101 Things to do in Maine

Whether you've lived here your whole life, are a recent transplant or are planning a visit, we want you to know that there's plenty of things to do in Maine. We've put together a list of 101 ideas that cover all four seasons and a variety of categories from food and drink to music, theater and the great outdoors. Find a comfortable spot, peruse these options and then start making plans. No matter what the season is, Maine will keep you smiling, satiated, awe-struck and, most of all, happy. Have at it!
To be honest, there’s never a bad time to visit beautiful Wolfe’s Neck Farm in Freeport with its 626 oceanfront acres to explore year-round. Heck you can even camp there by the ocean. They offer hayrides, ice cream, kayak and canoe rentals, assorted festivals, a birding program and tons of other activities for the entire family. The spot is all the more stunning when festooned by nature’s splendor in autumn.
Photo by Mallory Sweetser
You’ll start on lovely Pine Point Beach in Scarborough and your trek across the sands will bring you to the pier at Old Orchard Beach. Once at the pier, you can keep on going or bang a right and grab some Pier Fries, pizza, ice cream etc. (depending on the time of year) to fuel the return trip. Keep your eyes on the horizon but also on the ground because sand dollars can be found around these parts.
Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
The Marginal Way shoreline path is a mile-long walk that connects Perkins Cove to Ogunquit Beach. The views are nothing less than spectacular. Snap your photos as you breathe in salty air, watch the waves crash and rejuvenate your joie de vivre. Did we mention how spectacular the views are?
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
The Portland Observatory opens at the end of May and stays open into early October. Believe it or not, it’s America’s last standing maritime signal tower. But that’s not why you should visit it. You should visit it because the views of Portland Harbor are incredible. It stands at 86 feet and a fella named Captain Lemuel Moody ordered its construction back in 1807. It eventually fell into disrepair but was brought back to life in 1939 and has been a tourist attraction for visitors and locals since 1984.
Staff photo by Kat Franchino
At this point, Maine has dozens of craft breweries and the number keeps growing. But if you want to hit many birds with one stone, head to the Industrial Way area of Portland. That’s where you’ll find Allagash, Geary’s, Foundation, Austin Street and Battery Steele. It’s like a DIY brewery crawl waiting to happen. Cheers!
Photo by Mat Trogner
Smack dab in the heart of downtown Portland is where you’ll find the Portland Museum of Art. It was founded in 1882 and is Maine’s oldest art museum. The PMA is home to more than 18,000 objects from the 18th century to present and the collection includes works by Winslow Homer, Marsden Hartley, Rockwell Kent, Louise Nevelson and Andrew Wyeth. It also houses an extensive collection of European art and a wide range of contemporary pieces. There’s also a nifty cafe and a movie theater on the premises.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
You love to hike, you love the clean mountain air, you love mountain biking, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. But you know what else you love? A comfortable place to sleep at night. That’s where yurts come in. They’ve been around for centuries, but are enjoying something of a renaissance, and there are several spots in Maine you can find them. One is Frost Mountain Yurts in Brownfield. They’ve got four different yurts available, all near a network of trails. The yurts are open all year round, are eco- and pet-friendly and are located on 60 acres of private land. Nature is calling. Will you answer?
Photo courtesy of Frost Mountain Yurts
Sometimes only two things will put a smile back on your face: visiting with a cute goat and having some ice cream. Both goals can be easily achieved with a visit to Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook. They’ve got plenty of goats and other animals for you to frolic with and feed, then you can feed your sweet tooth at the Dairy Store where dozens of homemade flavors are available. P.S. As an added bonus, once the snow flies, Smiling Hill Farm is a terrific place to go cross-country skiing.
Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
Maine has more than three dozen public gardens waiting for you to walk through, gaze at and just experience the pure beauty of. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay Harbor is perhaps the most well known but others exists in places like Orono, Augusta, South Paris and Kennebunk. Speaking of Kennebunk, that’s where you’ll find St. Anthony Franciscan Friary. Just a stone’s throw from Kennebunkport’s Dock Square, this place is one of southern Maine’s best kept secrets with an English park of lovely gardens complete with shrines and monuments where you’re invited “to rest, to mediate, and to pray.”
