Posted: July 31, 2017

2017 Agricultural Fairs in Maine

One of Maine’s funnest and popular attractions of late summer and early fall are agricultural fairs. From small ones in Monmouth to the massive Fryeburg Fair, we’ve rounded up several fairs for your enjoyment.  You’ll eat, drink, see livestock demonstrations, live entertainment and will find a vast array of other ways to have fun outside at these fairs.

  • MONMOUTH FAIR Aug. 2 to 5 at 75 Academy Road, Monmouth This is a small but very sweet fair with steer & oxen, miniature horses, mini tractors and a red neck truck pull. Staff photo by Andy Molloy

    MONMOUTH FAIR
    Aug. 2 to 5 at 75 Academy Road, Monmouth
    This is a small but very sweet fair with steer & oxen, miniature horses, mini tractors and a red neck truck pull.
    Staff photo by Andy Molloy

  • TOPSHAM FAIR Aug. 8 to 13 at the Topsham Fairgrounds, 54 Elm St. This fair has been happening for 163 years so they’ve got it down to a science. Food, rides, entertainment, animals and more fun than you can shake a stick at. Staff photo by Derek Davis

    TOPSHAM FAIR
    Aug. 8 to 13 at the Topsham Fairgrounds, 54 Elm St.
    This fair has been happening for 163 years so they’ve got it down to a science. Food, rides, entertainment, animals and more fun than you can shake a stick at.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • PISCATAQUIS VALLEY FAIR Aug. 24 to 27 at 77 Fairview Ave., Dover-Foxcroft Help this fair celebrate its 130th anniversary. You’ll see plenty of animals and agricultural awesomeness. Photo courtesy of the Piscataquis Valley Fair

    PISCATAQUIS VALLEY FAIR
    Aug. 24 to 27 at 77 Fairview Ave., Dover-Foxcroft
    Help this fair celebrate its 130th anniversary. You’ll see plenty of animals and agricultural awesomeness.
    Photo courtesy of the Piscataquis Valley Fair

  • ACTON FAIR Aug. 24 to 27 at 550 Route 109 This fair has a pig scramble, goat show, truck pull, 4-H animal events, horse & ox pulling, the Ms. Acton Pageant, Cruise ‘n Car Show, a parade and entertainment from Lexi James and Jose Duddy. Staff photo by Jill Brady

    ACTON FAIR
    Aug. 24 to 27 at 550 Route 109
    This fair has a pig scramble, goat show, truck pull, 4-H animal events, horse & ox pulling, the Ms. Acton Pageant, Cruise ‘n Car Show, a parade and entertainment from Lexi James and Jose Duddy.
    Staff photo by Jill Brady

  • WINDSOR FAIR Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 at Windsor Fairgrounds, 82 Ridge Road This fair is spread over 275 acres and include a huge exhibit of farm animals, harness racing and plenty of food, fun and entertainment from local and nationally known acts. Staff photo by Joe Phelan

    WINDSOR FAIR
    Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 at Windsor Fairgrounds, 82 Ridge Road
    This fair is spread over 275 acres and include a huge exhibit of farm animals, harness racing and plenty of food, fun and entertainment from local and nationally known acts.
    Staff photo by Joe Phelan

  • CLINTON LIONS FAIR Sept. 7 to 10 at 1450 Bangor Road, Clinton Ride the rides, eat the food, watch the woodsmen's events and the fireworks and that's the just part of what happens at this fair with a whole lot of roar. Staff photo by David Leaming

    CLINTON LIONS FAIR
    Sept. 7 to 10 at 1450 Bangor Road, Clinton
    Ride the rides, eat the food, watch the woodsmen's events and the fireworks and that's the just part of what happens at this fair with a whole lot of roar.
    Staff photo by David Leaming

  • LITCHFIELD FAIR Sept. 8 to 10 at 44 Plains Road, Litchfield There will be a whole bunch of live music, a red neck truck pull, fabulous fair food, a demolition derby and more. Staff photo by Joe Phelan

