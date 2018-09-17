Posted: September 17, 2018
2018 Can’t-miss fall events in Maine
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Beautiful foliage and crisp fall days make autumn in Maine a glorious time of year. As we bask in the afterglow of summer and start to think about hitting the ski slopes, let’s also remember to stay present because there’s a cornucopia of fabulous fall events happening all over the state. The Common Ground Country Fair along with the ones in Cumberland, Fryeburg and Farmington are always safe bets, but for this roundup, we dug even deeper beneath the leaves to compile a collection of offerings. We hope you take a look at these events and dive right in. Winter is coming, rest assured. But, in the meantime, let’s enjoy every drop of fall, pumpkins and all.
Pumpkin Patch Trolley
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22, 23, 29 & 30. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road,
Kennebunkport, $14, $12 seniors, $11.50 for ages 6 to 16, $7 for ages 3 to 5, $2 under 3. trolleymuseum.org
There are several ways to acquire a pumpkin this fall, but one of the more novel ways is via a ride on an
antique trolley. The Seashore Trolley Museum's Pumpkin Patch Trolley will bring you to a patch where you'll make
your selection and also find carnival games, crafts, face painting and snacks. When the trolley brings you back to
the visitor center, you'll be able to decorate your pumpkins. The museum is the oldest and biggest electric railway
and transit museum in the world, and we're lucky to have it here in Maine.
Photo courtesy of the Seashore
Trolley Museum
Family Harvest Days
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 & 30. Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, $14, $12 seniors, $7
for ages 3 to 18, under 3 free. railwayvillage.org
Jump headfirst into fall with a visit to Boothbay Railway Village during Family Harvest Days. The autumnal
amusement at this family-friendly festival includes traditional cooking demonstrations and tastings, visits with
farm animals, butter churning, antique tractors, pumpkin hayrides and more. It doesn't get much more old-fashioned
than that, so step into Boothbay and step back in time.
Photo by Robert Mitchell
Maine Lakes Brewfest
Sept. 29. Point Sebago, 261 Point Sebago Road, Casco. eventbrite.com
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Maine Lakes Brewfest, and the party features live music, more
than 30 brewers and 15 food vendors for the ultimate sensory satisfying experience. The brewers will have just
under 100 varieties on hand for sampling, and on the food front, you can expect everything from lobster rolls to
pulled pork sandwiches, burgers, wings and more. The whole shebang takes place beneath tents, so there's no need to
worry about the weather. Be sure to bring some extra dough as an artisan craft show will also be happening. P.S. If
you've never been to Point Sebago, you'll be happy to hear that it's right on the water on 775 acres and a mile of
sandy beach on Sebago Lake. Sweet!
Photo by Mercer Photography
Damariscotta Pumpkin Festival & Regatta
Oct. 5-8. Various locations, Damariscotta. mainepumpkinfest.com
The annual Damariscotta Pumpkin Festival & Regatta celebration happens over the course of about two weeks,
but the main events are always on Columbus Day weekend. Activities include the Giant Pumpkin Parade, Pumpkin Derby,
Pumpkin Catapult & Giant Pumpkin Sling Shot Fun, Giant Pumpkin Drop and Pumpkin Boat Regatta, during which you'll
see "boats" made out of hollowed-out giant pumpkins racing in Damariscotta Harbor. There will also be plenty of
entertainment including live music, food vendors and kids activities happening all weekend long. Be sure to carve
out some time for this. Maybe listen to some Smashing Pumpkins on the ride to the midcoast?
Photo courtesy
of Damariscotta Pumpkinfest
Freeport Fall Festival
Oct. 5-7. Downtown Freeport. freeportfallfestival.com
This fall classic celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The Freeport Fall Festival is three days of
regalement in the form of a juried art show, live music, games, activities and food. Musical acts include Michael
Franti & Spearhead, Primo Cubano, Sylvain's Acadian Aces, Shadowfly, Raging Brass Reggae and Be See Music. On the
activities, front there will be face painting, cork pirate ship making, kids yoga with Missy Brown and flag-making
with soul-path artist Larissa Davis. The art show features works from dozens of area makers including Chickadee
Crafting, Salt & Soul, Area Code Threads, Mast Cove Pottery and Rusty and Ingrid Creative Company, to name just a
few. To keep you well fed, several food trucks and vendors will be on hand, including The Marshmallow Cart and
Pinky D's Poutine Factory.
Olga Milagros/Shutterstock.com
Fall Vintage Bazaar
Oct 6 & 7. Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, $10, $15. eventbrite.com
More than 180 vendors from all over the country will converge at the Cumberland Fairgrounds with their wide
array of antiques, vintage finds, architectural salvage, repurposed goods and one-of-a-kind crafts. But that's not
all. Vintage Bazaar New England also includes food trucks, vintage-inspired photo opportunities, vintage camper
displays and fun family activities. And that's still not all. You'll also enjoy live music all weekend long. Hit
the bazaar on Saturday, and you'll hear Wild Plains and Golden Oak. On Sunday, it's Jason Spooner Band and King
Kyote. Adam Ezra Band will be headlining on both days. Campsites are also available if you want to really knock the
stuffing out of the weekend and go all in.
