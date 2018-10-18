Posted: October 18, 2018
2018 can’t-miss Halloween events
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Halloween falls smack dab in the middle of the week this year, but the fun starts now and doesn’t stop until well after the clock strikes midnight on Halloween night. To help you make the most out of the holiday, we’re highlighting 15 events that cover just about everything on the Halloween entertainment spectrum. With a word of caution about eating too much candy corn and a gentle nudge to let your costume creativity shine, we wish you and yours a fun and happy Halloween.
Trail of Terror
5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 26, 27, 30 and 31. Aquaboggan Waterpark, 980 Portland Road, Saco, $17, kids
under 10 free with paid adult. aquaboggan.com
During the summer, Aquaboggan is the place to go for family fun with lots of smiles and splashing around.
However things take a much darker turn this time of year as make your way down the Trail of Terror. Legend has it
that an unfortunate soul named Judy was murdered in the woods behind the park way back in 1917, and this time of
year, her ghost returns as the Banshee of the 'Boggan. You'll be led, if you dare, into a forbidden wasteland of
ghoulish spooks and specters, and if you're lucky, you'll make it out alive 25 minutes later. On the plus side,
scream therapy is said to be good for you, so be ready to give your vocal chords a
workout.
Purple Brainz: A Halloween Tribute to Prince
9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Dig, if you will, this picture: It's an extra special year for the sixth annual Purple Brainz Prince
tribute show by Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones. This year marks its debut at the State Theatre after years of
selling out Port City Music Hall. Ford and his band are ready to paint the night purple with plenty of Prince hits,
including every track from the "Purple Rain" album, along with deep cuts and b-sides. Are you gonna let the
elevator break you down? Oh no, let's go! Just be sure to act your age, not your shoe size.
Drag it up! Halloween Masquerade
9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $7, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
Drag queen Kat Walker will be holding court on Friday night and with no holds barred as she's known for
being a sassy firecracker. Walker will be bringing her lip sync A-game while also hitting you with some stand-up
comedy. The Drag it Up! Halloween Masquerade will also feature performances from Mizz Diveena and Shaunna Rai.
Fabulous attire at Empire is guaranteed, as you'll see high heels for days and endless shades of
lipstick.
5th Annual Haunted Woods Walk & Spooky Corn Maze
6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct 26 & 27.Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, $12, pre-
registration required. pinelandfarms.org
What's not to love about a haunted woods walk that ends with a spooky corn maze? Both of these Halloween
dreams can be realized with a trip to New Gloucester for the fifth annual event that has every intention of giving
you an old-fashioned scare as you head deep into a dark forest. Bring a flashlight if you plan on hitting the corn
maze and muster up some bravery. Walks depart every 10 minutes.
Rabbit Hole Halloween Cruise
7:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. Casco Bay Lines, 56 Commercial St., Portland, $25, 21-plus. popsickel.com
Climb aboard the Bay Mist ferry and set a course for a wild and ghostly adventure. Popsickel Productions
presents the Rabbit Hole Halloween Cruise. The boat has two heated floors, a full bar and a huge dance floor, so
here's your chance to make the seals down below wonder what the heck is going on up above. Costumes are very much
encouraged, as is a desire to leave the land for a nautical bash out on Casco Bay.
Halloween Dance Party with Time Pilots
8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. The Landing at Pine Point, 353 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, $10 in advance, $15 at
the door. eventbrite.com
As with most Halloween parties, costumes aren't required, but they sure are encouraged! Just be sure it's
something you can dance in because you'll have a hard time sitting still while Time Pilots are playing. They've got
three different lead singers and play everything from Sinatra to Timberlake, including Top 40, oldies, R&B, classic
rock, '80s, disco, jazz and reggae. BTW, 50 percent of all ticket sales will be donated to Scarborough High
School's theater program, so you'll be supporting a good cause while you boogie by the
beach.
Halloween Bash
10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, free
with admission ($11.50, under 18 months free). kitetails.org
Here's a chance to make the favorite kid in your life very happy. The Halloween Bash at Children's Museum &
Theatre of Maine includes music and games, and costumes are very much encouraged. Kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt
for treats, see a spooky shadow show and get creative with what's being described as "gross" art. Said another way,
it's a trio of kid-friendly Halloween perfection.