Photo courtesy of St. Anthony Franciscan Friary
EEven the Grinch’s heart would grow three sizes during a visit to Portland’s Victoria Mansion around the holidays. Every year, each room is assigned to a different local designer. The Italian villa-style mansion dates back to the mid-1800s and was originally a summer home for Sylvester and Olive Morse. It opened as a museum in 1941. A visit anytime to the mansion is a worthwhile thing to do, as its design is incredible and its history, rich. But the place shines the brightest during the holidays, and as you walk and feast your eyes on the decorations, maybe you’ll find a little bit of holiday spirit that you haven’t felt in years.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth is absolutely gorgeous. The jagged rock formation dates back thousands of years, and the views of the ocean are vast and awe-inspiring. There are many paths to explore and places to have a BBQ or picnic. Or go by yourself, sit on a rock and let the ocean spray just reach you. This place is one of Maine’s treasures, and it’s only 15 minutes from downtown Portland.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
Ogunquit is a tourist destination for sure, but that’s because it’s quaint, charming, has lots of fabulous shops and restaurants and a sensational stretch of beach. But you haven’t had the full Ogunquit experience until you’ve ridden on a trolley. The Ogunquit Trolley Company runs from about the third week in May through Columbus Day. Rides will only set you back $2 or $1.50, if you’re under 10. You can also catch a ride on the Shoreline Explorer.
Staff photo by Herb Swanson
Were you born to ride? Or maybe you just want to challenge yourself. If so, the annual Trek Across Maine, which is a benefit for the American Lung Association, is the bicycle ride you should consider doing. Every June, more than 2,000 cyclists hit the road from Sunday River’s mountains to the ocean of Belfast. The trek has historically been a three-day event but there’s now a two-day option that starts at Colby College in Waterville. Register, raise funds, train and then hit the open road. Maine is gorgeous; see a whole bunch of it on two wheels.
Staff photo by David Leaming
Every February, thrill seekers – and plenty of spectators – converge on the Camden Snow Bowl for three days of action-packed fun. The U.S. National Toboggan Championships are toboggan races down a wooden chute at lightning speeds that spit two- and four-person teams out onto a frozen pond. The competition is thrilling and plenty of tailgating happens right out on the pond. Food trucks and fire pits will keep you fed and warm between races, and at the end, the winning teams have bragging rights that last a lifetime. Costumes for competitors are optional, but they’re a much-loved part of the event, so put together a team, dust off your old wooden toboggan and figure out your outfits. Then all you need to do is hold on tight!
Staff photo by Tim Greenway
Need to inject some fuel into your Thursday? Get the adrenaline rushing at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway where on Thursdays you can take in two nonstop hours of amateur races. Thursday Thunder events include Beetle Bug Cars, Mad Bombers, Mighty Trucks, Legends Cars and a Ladies League. The action starts at 7 p.m. and will only set you back $7. Kids 12 and under are free. Admit it, cars going really fast around a track never really gets old.
Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Honestly, when’s the last time you’ve had a popover? Furthermore, have you ever had one paired with a cup of tea at an idyllic spot in Acadia National Park? Well then, it’s probably time to head to Jordan Pond House to have one of their legendary popovers with some piping hot tea and a to-die-for view of a stunning pond. Jordan Pond House has been serving tea and popovers since the 1890s and it was started by a woman named Nellie McIntire. Reservations are suggested at this popular spot that’s open from mid-May until about the third weekend in October.
Photo courtesy of Jordan Pond House
Sometimes dogs need to hang out with other dogs to share the latest gossip, squabble over a stick, chase one another and have some good old-fashioned fun. If your dog fits this description, head to Quarry Run Dog Park on Ocean Avenue in Portland. There are 10 acres for them to roam around in, and the park also offers a smaller area for little pooches to frolic, should they need their own space.
Photo by Aimsel Ponti
As Madonna sang so eloquently back in the 1990, “strike a pose there’s nothing to it.” Sometimes it’s OK to act like a tourist. Even if you live in Freeport, home to the L.L. Bean flagship store and the giant Bean boot, it’s OK to ham it up and capture the moment on “film.” The boot is, after all, quite impressive at 16 feet tall. Embrace the boot, love the boot, become one with the boot. It really is OK.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna
Tumbledown Mountain in the western mountains region of Maine has three peaks, 700-foot cliffs and a pond near the summit. The Tumbledown and Little Jackson Mountain trail network has six trails, two trailheads and offers advanced hiking adventures. Trails lengths vary from 0.7 to 3.6 miles with varying degrees of difficulty, but let’s focus instead on that pond, otherwise known as a mountain tarn. Your dip will be an invigorating one because it’s not exactly a hot spring up there, but you’ll love it just the same because it’s a truly gorgeous spot.