Photo courtesy of Vintage Bazaar New England
Fall Foliage Festival
Oct. 6-8. Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, $4, 12 and under free, $5 for steam train
rides. railwayvillage.org
This annual festival, now in its 51st year, has a little bit of everything, and all of it sounds terrific.
Hit the Fall Foliage Festival where you'll shop for handmade wares from dozens of local crafters, see artisan
demonstrations, see and hear live music and entertainment, take rides on the narrow gauge steam train and check out
displays of more than 60 antique automobiles. A children's corner will have plenty to keep the kids in your life
happy, so absolutely bring them along.
Photo by Bob Crink
Swine & Stein
Oct. 6. Water Street, Gardiner, $20 in advance, $25 day of event, $10 designated driver, $50 VIP, 21-plus. gardinermainstreet.org
Every year in early October, a wide swath of Main Street in Gardiner transforms into the Swine & Stein
Oktoberfest celebration where you'll find a trio of three made-for-each-other things: beer, food and music. This
year, you'll quench your thirst with 5-ounce pours from several Maine breweries, including Two Gramps Brewing, and
fill your belly with dishes featuring local pork among other temptations from Crazy Dave's Pit BBQ, Kabayan
Phillippine Food and Papa's Roadhouse, among others. Live music will be provided by Spare Parts Band, Runaway Home
and Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations. Along with assorted games and activities, there's a new twist to this
year's party, and it's one you might want to practice for. Competition will likely be fierce in the first annual
Swine Calling contest, so be prepared to bring your squealing A-game.
Staff photo by Joe Phelan
Harvest Moon Festival
Oct. 6. River Winds Farm & Estate, 121 Louden Road, Saco, $15 in advance, $20 day of event. eventbrite.com
Maine Youth Rock Orchestra presents a one-day gathering at River Winds Farm & Estate in Saco. It's a
gorgeous, 160-acre horse farm, and starting at 3 p.m., it will play host to several hours of stellar live music.
You'll feast your ears on sets from Max Garcia Conover, Sara Hallie Richardson, King Kyøte, JanaeSound and Mehuman,
and they'll all be accompanied by Maine Youth Rock Orchestra String Quartet in a idyllic, beautiful barn. And
speaking of feasts, food and drinks will be available from River Winds, Crepe Elizabeth and more. Best to purchase
tickets in advance, as there are only 150 available.
Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com
Fall Festival at Sunday River
Oct. 6 & 7. Sunday River Resort, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry. sundayriver.com
Head to the western mountains of Maine for the annual Fall Festival at Sunday River with its jam-packed
schedule. The festivities include the 19th annual North American Wife Carrying Championship, the 35th annual Blue
Mountain Arts & Crafts Fair, 5th annual New England Corn Hole Championship and live music from Harsh Armadillo,
Roots of Creation, OC and the Offbeats and Chris Ross and the North. There will be bloody mary and wine tents, and
you can visit the Mountain Park for mountain biking, scenic lift rides, zipline tours, disc golf, a bungee
trampoline and a climbing wall. There will also be a pair of draft horses named Ben and Bill who will take you on a
wagon ride. And should you find yourself in the mood for the ultimate adrenaline rush, skydiving will be available
from Jump & Raft.
Jay Ondreicka/Shutterstock.com
Maine AppleCycle
Oct. 13. Alfred Shaker Museum, 118 Shaker Hill Road, $12 to $100, pre-registration required, limited to 350
cyclists. applecycle.org
Enjoy the peak of foliage season as you pedal your way along one of four routes, ranging from 7 to 100
miles, with stops at participating apple orchards. The 2018 MaineCycle covers up to nine towns, depending on the
route, with scenic rural roads. Stops at the orchard will keep you energized with treats, including, if you're
lucky, coveted cider donuts. Proceeds from the ride support the Community Bicycle Center, which uses bicycles to
connect with more than 400 kids annually. At the end of your ride, you'll dine on a locally sourced lunch. How you
do like them apples?
Vaclav Mach/Shutterstock.com
Harvest on the Harbor
Oct. 16-21. Portland Yacht Services and Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland. harvestontheharbor.com
Harvest on the Harbor is the annual Portland food festival that foodies look forward to all year long.
Tickets get gobbled up quickly, so don't wait too long to grab yours for entry to one or several of the mouth-
watering offerings. Events include the Different Roads global dining experience, Maine Lobster Chef of the Year,
Maine Oysterfest, Market on the Harbor, On the Rocks Happy Hour and the Hair of the Dog Bloody Mary Pig Roast
Brunch. The festivities also include a few special chef's table lunches and dinners happening in Portland
restaurants and the Fusion coffee event at the Diamond Street location of Coffee by Design. Bottom line: yum!
