2017 Agricultural Fairs in Maine

One of Maine’s funnest and popular attractions of late summer and early fall are agricultural fairs. From small ones in Monmouth to the massive Fryeburg Fair, we’ve rounded up several fairs for your enjoyment. You’ll eat, drink, see livestock demonstrations, live entertainment and will find a vast array of other ways to have fun outside at these fairs.
MONMOUTH FAIR
Aug. 2 to 5 at 75 Academy Road, Monmouth
This is a small but very sweet fair with steer & oxen, miniature horses, mini tractors and a red neck truck pull.
Staff photo by Andy Molloy
TOPSHAM FAIR
Aug. 8 to 13 at the Topsham Fairgrounds, 54 Elm St.
This fair has been happening for 163 years so they’ve got it down to a science. Food, rides, entertainment, animals and more fun than you can shake a stick at.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
PISCATAQUIS VALLEY FAIR
Aug. 24 to 27 at 77 Fairview Ave., Dover-Foxcroft
Help this fair celebrate its 130th anniversary. You’ll see plenty of animals and agricultural awesomeness.
Photo courtesy of the Piscataquis Valley Fair
ACTON FAIR
Aug. 24 to 27 at 550 Route 109
This fair has a pig scramble, goat show, truck pull, 4-H animal events, horse & ox pulling, the Ms. Acton Pageant, Cruise ‘n Car Show, a parade and entertainment from Lexi James and Jose Duddy.
Staff photo by Jill Brady
WINDSOR FAIR
Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 at Windsor Fairgrounds, 82 Ridge Road
This fair is spread over 275 acres and include a huge exhibit of farm animals, harness racing and plenty of food, fun and entertainment from local and nationally known acts.
Staff photo by Joe Phelan
CLINTON LIONS FAIR
Sept. 7 to 10 at 1450 Bangor Road, Clinton
Ride the rides, eat the food, watch the woodsmen's events and the fireworks and that's the just part of what happens at this fair with a whole lot of roar.
Staff photo by David Leaming
LITCHFIELD FAIR
Sept. 8 to 10 at 44 Plains Road, Litchfield
There will be a whole bunch of live music, a red neck truck pull, fabulous fair food, a demolition derby and more.
Staff photo by Joe Phelan
OXFORD COUNTY FAIR
Sept. 13 to 16 at the Oxford Fairgrounds, 68 Pottle Road, Oxford
Musical acts and a whole mess of livestock shows, animal pull events, a midway, crafts, exhibits and a harness race track.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
FARMINGTON FAIR
Sept. 17 to 23 at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High St.
There's a large midway, exhibit halls, livestock exhibits, animal pull events, harness racing and demolition derby among other attractions.
Staff photo by David Leaming
COMMON GROUND COUNTRY
Sept. 22 to 24 at 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity
Happy 41st anniversary to the Common Ground Country Fair. This fair's been keeping it real for four decades with fiber, stone working, oxen, sheep dogs and dozens of other demonstrations and workshops, along with countless activities and tons of music. That's not to mention a whole mess of delicious, mostly organic and Maine-based food and beverage offerings that make this a fair to remember.
Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans
CUMBERLAND COUNTY FAIR
Sept. 24 to 30 at the Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland
This fair dates back to 1868, so it's pretty safe to assume the good people involved with the Cumberland County Fair know what they're doing. This is a traditional fair with all of the fixings, including agricultural exhibits, entertainment , food and merchandise vendors, midway rides, livestock displays and shows, demo derbies, horticulture exhibits and demonstrations in the exhibition hall, museum and sugar house, along with other fair fodder for you to take in.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
FRYEBURG FAIR
Oct. 1 to 8 at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds, 1154 Main St., Fryeburg.
This is Maine's largest fair and it is indeed an enormous one. From harness racing to sheep dog trials, tractor pulls, exhibition halls, rides and live music, this is a fair to be reckoned with. Also, you won't go hungry because the food list includes candy apples, cotton candy, donuts, french fries, fried dough, onion rings, pizza and sausage bombs.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette