18 trivia hot spots from Biddeford to Brunswick

Imagine intentionally filling your bar with shouting people who are only paying half price for their drinks — one of a few things synonymous with trivia, along with Irish pubs, Taco Tuesdays and fusion cuisine. Many places have attempted to run trivia nights and many have failed, so kudos to the following establishments, from Kennebunk to Brunswick, that dedicate at least one night a week to letting us have some good old-fashioned fun showing off our knowledge to friends and strangers.