Space Halloween Party
9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 at the door, all ages.
space538.org
The annual Space Halloween party is the best of both worlds: a costume extravaganza and a slice of local
music heaven. Every year, local bands become iconic alternative acts and put on epic shows. This year, you'll hear
from Sunset Hearts as Depeche Mode, The Blood Caps as Roxy Music, Virile (members of Cadaverette, The Worst and
Crunchcoat) as Hole and Contrapposto as Swedish electronic music act The Knife. So be the girl (or boy) with the
most cake and remember, everything counts in large amounts and love is the drug you're thinking of. Enjoy!
The Awesome Halloween Ball
9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance $12 at the door, 21-
plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Want to rock down to electric avenue while also raising money for breast cancer awareness and prevention?
Of course you do! The Awesome Halloween Ball will donate part of the night's proceeds to the American Cancer
Society. Your job is to show up in costume (optional, of course, but come on!) and spend the evening dancing to
'80s hits by The Awesome. How fun will this night be? Let's let the music do the talking: You'll bless the rains
down in Africa wearing a raspberry beret and walking like an Egyptian. With sunglasses at night, you'll want to
rule the world like everybody and, hopefully, avoid a total eclipse of the heart. Eye of the tiger, everyone!
Equality Maine's Great Pumpkin Ball
7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of, $40 VIP, 18-
plus. statetheatreportland.com
Equality Maine's Great Pumpkin Ball has been happening for decades, and it's always a fabulous party. This
year, it stars The Vixen from Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and you'll hear tunes all night long spun by DJ
Steve Sidewalk and DJ Kate. Local drag, theater and cabaret performances will be happen throughout the evening, and
the ball's hosts are Blake Hayes from Coast 93.1 and community activist Shane Diamond. Now's the time to let your
costume prowess shine because $1,000 in prizes will be up for grabs.
The Best Damn Halloween Party
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Mariner's Church Banquet Center, 368 Fore St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 at the
door, 21-plus. eventbrite.com
Want to spend four hours in costume dancing to two different sensational cover bands taking turns on
opposite sides of the dance floor? Of course you do! The third annual Best Damn Halloween Party will do everything
it can to live up to its name. Girls Just Want to Have Fun is an '80s ladies tribute band, and Under the Covers
also serves up the hits. From 9:30 to 11 p.m., they'll face off in a battle of the bands. Make sure your phone is
charged up as there will be a photo booth on site stocked with props for you to commemorate the evening. As for
costumes, they're optional, but know that prizes will be awarded for the best ones, and if the bands love yours,
you might get pulled up on stage to sing a tune.
'Nosferatu'
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $20, $18 seniors, $15 students, 12 and
under free (but tickets required). porttix.com
Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ invite you to repair to Merrill Auditorium on Halloween Eve for the annual
screening of the 1922 silent horror film "Nosferatu." Organist James Kennerly will provide a live soundtrack as you
see what happens when Count Orlok summons Thomas Hutter to his mountain castle in Transylvania. Spoiler alert: It's
scary! Orlok is not who he appears to be, and you had best keep your neck covered. The film and its live
accompaniment is a true symphony of horror.
West End Halloween Parade
6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Reiche School playground, 166 Brackett St., Portland. On Facebook
Dating back 36 y, Oct. 31ears, the West End Halloween Parade is one of Portland's longest running annual
events. With life-size puppets, live music and other Halloween surprises up its collective sleeve, this is a much-
loved local tradition. Gathering starts at 6 p.m., and the parade kicks of at 6:15 p.m. and makes its way from
Brackett onto Pine then Clark streets and will finish where it began.
Mischief Night
9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $10 floor general admission, $35 balcony VIP, 21-plus.
auramaine.com
Felker x Derose are Portland event pros, and they're throwing one heck of a party. Get freaky on Halloween
with Mischief Night. It's a dance party with drink specials, plenty of candy and a costume contest. You'll get down
to new wave, hip-hop, pop and electronica served up by DJs Musonda, Don Damiani and Mike Clouds with special guests
Superstar Freddy and Max Felker. You'll also see live choreography from a troupe of ghoulish go-go
dancers.
The Graveyard Smash Halloween Dance Party
9 p.m. Wednesday, OCt. 31. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, $5, 21-plus. On Facebook
For Halloween purists who like to celebrate on the actual day or, in this case, evening, here's a bash you
may want to hit. The Graveyard Smash Halloween Dance Party will feature disco, throwback hip-hop jams and a jack-
o-lantern full of other aural surprises, courtesy of DJs Roach Dad, Turquoise Crown, Michael Myers and Double
Dessert. No need to be working in the lab late on this night; all the monsters will be rising from their slabs
ready to party at Flask Lounge.
