Also, be sure to hit a new addition to the fest: the East Side Vibe Vintage Market happening Sept. 7-9, where you'll find vintage items, art and local food while hearing live music. Speaking of music, this festival has plenty of it, with local and regional acts including Chris Ross & The North, Hayley Jane & The Primates and Jenny Lou Drew, among several others performing all over the place.
    Photo by Maine Photo Adventures

