Posted: September 17, 2018

2018 Can’t-miss fall events in Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

Beautiful foliage and crisp fall days make autumn in Maine a glorious time of year. As we bask in the afterglow of summer and start to think about hitting the ski slopes, let’s also remember to stay present because there’s a cornucopia of fabulous fall events happening all over the state. The Common Ground Country Fair along with the ones in Cumberland, Fryeburg and Farmington are always safe bets, but for this roundup, we dug even deeper beneath the leaves to compile a collection of offerings. We hope you take a look at these events and dive right in. Winter is coming, rest assured. But, in the meantime, let’s enjoy every drop of fall, pumpkins and all.

  • Pumpkin Patch Trolley

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22, 23, 29 & 30. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $14, $12 seniors, $11.50 for ages 6 to 16, $7 for ages 3 to 5, $2 under 3. trolleymuseum.org
    There are several ways to acquire a pumpkin this fall, but one of the more novel ways is via a ride on an antique trolley. The Seashore Trolley Museum's Pumpkin Patch Trolley will bring you to a patch where you'll make your selection and also find carnival games, crafts, face painting and snacks. When the trolley brings you back to the visitor center, you'll be able to decorate your pumpkins. The museum is the oldest and biggest electric railway and transit museum in the world, and we're lucky to have it here in Maine.
    Photo courtesy of the Seashore Trolley Museum

  • Family Harvest Days

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 & 30. Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, $14, $12 seniors, $7 for ages 3 to 18, under 3 free. railwayvillage.org
    Jump headfirst into fall with a visit to Boothbay Railway Village during Family Harvest Days. The autumnal amusement at this family-friendly festival includes traditional cooking demonstrations and tastings, visits with farm animals, butter churning, antique tractors, pumpkin hayrides and more. It doesn't get much more old-fashioned than that, so step into Boothbay and step back in time.
    Photo by Robert Mitchell

  • Maine Lakes Brewfest

    Sept. 29. Point Sebago, 261 Point Sebago Road, Casco. eventbrite.com
    This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Maine Lakes Brewfest, and the party features live music, more than 30 brewers and 15 food vendors for the ultimate sensory satisfying experience. The brewers will have just under 100 varieties on hand for sampling, and on the food front, you can expect everything from lobster rolls to pulled pork sandwiches, burgers, wings and more. The whole shebang takes place beneath tents, so there's no need to worry about the weather. Be sure to bring some extra dough as an artisan craft show will also be happening. P.S. If you've never been to Point Sebago, you'll be happy to hear that it's right on the water on 775 acres and a mile of sandy beach on Sebago Lake. Sweet!
    Photo by Mercer Photography

  • Damariscotta Pumpkin Festival & Regatta

    Oct. 5-8. Various locations, Damariscotta. mainepumpkinfest.com
    The annual Damariscotta Pumpkin Festival & Regatta celebration happens over the course of about two weeks, but the main events are always on Columbus Day weekend. Activities include the Giant Pumpkin Parade, Pumpkin Derby, Pumpkin Catapult & Giant Pumpkin Sling Shot Fun, Giant Pumpkin Drop and Pumpkin Boat Regatta, during which you'll see "boats" made out of hollowed-out giant pumpkins racing in Damariscotta Harbor. There will also be plenty of entertainment including live music, food vendors and kids activities happening all weekend long. Be sure to carve out some time for this. Maybe listen to some Smashing Pumpkins on the ride to the midcoast?
    Photo courtesy of Damariscotta Pumpkinfest

  • Freeport Fall Festival

    Oct. 5-7. Downtown Freeport. freeportfallfestival.com
    This fall classic celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The Freeport Fall Festival is three days of regalement in the form of a juried art show, live music, games, activities and food. Musical acts include Michael Franti & Spearhead, Primo Cubano, Sylvain's Acadian Aces, Shadowfly, Raging Brass Reggae and Be See Music. On the activities, front there will be face painting, cork pirate ship making, kids yoga with Missy Brown and flag-making with soul-path artist Larissa Davis. The art show features works from dozens of area makers including Chickadee Crafting, Salt & Soul, Area Code Threads, Mast Cove Pottery and Rusty and Ingrid Creative Company, to name just a few. To keep you well fed, several food trucks and vendors will be on hand, including The Marshmallow Cart and Pinky D's Poutine Factory.
    Olga Milagros/Shutterstock.com

  • Fall Vintage Bazaar

    Oct 6 & 7. Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, $10, $15. eventbrite.com
    More than 180 vendors from all over the country will converge at the Cumberland Fairgrounds with their wide array of antiques, vintage finds, architectural salvage, repurposed goods and one-of-a-kind crafts. But that's not all. Vintage Bazaar New England also includes food trucks, vintage-inspired photo opportunities, vintage camper displays and fun family activities. And that's still not all. You'll also enjoy live music all weekend long. Hit the bazaar on Saturday, and you'll hear Wild Plains and Golden Oak. On Sunday, it's Jason Spooner Band and King Kyote. Adam Ezra Band will be headlining on both days. Campsites are also available if you want to really knock the stuffing out of the weekend and go all in.
    Photo courtesy of Vintage Bazaar New England