Press Herald file photo
Strawberries might not get as much hype in Maine as blueberries, but they’re still a big deal. If you’ve ever had the highly-coveted limited-edition strawberry soft serve at Red’s in South Portland, then you know what we’re talking about. Strawberries are indeed a thing here, and there are several spots where you can pick your own. We’re shining a light on Maxwell’s Farm in Cape Elizabeth because of location, location, location. When you’re done picking, you can head to Two Lights State Park just down the road for some glorious ocean viewing. Then you make your way home for freezing, baking or whatever else you do with strawberries. We’re pretty partial to strawberry shortcake. Note: The window of strawberry season doesn’t stay open for very long — it’s typically late June to late July. So gather ye strawberries while ye may!
Staff photo by Herb Swanson
If you’re going to have a pint of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day, you might as well do it at Brian Boru in downtown Portland. The party starts at the crack of dawn with a traditional Irish breakfast and goes until the wee hours. They’ll be plenty of live music, probably some bagpipes, and the Guinness will be flowing like a river. We’ll be honest, the place is an absolute madhouse on March 17, but isn’t that half the fun? Erin go bragh!
Staff photo by Derek Davis
We love our bargains in Maine, and one of the state’s hottest spots for great deals on frankly entirely random stuff is Big Al’s on Route 1 in Wiscasset. Depending on when you go, you might even spot Al himself roaming the aisles. For everything from housewares to scrapbooking supplies, kitchen gadgets, weird T-shirts, party supplies and more oddball items than you can shake a stick at, hit Big Al’s. The inventory is always changing, and you’re sure to leave with a bag of stuff that will mystify and amuse you when you get it home.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
Old Speck Mountain can be found in Grafton Notch State Park in Newry. The Old Speck Trail is 7.6 miles round-trip and it is described as a being a challenging trek. But it’s also described as being well worth the effort because the views from an open observation tower are breathtaking. Dress accordingly, bring water and snacks and have a heck of a good time in the great outdoors. Old Speck Mountain is 4,180 feet, making it Maine’s third tallest.
Photo by Karen Beaudoin
Watching the sunrise from just about anywhere is a glorious experience. But watching it from Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park is a whole other thing. At 1530 feet, Cadillac Mountain is the tallest mountain along the East Coast of the United States. That might not seem very high, but you’ll be above the clouds, and the moment when you first see that orange glow is transcendent.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
From mid-November through New Year’s Eve, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay come to life with the help of more than half a million energy efficient LED lights. Gardens Aglow is a truly magical, sensory experience. You’ll stroll all over the gardens and buildings and you won’t believe your eyes. This display would impress even Clark W. Griswold, it’s really that stunning. Take note, Gardens Aglow is wildly popular so be sure to purchase tickets in advance.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna
The Southworth Planetarium on the campus of the University of Southern Maine in Portland is truly is an other-worldly experience. You’ll learn about the vast mysteries of space and down here on earth with shows about dinosaurs and Stonehenge. Some shows are even set to the music of bands like Pink Floyd. Cool!
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
The world-class Portland Symphony Orchestra has been filling ears with its beautiful sounds since 1924, first under the name the Amateur Strand Symphony Orchestra and then the Portland Municipal Orchestra with a few other incarnations along the way before finally landing on the Portland Symphony Orchestra in 1969. The PSO is comprised of 82 professional musicians, 40 percent of whom are Mainers; the rest come from the greater Boston area, New Hampshire and Vermont. Most of their performances take place in Merrill Auditorium in Portland. The PSO season runs from September to June with several classical and pops concerts, along with annual Magic of Christmas shows.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
The Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick was opened in 1959 by Victoria Crandall. Back then it was called the Brunswick Summer Playhouse and the first show was “The Song of Norway.” The name changed to the Maine State Music Theatre in 1967 and from June into August they present a delightful series of first-rate productions that have been dazzling audiences for decades. As an added bonus, if you see a show there you get to explore the charming town of Brunswick.
Staff photo by Logan Werlinger
Flat track roller derby is still riding the wave of its renaissance that started more than a decade ago and was further cemented with the formation of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. The sport of roller derby dates back to the 1930s, and with the advent of the flat track version (versus the banked track), it’s caught on like wildfire, including here in Maine where there are leagues in Portland and Bangor. Maine Roller Derby, based in Portland, was Maine’s first WFDTA-certified league, and if you’ve never been to a bout, you’ve been missing out — big time. The athleticism is jaw-dropping, and the sport is as exciting any sport can be.
Staff photo by Tim Greenway
Lakewood Theater in Madison has been presenting shows since 1901 on the western shore of Wesserunsett Lake. The season runs from late May to mid-September and includes musicals, dramas, comedies and shows for kids. On a historical note, the theater’s first life was as an Indian campground, then it became an amusement park until a gent named Herbert L. Swett took the reins with a different vision. “The Private Secretary” was its first play, back in June in 1901. If those old walls could talk, the stories they could tell. Become part of the history with a visit of your own.
