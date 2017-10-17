101 Things to do in Maine

If you believe – or at least want to believe – that fairies exist, then head to Mackworth Island in Falmouth with an available child, or at least with someone who is young at heart and has a vivid imagination. During your gorgeous stroll around the island, you’ll come across a special patch of land where your eyes will fill with wonder at the array of fairy houses. The fairies likely heard you coming and will be in hiding as you check out their digs, but you’ll get a huge kick out of their homes. And should you be so inspired, you can gather materials and make one of your own. Surely, there’s a fairy out there looking for a new place to hang her hat.

Photo by Shannon Bryan