Photo courtesy of Harvest on the Harbor
Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival
Oct. 20. L.L. Bean campus and downtown areas, Freeport. campsunshine.org
Since 2003, Camp Sunshine has been presenting its Pumpkin Festival, transforming Freeport into a jack-o-
lantern wonderland. Upwards of 10,000 carved creations get lit, and the festival features pumpkin treats from the
Cauldron Cafe, a Boo-Tique where you can pick up festival swag, Pumpkin Playland with activities for kids, the Mad
Science of Maine slime-making booth, a costume parade and family pumpkin carving. Your ears will also be treated
all day to live music, and at 5 p.m., the magic moment happens when all of the pumpkins are lit in a quintessential
fall moment.
Staff photo by Jill Brady
Pumpkin Train
Oct. 20, 21, 27 & 28. Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad, 58 Fore St., Portland, $10, $9 seniors, $6 for ages 3 to 12,
2 and under free. mainenarrowgauge.org
Ozzy Osborne can keep his crazy train, we'd much rather ride the pumpkin train! Take a ride along
Portland's waterfront on a crisp fall day aboard the narrow gauge train in one of its vintage cars. You and your
fellow riders will enjoy complimentary hot cider and cookies, and you can also explore the museum with your kids.
They'll get to decorate miniature pumpkins to bring home, and you'll be their favorite person long after the ride
ends.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
Ghoulwill Ball 2018
Oct. 20. Portland Club, 156 State St., Portland, $15. eventbrite.com
Goodwill of Northern New England cordially invites you to their annual fundraising bash where you'll dance
the night away to the funk-a-licious tunes of Motor Booty Affair. Black Tie catering will provide the eats, and
Coast 93.1 morning show hosts Blake and Eva will co-emcee the spooktacular festivities. Get to work now coming up
with an epic costume, as prizes will be awarded in the categories of Most Creative use of Goodwill Finds, Best
Group Theme, People's Choice and Judge's Choice. Event proceeds will help to fund Goodwill's workforce
programs.
Photo by Samuel Cousins
The Great Pumpkin Hunt
Oct. 20. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, free. mainegardens.org
Admission to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, with its 300 gorgeous acres, is free during the Great
Pumpkin Hunt. Bring the kids for fall-themed games, including the Harvest Toss, Metamorphosis Relay, Pumpkin Broom
race and Scarecrow Bingo. The main event is the hunt, and kids will scramble to find golden pumpkins hidden
throughout the central gardens. Prizes include family memberships, guest passes, Gardens Aglow tickets and gift
cards to the Garden Shop. Every pumpkin hunter will be able to decorate a pumpkin to take home, so there will be no
frowns, expect those carved into the gourds. The Great Pumpkin Hunt also features fiddle music by Owen Kennedy and
snacks of kettle corn. Donations to the Boothbay Region Food Pantry will be very much appreciated.
Photo
courtesy of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Rolling Slumber Bed Races
Nov. 10. Downtown Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org
Want to watch one of the most unique annual races that happens in Maine? Rub the sleep from your eyes and
head to Brunswick for the Rolling Slumber Bed Races, where you'll watch a creatively engineered array of beds on
wheels go for the gold. Prizes will be awarded for speed, creativity and team spirit, and you'll see plenty of it
on display with customized contraptions that will hopefully stay on course and impress throngs of spectators with
their decorating flair and ingenuity. Roll on, Brunswick!
Photo courtesy of Brunswick Downtown
Maine Harvest Festival
Nov. 17 & 18. Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St., Bangor, $8, under 12 free. maineharvestfestival.com
More than 200 farmers and food producers will be under one roof for a two-day celebration. During the Maine
Harvest Festival, you'll try sips from Maine vintners, brewers and distillers and can shop for creations from
several fiber artisans. The Maine Harvest Festival schedule also includes the Getting Sauced cooking demo, Backyard
Beekeeping, dulse Waldorf salad and other simple ways to use sea vegetables and Sheering for Sensational Fiber
presentations. There's also a two-crusted apple pie contest and musical performances from Mes Amis and the Acadia
string quartet.
Photo courtesy of Maine Harvest Festival
Ski Sale And Winter Sports Expo
Nov. 24. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., free admission. downeastskiclub.com
Down East Ski Club presents its annual Saturday after Thanksgiving sale. You'll step inside the massive
Portland Expo and find it filled to the gills with gently used ski and snowboard jackets, bindings, helmets,
cross-county and downhill skis, polls and boots, bags, snowshoes, ice skates, gloves, goggles and anything else you
can imagine will make this coming winter your best one yet for fun and adventure in the great outdoors. Deals will
be plentiful, and the line outside will likely be forming early, so get yourself in gear to load up on snow-busting
goodies.
Staff photo by John Ewing