Press Herald file image
Over the past couple of summers, Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery in Union has become a destination music venue. That’s right, a music venue. It has hosted huge acts like Lyle Lovett, Indigo Girls and Graham Nash. Fans sit out in the open air, and you had better believe wine (among other beverages) is available for purchase. Keep an eye out on its website and Facebook page for concert announcements.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
The Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport offers a unique look back at public transportation with a collection of 250 vehicles, many of them streetcars and trolleys from days gone by that used to run in cities like New York and Montreal. With incredible restoration efforts, some of these trains are still operating, and you can take rides down memory lane on an out-and-back stretch of track.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
You don’t need to go all the way to Fenway Park so see great baseball. In fact, the Portland Sea Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and sometimes players from Boston do rehab stints with the Dogs, so you never know who you might see. Hadlock Field is styled after Fenway Park with one big difference: As far as we know, you can’t get a delicious Sea Dogs Biscuit ice cream sandwich at Fenway Park. Baseball is the great American pastime, and going to a minor league game is both affordable and exciting. Swing batter, batter! Also, as far as mascots go, we think Slugger could take Wally in a street fight.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Mainers love a good game of golf just as much as anyone else. Belgrade Lakes Golf Club is rated the No. 1 course in Maine in Golf Digest. The course lies on 240 acres with timber-lined fairways and endless fresh Maine air. Tee times are spaced a full 12 minutes apart, so you can take your time perfecting your swing and taking in the course’s beauty. And there’s no need to leave your pooch at home; dogs are always welcome. One last thing: There’s an actual person at the club with the job title Director of Outside Happiness.
Staff photo by Jim Evans
If you’re not afraid of heights and love a good adrenaline rush, we’ve got just the place for you. Monkey Trunks Zipline Park in Saco (and there’s one in Wells, too) offers zipline tours in the woods around Cascade Falls. And if that’s not enough of a rush for you, try your hand at its adventure course. On it, you can race your friend on dual 700-foot ziplines, scream your head off riding a 35-foot giant swing, ascend a 45-foot climbing wall and pretend you’re on “Survivor” with swinging beams, tightropes, rolling logs and other challenges.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
Do you feel the need? The need for speed? Rather than watch “Top Gun” for the millionth time, maybe it’s time to obtain some of that speed out on an ATV trail. Maine’s got plenty of them including Aroostook Valley Trail, Down East Sunrise Trail, St. John Valley Heritage Trail and Whistle Stop Trail. Use your head and wear a helmet and have fun out there. Vroom vroom!
Photo by Jim Evans
Record Store Day is an international celebration of independent record stores, and it was the brainchild of Chris Brown of Bull Moose Music right here in Maine. Shops around the globe – including all of Maine’s Bull Moose locations – offer special, limited-edition releases from hundreds of artists, and music aficionados line up to scoop up the items before they’re gone. Record Store Day is celebrated in April (on the 21st in 2018). Many stores also have live performances by local and national acts.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
For an entirely pleasant 2.5-mile stroll, hop onto the Presumscot River Preserve Trail, maintained by Portland Trails. The trail follows a ravine and includes scenic boardwalks and bridges to get you over the wet areas. BTW, you’re welcome to ride your mountain bike, if that’s your thing. You’ll reach a crossroads, and either direction you choose will bring you to lovely river views.
Staff photo by Tim Greenway
We’re not gonna lie, it’s not going to be particularly pleasant. But we Mainers are hardy souls, and nothing says Happy New Year quite like plunging oneself into a body of chilly Maine water. Oftentimes, said plunges happen on or near New Year’s Day and support worthy charitable causes, so your seconds of suffering can help others.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
Flinging a plastic flying disc around is fun already, but doing it on Portland’s Eastern Promenade is it’s own thing. Why? Because it’s an absolutely gorgeous spot where you can not only play Frisbee for hours but plunk down for a picnic and a snooze when you can’t handle shagging anymore stray tosses by your friend who thinks they can do that sidearm thing but really can’t.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
The wild blueberry is Maine’s official state fruit and we sure do love them. Be it in muffins, in pancakes and just by the handful shoved into our mouths as quickly as possible, we can’t get enough. They of course taste even better if you pick them yourself and the season typically runs from late July into early October. Sometimes you might get lucky and come across them while out on a hike. But if you want a sure thing, there are pick-your-own spots all over the state including Winslow Farm in Falmouth, Alexander’s Wild Maine Blueberries in Greenfield and Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
The Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center is all about giving you a glorious paddling experience and has got quite the sweet spot to make your paddling dreams come true. You can rent a kayak or canoe and strike out on your own or take a naturalist-guided tour. You’ll wind your way through the 3,100-acre estuary which happens to be Maine’s largest salt marsh. Along the way, keep your eyes peeled for all sorts of shorebirds who call the place home.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
Maine Huts & Trails offers year-round outdoor adventures that involve stays at one of its four huts: Stratton Brook, Flagstaff, Grand Falls and Poplar. Depending on the time of year, your adventure could include hiking, mountain biking, swimming, paddling, fishing, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing. Maine Huts & Trails is a nonprofit outfit that operates an incredible system of backcountry trails and eco-lodges in Maine’s western mountain region.