  • Fall Foliage Festival

    Oct. 6-8. Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, $4, 12 and under free, $5 for steam train rides. railwayvillage.org
    This annual festival, now in its 51st year, has a little bit of everything, and all of it sounds terrific. Hit the Fall Foliage Festival where you'll shop for handmade wares from dozens of local crafters, see artisan demonstrations, see and hear live music and entertainment, take rides on the narrow gauge steam train and check out displays of more than 60 antique automobiles. A children's corner will have plenty to keep the kids in your life happy, so absolutely bring them along.
    Photo by Bob Crink

  • Swine & Stein

    Oct. 6. Water Street, Gardiner, $20 in advance, $25 day of event, $10 designated driver, $50 VIP, 21-plus. gardinermainstreet.org
    Every year in early October, a wide swath of Main Street in Gardiner transforms into the Swine & Stein Oktoberfest celebration where you'll find a trio of three made-for-each-other things: beer, food and music. This year, you'll quench your thirst with 5-ounce pours from several Maine breweries, including Two Gramps Brewing, and fill your belly with dishes featuring local pork among other temptations from Crazy Dave's Pit BBQ, Kabayan Phillippine Food and Papa's Roadhouse, among others. Live music will be provided by Spare Parts Band, Runaway Home and Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations. Along with assorted games and activities, there's a new twist to this year's party, and it's one you might want to practice for. Competition will likely be fierce in the first annual Swine Calling contest, so be prepared to bring your squealing A-game.
    Staff photo by Joe Phelan

  • Harvest Moon Festival

    Oct. 6. River Winds Farm & Estate, 121 Louden Road, Saco, $15 in advance, $20 day of event. eventbrite.com
    Maine Youth Rock Orchestra presents a one-day gathering at River Winds Farm & Estate in Saco. It's a gorgeous, 160-acre horse farm, and starting at 3 p.m., it will play host to several hours of stellar live music. You'll feast your ears on sets from Max Garcia Conover, Sara Hallie Richardson, King Kyøte, JanaeSound and Mehuman, and they'll all be accompanied by Maine Youth Rock Orchestra String Quartet in a idyllic, beautiful barn. And speaking of feasts, food and drinks will be available from River Winds, Crepe Elizabeth and more. Best to purchase tickets in advance, as there are only 150 available.
    Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com

  • Fall Festival at Sunday River

    Oct. 6 & 7. Sunday River Resort, 15 South Ridge Road, Newry. sundayriver.com
    Head to the western mountains of Maine for the annual Fall Festival at Sunday River with its jam-packed schedule. The festivities include the 19th annual North American Wife Carrying Championship, the 35th annual Blue Mountain Arts & Crafts Fair, 5th annual New England Corn Hole Championship and live music from Harsh Armadillo, Roots of Creation, OC and the Offbeats and Chris Ross and the North. There will be bloody mary and wine tents, and you can visit the Mountain Park for mountain biking, scenic lift rides, zipline tours, disc golf, a bungee trampoline and a climbing wall. There will also be a pair of draft horses named Ben and Bill who will take you on a wagon ride. And should you find yourself in the mood for the ultimate adrenaline rush, skydiving will be available from Jump & Raft.
    Jay Ondreicka/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine AppleCycle

    Oct. 13. Alfred Shaker Museum, 118 Shaker Hill Road, $12 to $100, pre-registration required, limited to 350 cyclists. applecycle.org
    Enjoy the peak of foliage season as you pedal your way along one of four routes, ranging from 7 to 100 miles, with stops at participating apple orchards. The 2018 MaineCycle covers up to nine towns, depending on the route, with scenic rural roads. Stops at the orchard will keep you energized with treats, including, if you're lucky, coveted cider donuts. Proceeds from the ride support the Community Bicycle Center, which uses bicycles to connect with more than 400 kids annually. At the end of your ride, you'll dine on a locally sourced lunch. How you do like them apples?
    Vaclav Mach/Shutterstock.com

  • Harvest on the Harbor

    Oct. 16-21. Portland Yacht Services and Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland. harvestontheharbor.com
    Harvest on the Harbor is the annual Portland food festival that foodies look forward to all year long. Tickets get gobbled up quickly, so don't wait too long to grab yours for entry to one or several of the mouth- watering offerings. Events include the Different Roads global dining experience, Maine Lobster Chef of the Year, Maine Oysterfest, Market on the Harbor, On the Rocks Happy Hour and the Hair of the Dog Bloody Mary Pig Roast Brunch. The festivities also include a few special chef's table lunches and dinners happening in Portland restaurants and the Fusion coffee event at the Diamond Street location of Coffee by Design. Bottom line: yum!
    Photo courtesy of Harvest on the Harbor

  • Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival

    Oct. 20. L.L. Bean campus and downtown areas, Freeport. campsunshine.org
    Since 2003, Camp Sunshine has been presenting its Pumpkin Festival, transforming Freeport into a jack-o- lantern wonderland. Upwards of 10,000 carved creations get lit, and the festival features pumpkin treats from the Cauldron Cafe, a Boo-Tique where you can pick up festival swag, Pumpkin Playland with activities for kids, the Mad Science of Maine slime-making booth, a costume parade and family pumpkin carving. Your ears will also be treated all day to live music, and at 5 p.m., the magic moment happens when all of the pumpkins are lit in a quintessential fall moment.
    Staff photo by Jill Brady

  • Pumpkin Train

    Oct. 20, 21, 27 & 28. Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad, 58 Fore St., Portland, $10, $9 seniors, $6 for ages 3 to 12, 2 and under free. mainenarrowgauge.org
    Ozzy Osborne can keep his crazy train, we'd much rather ride the pumpkin train! Take a ride along Portland's waterfront on a crisp fall day aboard the narrow gauge train in one of its vintage cars. You and your fellow riders will enjoy complimentary hot cider and cookies, and you can also explore the museum with your kids. They'll get to decorate miniature pumpkins to bring home, and you'll be their favorite person long after the ride ends.
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Ghoulwill Ball 2018

    Oct. 20. Portland Club, 156 State St., Portland, $15. eventbrite.com
    Goodwill of Northern New England cordially invites you to their annual fundraising bash where you'll dance the night away to the funk-a-licious tunes of Motor Booty Affair. Black Tie catering will provide the eats, and Coast 93.1 morning show hosts Blake and Eva will co-emcee the spooktacular festivities. Get to work now coming up with an epic costume, as prizes will be awarded in the categories of Most Creative use of Goodwill Finds, Best Group Theme, People's Choice and Judge's Choice. Event proceeds will help to fund Goodwill's workforce programs.
    Photo by Samuel Cousins

  • The Great Pumpkin Hunt

    Oct. 20. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, free. mainegardens.org
    Admission to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, with its 300 gorgeous acres, is free during the Great Pumpkin Hunt. Bring the kids for fall-themed games, including the Harvest Toss, Metamorphosis Relay, Pumpkin Broom race and Scarecrow Bingo. The main event is the hunt, and kids will scramble to find golden pumpkins hidden throughout the central gardens. Prizes include family memberships, guest passes, Gardens Aglow tickets and gift cards to the Garden Shop. Every pumpkin hunter will be able to decorate a pumpkin to take home, so there will be no frowns, expect those carved into the gourds. The Great Pumpkin Hunt also features fiddle music by Owen Kennedy and snacks of kettle corn. Donations to the Boothbay Region Food Pantry will be very much appreciated.
    Photo courtesy of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

  • Rolling Slumber Bed Races

    Nov. 10. Downtown Brunswick. brunswickdowntown.org
    Want to watch one of the most unique annual races that happens in Maine? Rub the sleep from your eyes and head to Brunswick for the Rolling Slumber Bed Races, where you'll watch a creatively engineered array of beds on wheels go for the gold. Prizes will be awarded for speed, creativity and team spirit, and you'll see plenty of it on display with customized contraptions that will hopefully stay on course and impress throngs of spectators with their decorating flair and ingenuity. Roll on, Brunswick!
    Photo courtesy of Brunswick Downtown

  • Maine Harvest Festival

    Nov. 17 & 18. Cross Insurance Center, 515 Main St., Bangor, $8, under 12 free. maineharvestfestival.com
    More than 200 farmers and food producers will be under one roof for a two-day celebration. During the Maine Harvest Festival, you'll try sips from Maine vintners, brewers and distillers and can shop for creations from several fiber artisans. The Maine Harvest Festival schedule also includes the Getting Sauced cooking demo, Backyard Beekeeping, dulse Waldorf salad and other simple ways to use sea vegetables and Sheering for Sensational Fiber presentations. There's also a two-crusted apple pie contest and musical performances from Mes Amis and the Acadia string quartet.
    Photo courtesy of Maine Harvest Festival

  • Ski Sale And Winter Sports Expo

    Nov. 24. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., free admission. downeastskiclub.com
    Down East Ski Club presents its annual Saturday after Thanksgiving sale. You'll step inside the massive Portland Expo and find it filled to the gills with gently used ski and snowboard jackets, bindings, helmets, cross-county and downhill skis, polls and boots, bags, snowshoes, ice skates, gloves, goggles and anything else you can imagine will make this coming winter your best one yet for fun and adventure in the great outdoors. Deals will be plentiful, and the line outside will likely be forming early, so get yourself in gear to load up on snow-busting goodies.
    Staff photo by John Ewing