    LITCHFIELD FAIR
    Sept. 8 to 10 at 44 Plains Road, Litchfield
    There will be a whole bunch of live music, a red neck truck pull, fabulous fair food, a demolition derby and more.
    Staff photo by Joe Phelan

  • OXFORD COUNTY FAIR Sept. 13 to 16 at the Oxford Fairgrounds, 68 Pottle Road, Oxford Musical acts and a whole mess of livestock shows, animal pull events, a midway, crafts, exhibits and a harness race track. Staff photo by Derek Davis

    OXFORD COUNTY FAIR
    Sept. 13 to 16 at the Oxford Fairgrounds, 68 Pottle Road, Oxford
    Musical acts and a whole mess of livestock shows, animal pull events, a midway, crafts, exhibits and a harness race track.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • FARMINGTON FAIR Sept. 17 to 23 at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High St. There's a large midway, exhibit halls, livestock exhibits, animal pull events, harness racing and demolition derby among other attractions. Staff photo by David Leaming

    FARMINGTON FAIR
    Sept. 17 to 23 at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High St.
    There's a large midway, exhibit halls, livestock exhibits, animal pull events, harness racing and demolition derby among other attractions.
    Staff photo by David Leaming

  • COMMON GROUND COUNTRY Sept. 22 to 24 at 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity Happy 41st anniversary to the Common Ground Country Fair. This fair's been keeping it real for four decades with fiber, stone working, oxen, sheep dogs and dozens of other demonstrations and workshops, along with countless activities and tons of music. That's not to mention a whole mess of delicious, mostly organic and Maine-based food and beverage offerings that make this a fair to remember. Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans

    COMMON GROUND COUNTRY
    Sept. 22 to 24 at 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity
    Happy 41st anniversary to the Common Ground Country Fair. This fair's been keeping it real for four decades with fiber, stone working, oxen, sheep dogs and dozens of other demonstrations and workshops, along with countless activities and tons of music. That's not to mention a whole mess of delicious, mostly organic and Maine-based food and beverage offerings that make this a fair to remember.
    Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans

  • CUMBERLAND COUNTY FAIR Sept. 24 to 30 at the Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland This fair dates back to 1868, so it's pretty safe to assume the good people involved with the Cumberland County Fair know what they're doing. This is a traditional fair with all of the fixings, including agricultural exhibits, entertainment , food and merchandise vendors, midway rides, livestock displays and shows, demo derbies, horticulture exhibits and demonstrations in the exhibition hall, museum and sugar house, along with other fair fodder for you to take in. Staff photo by Gabe Souza

    CUMBERLAND COUNTY FAIR
    Sept. 24 to 30 at the Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland
    This fair dates back to 1868, so it's pretty safe to assume the good people involved with the Cumberland County Fair know what they're doing. This is a traditional fair with all of the fixings, including agricultural exhibits, entertainment , food and merchandise vendors, midway rides, livestock displays and shows, demo derbies, horticulture exhibits and demonstrations in the exhibition hall, museum and sugar house, along with other fair fodder for you to take in.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • FRYEBURG FAIR Oct. 1 to 8 at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, 1154 Main St., Fryeburg. This is Maine's largest fair and it is indeed an enormous one. From harness racing to sheep dog trials, tractor pulls, exhibition halls, rides and live music, this is a fair to be reckoned with. Also, you won't go hungry because the food list includes candy apples, cotton candy, donuts, french fries, fried dough, onion rings, pizza and sausage bombs. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    FRYEBURG FAIR
    Oct. 1 to 8 at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, 1154 Main St., Fryeburg.
    This is Maine's largest fair and it is indeed an enormous one. From harness racing to sheep dog trials, tractor pulls, exhibition halls, rides and live music, this is a fair to be reckoned with. Also, you won't go hungry because the food list includes candy apples, cotton candy, donuts, french fries, fried dough, onion rings, pizza and sausage bombs.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