Photo of the Flagstuff Hut on Flagstaff Lake by Carey Kish
Every September, we Mainers collectively celebrate something we’ve got a lot of: lighthouses. The United States Coast Guard, Maine Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation proudly invite locals and tourists alike to pick a lighthouse or several and go exploring. More than 20 lighthouses all over the state are open to the public, including Wood Island Lighthouse, West Quoddy Head Lighthouse, Portland Head Lighthouse and the iconic Pemaquid Point Lighthouse.
Staff photo of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse by John Patriquin
Every June, Portland’s Old Port gets taken over by thousands of revelers who gather to eat, drink and be merry while also taking in a whole bunch of live music and family entertainment. The Old Port Festival has been happening for more than four decades and continues to be one of Maine’s favorite unofficial summer kickoffs.
Staff Photo by Derek Davis
You’ll take a 10-mile oceanic ferry journey from either Port Clyde or New Harbor and arrive at one of Maine’s most treasured islands. Monhegan Island is home to 12 miles of trails, many with gorgeous views from high cliffs. In the summer months, the island is bustling with artists and galleries and a handful of inns and restaurants. Things dial way back in September and October, so check to see what’s open before setting out on your adventure.
Photo courtesy of Maine Office of Tourism
In what’s essentially the basement of The Regency Hotel in Portland’s Old Port, you’ll find a hideaway spot that seems like the kind of joint Frank Sinatra might have frequented had he lived in Portland. It’s got a retro aesthetic with wallpaper that looks like filled bookcases and an overall throwback vibe that’s 100 percent chill and comfortable. While we love a good dirty martini, you might prefer one of their other concoctions featuring jalapeño pear, basil-infused syrup, pumpkin puree, and chilled espresso.
Photo by Katy Kelleher
Every March, the Maine Jewish Film Festival happens in Portland. Its mission is to provide a forum for the presentation of films to enrich, educate and entertain a diverse community about the global Jewish experience. It does this by screening a diverse range of feature-length and short films over the course of several days and has been for 20 years. Get out of the March cold and into a movie theater seat during this much-loved festival.
Photo by Jag-cz/Shutterstock.com
Even the hardiest of Mainers can only take so much shoveling, so many slips on icy sidewalks and so many bitter cold nights. It gets especially brutal in March because although the days are getting a little bit longer, winter tends to hang around way too long. That’s where the Maine Flower Show comes in. Take refuge from all things winter and immerse yourself in the annual event at Thompson’s Point, where you’ll take in beautiful display gardens, exhibits of plants, arbors and all other things horticultural.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
Watching the sunrise just about anywhere is a glorious way to start the day in Maine. Seeing it rise while out on Casco Bay is a whole other level of communing with nature, and you just might spot some seals or puffins while you’re out there. The Casco Bay Lines Sunrise on the Bay ride departs year round Monday through Friday at 5:05 a.m. and lasts between two and two-and-a-half hours. You’ll see local lobstermen and fishing crews start their days, and if you keep your eyes peeled, you might even spot a deer on the shoreline.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Let’s say, for the sake of conversation, that you’re out perhaps a little bit too late reveling in the Old Port and that you had dinner about a thousand hours ago and suddenly find yourself famished. Salvation can be found on the corner of Commercial and Moulton streets in the form of Bill’s Pizza. It’s open until 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. You’re welcome.
Staff photo by John Ewing
Casco Bay is gorgeous. Being out on a kayak is gorgeous. And Fort Gorges is really cool. It’s a military fort out on Hog Island built in the mid 1800s but deemed obsolete by the time it was finished. From Portland’s East End beach, it’s a 2.5-mile round trip, if you loop around the island. Of course, you’re going to want to get out at some point and explore this historic, albeit unneccessary off-shore structure.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
Van Halen said it best: Might as well jump! Frye’s Leap in Raymond is a sweet spot to partake in this activity that will land you in the cool, deep waters of Sebago Lake. Make a splash this summer (or late spring/early fall) and show the world your best diving moves, even it’s an old-fashioned cannonball. The easiest way to get there is by water; the leap is northwest of the ferry between Raymond and Frye Island. Pull up to the left side of the rock outcropping, head up the hill, then head to the left to find the route to the spot where you’ll jump from.
