Posted: December 6, 2017
18 trivia hot spots from Biddeford to Brunswick
Written by: Paul Pedersen
Imagine intentionally filling your bar with shouting people who are only paying half price for their drinks — one of a few things synonymous with trivia, along with Irish pubs, Taco Tuesdays and fusion cuisine. Many places have attempted to run trivia nights and many have failed, so kudos to the following establishments, from Kennebunk to Brunswick, that dedicate at least one night a week to letting us have some good old-fashioned fun showing off our knowledge to friends and strangers.
Stump-Trivia 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, Questionnairey 7-9 p.m. Thursday, 77 Free St., Portland
The greatest asset of Binga’s Stadium’s trivia is the spaciousness of the venue. Trivia tends to take place in cramped quarters, but not at this wing joint. Stretch out! Relax! Having adequate space is paramount to clear thinking and affords players the opportunity to truly thrive. Enjoy $4 pints at Binga’s trivia nights, hosted twice per week.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
7 p.m. Wednesday, 57 Center St., Portland
Brian Ború, the man, was The High King of Ireland from 1002-1014. Brian Ború, the public house, just might be The High King of Portland Trivia. In a non-scientific survey of where Portland residents go to trivia, the most respondents (six) mentioned Brian Ború. Also, there is a good possibility that “Who was Brian Ború?” will be asked, and the answer is written above, so there’s a gimme.
Photo by Katy Kelleher
7-9 p.m. Monday, 375 Fore St., Portland
Bull Feeney’s is an Irish pub in Portland’s Old Port that is exceptional at bringing both old and new friends together. One of their tricks for stimulating socialization is team trivia. Let Bull Feeney’s bring you and your pals closer, head in for trivia night.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick
At Byrnes’ trivia they have prizes. In an era of participation trophies, these prizes mean a lot — tokens that say you are a real winner, and the best at answering questions. Get out there and win a yo-yo or some silly putty, because it represents so much more.
Photo courtesy of Byrnes' Irish Pub
7:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 15 Thornton St., Biddeford
Champions Sports Bar facilitates fun of all manners. The events page is an overwhelming list of activities that would be perfect for people who don’t quite know each other well enough to just hang out. Trivia is run two nights a week and rolls right into karaoke with $2 domestic drafts. Often times, the last question of the night is: Who’s ready to sing along to my cover of “Benny and the Jets?”
Photo courtesy of Champions Sports Bar
7 p.m. Tuesday, 140 Main St., Biddeford
Cowbell offers $4 Shipyard and Sea Dog drafts during on Trivia Night. It also has several burger options, with high-quality grass-fed and Wagyu beef that will leave you saying more ... trivia! Gluten allegedly causes a side effect called “brain fog.” Fortunately, Cowbell has gluten-free buns to keep you sharp when coming up with correct answer gets critical. Be the best you at Cowbell Burger Bar.
Photo by Gillian Graham
- 8 p.m. Tuesday, 128 Free St., Portland
Dogfish is rarely mentioned without an event that is taking place there. It has live music most nights, and a loaded event calendar. A night of trivia and ice-cold beer at Dogfish will not leave you disappointed.
Staff photo by John Ewing
7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, 396 Fore St., Portland
6-8:30 p.m. Mondays, 68 Main St., Auburn
At Gritty’s copious amounts of memorabilia decorate the walls, most of which allude to its status as a pioneer in the craft beer scene. Like most early trailblazers, Gritty’s has kept it classic with early staples served along side new offerings. It is a classic gastro-pub and family friendly, so if you have an affinity for knick-knacks, look no further.
Photo by Aimsel Ponti
6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 501 Washington Ave., Portland
On Tuesday evenings, the Howie of Howie’s Pub can be spotted. He runs trivia, and with an iron fist. Talking during questions and excessive rowdiness will not be tolerated. It’s cash only, but a little goes a long way, as this place is cheap. Enjoy a $6 pizza and domestic drafts that are almost free. If that’s not your thing, there’s plenty of craft beer as well.
Photo courtesy of Howie's
7 p.m. Monday, 215 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach
There was once a CBS Sports commentator and called Jimmy the Greek. He was notorious for his brazen speech and “rough charm.” Ultimately, Jimmy was fired from his position at CBS for unsavory comments and for punching a co-worker in the nose. That answers “Who is Jimmy the Greek?” Head on down for wings, beer, and trivia.
Staff photo by John Ewing
7 p.m. Tuesday, 242 Saint John St., Portland
Taco Tuesday and Trivia Tuesday are simple pleasures; at Margaritas, they combine the two. For $9.99, you can eat bottomless beef and chicken tacos while answering questions. Enjoy.
Photo courtesy of Margaritas
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 189 Congress St., Portland
At Munjoy Hill Tavern, the ceilings are low and the lighting warm. This tricks the brain into believing it is more cozy and temperate then other venues of more colossal space. There are strong Hobbiton vibes, and the location has had a history with games. This spot used to be Mama’s Crowbar, which had heaps of games, open mics and music. Munjoy Hill Tavern is continuing a legacy of interactive enjoyment for its patrons.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
8 p.m. Tuesdays, 72 Commercial St., Portland
This is the place that your cousin who just studied abroad in Ireland dreams about. You know the one who wants to watch “the footy match” at 7 a.m.? Rí Rá is that super legit Irish Pub that opens its door early for soccer hooligans, and stays open late for trivia fans.
Staff photo by Herb Swanson
8-10 p.m. Wednesday, 919 Congress St., Portland
A staple of Texas society is a beer called Shiner Bock. It’s ice cold at Salvage. So, embody a Texas ranch hand, turn off Friday Night Lights for three hours and roll to Salvage for trivia.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
8 p.m. Sunday, 1160 Forest Ave., Portland
Samuel’s takes its trivia seriously. The top three teams win Samuel’s gift cards; first place takes a whole $50. How can they do that, along with half-price pizza and $1.75 domestic light beers? Who knows, but rather than ask questions, start answering them. It may be your path to financial solvency.
Staff photo by Tim Greenway
-
8 p.m. Wednesday, 125 Western Ave., South Portland
8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1 Main St., Topsham
Few things scream family-friendly like a great Pyrenees wearing a rain cap. That dog is named Barney. Despite the breed’s traditional dislike of water, Barney loved a nice swim and spending time on the deck of a sailboat. So, if you think trivia is not your style, why don’t you take a page out of Barney’s book and try something different.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
7-10 p.m. Monday, 211 Fore St., Portland
7-10 p.m. Monday, 65 Portland Road, Kennebunk
Sebago has a summertime beer called Simmer Down. When enjoyed on a boat in Lake Sebago, it’s easy to abide by the beer’s name. It might be a bit harder on trivia night but it is probably good advice.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
7-9 p.m. Thursday, 200 Gorham Road, South Portland
The Tilted Kilt is a fundamentally a Scottish-themed Hooters. If you like belly buttons and tartans, you will like the Tilted Kilt. The nearest Hooters is 88 miles from Portland. Save yourself 176 miles on the road, and go to Tilted for some slightly less wholesome trivia. Trivia Tip: A tartan is the pattern on Scottish kilts. They can be clan, activity or regionally specific.
Photo by Katy Kelleher