Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Posted: July 25, 2017

Bates Dance Festival gala honors its own legacy

Written by: Bob Keyes
Patrik Widrig is one of the soloists at Bates Friday and Saturday. Photo by Stan Barouh, courtesy of Bates Dance Festival

The Bates Dance Festival in Lewiston celebrates its 35th anniversary this weekend with performances that honor longtime director Laura Faure and the festival’s late founder, Marcy Plavin. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Schaeffer Theatre on the Bates College campus. This season is Faure’s 30th and final.

On the program is a duet by Doug Varone and Natalie Desch called “Short Story”; an excerpt from “The Making Room” by Bebe Miller and Angie Hauser; a section of “Crazy Beautiful,” a new solo by Tania Isaac; and solos by Larry Keigwin, Sara Pearson, Patrik Widrig and Riley Watts, as well as a group work featuring students and festival veteran Michael Foley; $20 to $60; batesdancefestival.org or 786-6161.