Photo by Megan Chatfield
For politically incorrect silliness with small-town charm, the annual Round Pond Fourth of July Parade is not to be missed. It kicks off at noon and is the stuff of legends. You never know what politician or celebrity is going to be lampooned, and you can always count on the Tacky Tourists to put on a kitschy dance routine with their lawn chairs. Plus, you’ll be in the delightful midcoast town of Round Pond, home to the Granite Hall Store with all of its penny candy and Muscongus Bay Lobster.
Photo by Vicki Loveridge
Two of Maine’s most idyllic natural features can be yours in one fell swoop with a hike from Morse Mountain to Seawall Beach. Head to Popham Beach State Park in Phippsburg to start your 3.8 -mile out-and-back journey that is best visited between May and October. Slather on the bug spray, bring your snacks and maybe even your bathing suit, depending on when you visit.
Photo by Karen Beaudoin
Portland’s Eastern Promenade Trail runs for 2.1 miles along an old rail corridor and you’ll breathe in ocean air and take in harbor views the entire time you’re on it. It starts on the fringe of The Old Port and hooks up with the Back Cove Trail. So head into the depths of your basement or corner of your garage and find your rollerblades because this is a perfect spot to burn some calories while the seagulls soar above you and boats come and go before your eyes.
Staff photo by Herb Swanson
The rink at Thompson’s Point in Portland opens in late November and stays open into March. The rink is 10,000 square feet of frozen awesomeness, and there are spots for you to warm up during your great skating adventure. For the under 12 set, Sammy’s Skate Pond is available for learning, and skating lessons are offered. If you don’t own skates, don’t fret; they rent them for $3.
Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Acadia National Park is one of Maine’s brightest shining stars, and sleeping under the stars in this park really should be a life goal. There are plenty of places to choose from, but we’re pitching our tent in Hadley’s Point Campground. It separates the ocean waters of Mount Desert Narrows and Eastern Bay and offers both grassy and wooded sites with a saltwater beach and heated swimming pool. It’s open from May 15 to Oct. 15.
Photo courtesy of homeaway.com
For a fairly easy hike that affords gorgeous views of eastern Casco Bay, look no further than the Giant’s Stairs Trail in Harpswell. The rock formations that gave the trail its name date back about 500 million years, give or take a year or two. We have movements in the earth’s crust, as well as a whole lot of hot magma, to thank for this. It’s also worth thanking Captain William Henry Sinnett, who deeded the 2.5-mile strip of coastal perfection to the town of Harpswell back in 1910.
Staff photo by Logan Werlinger
Sebago State Park in Naples has a lot going for it. It’s a lakeside park on the shore of Maine’s deepest and second largest lake, and it’s close to the foothills of the White Mountains. With 1400 acres of land with sandy beaches, woodlands, ponds, bogs and a river, the park is teeming with plants and animals and, of course, plenty of trees that put on their magic show every fall. So whether you’re on foot, on bicycle or on a boat, this is a sweet spot to peep those leaves. And you might even spot a cousin of Bambi.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
Whether you’re a first-time tourist visiting Maine or have been here you’re entire life, at some point you’ve got to join the ranks of the thousands who have come before you and get a lobster roll at Red’s Eats in Wiscasset. The line is often long, but that’s part of the charm. It’s open from mid-April to mid-October and has been at it for eight decades.
Staff photo by Doug Jones
Want to take in gorgeous views in a very unique way, especially during the summer and fall? One word: chondola! Ride the Sunday River chondola in Newry up to the North Peak and take in lovely views of Sunday River Valley and Mahoosuc Mountain Range. Then, either ride back down or hoof it on one of several hiking trails. And you can even bring your dog.
Photo by HappyME, LLC.
Life can be hard, but floating is pretty easy. Should you find yourself in need of a fun and relaxing way to spend a summer’s day, grab an inner tube, raft or something else buoyant and hit the Saco River. All told, the mighty Saco is 136 miles long, so there are plenty places to put in in southwestern Maine. You can also take a tubing day trip with Saco Bound, which offers 3- and 7-mile trips.
Staff photo by Merry Farnum
The fun thing about flea markets is that it’s easy to stumble upon something you didn’t know you couldn’t live without until you’re holding it in your hands and haggling with a salty, old antique dealer to give you a better price. Flea markets are scattered here and there about Maine. We’re especially fond of the ones in Arundel and the Montsweag in Woolwich.
Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
For local basketball awesomeness, head to the Portland Expo for a Maine Red Claws game. These are real-deal minor league professional players who are affiliated with the Boston Celtics. The season starts in November and winds down in March with lots of heart-stopping three-pointers, free throws, rebounds and full-court presses to keep you cheering your head off all season long.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
If you believe – or at least want to believe – that fairies exist, then head to Mackworth Island in Falmouth with an available child, or at least with someone who is young at heart and has a vivid imagination. During your gorgeous stroll around the island, you’ll come across a special patch of land where your eyes will fill with wonder at the array of fairy houses. The fairies likely heard you coming and will be in hiding as you check out their digs, but you’ll get a huge kick out of their homes. And should you be so inspired, you can gather materials and make one of your own. Surely, there’s a fairy out there looking for a new place to hang her hat.
Photo by Shannon Bryan
Who doesn’t love a bargain? We sure do, and you can find plenty of them at one of 17 Reny’s stores all over Maine. The flagship location is in Damariscotta, where you’ll find the main store and Reny’s Underground, but you can also hit shops in Belfast, Windham, Bath, Camden and Wells, to name a few. From clothing to snacks, shoes and home goods, Reny’s a fun stop every time. Like its ad says, it’s a “Maine Adventure” that won’t destroy your wallet or pocketbook.
Staff photo by Jeff Pouland
It’s gorgeous, easily accessible and admission is free. Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth is a wonderful spot to take in Maine’s coastline on its ocean-hugging trail walk. You can also bring the kids to the new Children’s Garden, check out the old military forts and, of course, stop for a photo at Portland Head Light. It is, after all, the most photographed lighthouse in the country and Maine’s oldest.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
You’ll be out to sea (sort of), while you dine at Maine’s most famous floating restaurant. Retired from its sea-faring days , DiMillo’s Restaurant & Lounge began its life in 1941 as a car ferry called “The New York.” The 206-foot ship weighs 701 tons (more after you’ve eaten too much) and has room for more than 600 guests in the three interior and three exterior seating areas. It’s been feeding tourists and locals since 1982. Ahoy!
Photo by Claire Jeffers
Pizza is a glorious thing, and the people at Otto take it to a whole other level with their mashed potato, bacon and scallion pie. As you sink your teeth into your first bite you’ll savor the flavors of a winning combination of ingredients you didn’t know you’d been missing out on. Otto has three locations in Portland, two in South Portland and one in Yarmouth.
Photo by Ken Richardson
It’s a combination of Frisbee and golf, and it’s caught on big-time in Maine over the past few years because it’s a fun way to spend a few hours outdoors with friends while trying to outshine each other with your mad skills. There are more than 40 disc golf courses in Maine including Enman Field in Brunswick, Pleasant Hill in Scarborough and Woodland Valley in Limerick. Mark Twain once referred to golf as a “good walk spoiled,” but we think he would have loved disc golf.
Staff photo by Joe Phelan
Few foods are comforting in quite the same way as diner food. From homemade pie to giant breakfast platters, a diner visit always hits the spot. The good news is that Maine’s got several good ones including the iconic Moody’s Diner in Waldoboro and the A1 in Gardiner. Chow down!
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
Wait, what? A desert? In Maine? It’s entirely true, and you can see it for yourself in Freeport. The Desert of Maine is a glacial desert that was once fertile farmland back in the 1700s. But after years of clear-cutting, sheep grazing and not rotating the crops, sand started to reveal itself. And voila: a desert! If you’re into geology, tram rides and marvelling at how it’s possible to have a desert in Maine, this is your spot.
Press Herald file photo
Find a pair of used skis on the cheap and then you’re off! Cross-country skiing in Maine is widely available whether it’s in your own secret spot or on groomed trails at places like Pineland Farms, and it gets you outside without as much fanfare – or expense – as downhill skiing. It’s also a terrific way to burn some of those extra “seasonal” calories. However, you’re likely to put those calories right back into your body with an apres-ski visit to the Pineland market and its to-die-for bakery.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna
You’ll drink local brews, eat local tastiness from food trucks and most importantly, see nationally known acts perform. And this all happens outside, right by the water. Thompson’s Point has become a destination music venue and every summer the magic grows stronger.
Photo by Joshua Frances
There’s no music quite like live music and Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion has the massive stage to prove it. They bring in huge, national acts every summer and people come in droves to rock out, freak out, chill out and take in the tunes outdoors in the heart of Bangor.
