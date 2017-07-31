2017 Agricultural Fairs in Maine

MONMOUTH FAIR

Aug. 2 to 5 at 75 Academy Road, Monmouth

This is a small but very sweet fair with steer & oxen, miniature horses, mini tractors and a red neck truck pull.

Staff photo by Andy Molloy

TOPSHAM FAIR

Aug. 8 to 13 at the Topsham Fairgrounds, 54 Elm St.

This fair has been happening for 163 years so they’ve got it down to a science. Food, rides, entertainment, animals and more fun than you can shake a stick at.

Staff photo by Derek Davis

PISCATAQUIS VALLEY FAIR

Aug. 24 to 27 at 77 Fairview Ave., Dover-Foxcroft

Help this fair celebrate its 130th anniversary. You’ll see plenty of animals and agricultural awesomeness.

Photo courtesy of the Piscataquis Valley Fair

ACTON FAIR

Aug. 24 to 27 at 550 Route 109

This fair has a pig scramble, goat show, truck pull, 4-H animal events, horse & ox pulling, the Ms. Acton Pageant, Cruise ‘n Car Show, a parade and entertainment from Lexi James and Jose Duddy.

Staff photo by Jill Brady

WINDSOR FAIR

Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 at Windsor Fairgrounds, 82 Ridge Road

This fair is spread over 275 acres and include a huge exhibit of farm animals, harness racing and plenty of food, fun and entertainment from local and nationally known acts.

Staff photo by Joe Phelan

CLINTON LIONS FAIR

Sept. 7 to 10 at 1450 Bangor Road, Clinton

Ride the rides, eat the food, watch the woodsmen's events and the fireworks and that's the just part of what happens at this fair with a whole lot of roar.

Staff photo by David Leaming

LITCHFIELD FAIR

Sept. 8 to 10 at 44 Plains Road, Litchfield

There will be a whole bunch of live music, a red neck truck pull, fabulous fair food, a demolition derby and more.

Staff photo by Joe Phelan

OXFORD COUNTY FAIR

Sept. 13 to 16 at the Oxford Fairgrounds, 68 Pottle Road, Oxford

Musical acts and a whole mess of livestock shows, animal pull events, a midway, crafts, exhibits and a harness race track.

Staff photo by Derek Davis

FARMINGTON FAIR

Sept. 17 to 23 at the Farmington Fairgrounds, 292 High St.

There's a large midway, exhibit halls, livestock exhibits, animal pull events, harness racing and demolition derby among other attractions.

Staff photo by David Leaming

COMMON GROUND COUNTRY

Sept. 22 to 24 at 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity

Happy 41st anniversary to the Common Ground Country Fair. This fair's been keeping it real for four decades with fiber, stone working, oxen, sheep dogs and dozens of other demonstrations and workshops, along with countless activities and tons of music. That's not to mention a whole mess of delicious, mostly organic and Maine-based food and beverage offerings that make this a fair to remember.

Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans

CUMBERLAND COUNTY FAIR

Sept. 24 to 30 at the Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland

This fair dates back to 1868, so it's pretty safe to assume the good people involved with the Cumberland County Fair know what they're doing. This is a traditional fair with all of the fixings, including agricultural exhibits, entertainment , food and merchandise vendors, midway rides, livestock displays and shows, demo derbies, horticulture exhibits and demonstrations in the exhibition hall, museum and sugar house, along with other fair fodder for you to take in.

Staff photo by Gabe Souza