Maine State Ballet presents its annual winter show, “Tap, Tap, Jazz!” in four performances, beginning Saturday. The show includes Broadway-style song and dance. Performances are at 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and on Jan. 21 at the Maine State Ballet Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth.

Tickets cost $15 and $20; there’s a $2 discount for seniors and children. Tickets and information are available at 207-781-7672 or mainestateballet.org.