Photo courtesy of Watefront Concerts
You’ll feel like you’re in another city as you sip your libation at the Top of The East lounge on the top floor of Portland’s in-town Westin Hotel. Panoramic views have been enjoyed there since 1963. The lighting is perfect, the seating is comfortable and this is a sweet spot to end a first date or just tuck into on an idle weeknight.
Photo courtesy of the Top of the East
No matter how long you’ve lived in Maine, climbing Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park should be something to at least think about tackling. At just over 5200 feet, its our highest mountain and is a challenging climb that makes for a worthy outdoor adventure and, of course, glorious views.
Staff Photo by Derek Davis
Look, sometimes you just need to take your kids – and your own inner child – to an amusement park to ride the rides, eat the not-so-healthy foods and have a spectacular time. That’s what places like Funtown Splashtown USA are all about. And if it’s too crowded there’s also Aquaboggan just a bit down the road. Go. Have fun!
Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
Pump up your tires and get ready to ride your bicycle along a 65-mile section of the East Coast Greenway that connects Kittery to Casco Bay in South Portland. Go for a quick cruise or a daylong trek, and you’ll find many stops along to way to sight-see and refuel.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
You don’t need a boogie board or surfboard, just an adventurous spirit. Old-school bodysurfing has likely been around for thousands of years because it’s so much fun. The added bonus of doing it at Old Orchard Beach is that if you work up an appetite, Pier Fries are mere steps away.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
Things will definitely be looking up for you if you hit this annual August event in Lewiston/Auburn. The Great Falls Balloon Festival is a showcase of hot air balloon awesomeness and if you’re brave enough, rides are usually available.
Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
Portland’s got the biggest one, and it happens on the first Friday of the month, but several other communities also hold these events when galleries stay open late and various forms of entertainment take to the streets. Every walk is a little bit different.
Staff photo by Joel Page
There’s no shortage of apples in Maine in many varieties for your pies, cider, crisps and just plain chomping. September is the sweet spot for apples, and Maine has more than 50 orchards waiting for you to roam through. Try Spiller Farm in Wells, Cayford Orchards in Skowhegan, Rollins Orchard in Garland and Hope Orchards in Camden, to name just a few.
Staff photo David Leaming
Candlepin bowling is a charming New England oddity. We like our balls small, and although Maine has plenty of big-ball alleys, there’s something very retro about Candlepin bowling. One spot where you can let the small balls roll is at Big 20 Bowling Center in Scarborough.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
Thousands gather annually on Portland’s Eastern Promenade to ooh and aah at the Fourth of July fireworks display that’s accompanied by the Portland Symphony Orchestra. It’s madness but with food trucks and plenty of enthusiasm. Every year the display outdoes the previous one and although you might sit in traffic for a while when the show is over, it’s well worth it. Boom!
Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
The Fryeburg Fair is everything a Maine agricultural fair should be and more. It’s got massive amounts of food, livestock, rides, entertainment, competitions including a skillet throw and more fun than you can shake a blooming onion at. For eight days every fall, thousands flock to Fryeburg to take it all in. Join their ranks!
Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
You don’t have to be a clam fan to appreciate the Yarmouth Clam Festival. It’s one of Maine’s shining jewels of the summer and has been since the mid-’60s. Sure, there are thousands of clams consumed, but there’s also a whole bunch of live music and entertainment and a parade so popular, chairs are lined up days before to assure a good spot.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Drive-in movie theaters continue to grow more scarce but the Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre is alive and well and ready to make your summer movie dreams come true. It might not be quite as entertaining as when Sandy and Danny went to one in the film “Grease,” but you’ll still have a heck of a lot of fun with a carload of kids or out on a date seeing a current film on a big screen in the great outdoors.
Staff photo by Whitney Hayward
The Common Ground Country Fair is the place you can watch blacksmithing, oxen, spinning, goat milking and several other types of demonstrations. You can also attend workshops on invasive plants, archery, stoneworking, tree identification and well…you get the idea. This is the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association’s big weekend, so expect to find delicious local food, live music, handmade everything and lots and lots of animals.
Staff photo by David Leaming
Rockland’s Farnsworth Art Museum has 20,000 square feet of gallery space, which houses a vast collection of more than 15,000 pieces of art. You’ll see works by N.C., Jamie and Andrew Wyeth and Louise Nevelson, whose sculptures are among the country’s largest. The Farnsworth opened in 1948 and is a must-see destination on the midcoast for both serious and casual art fans.
Staff Photo by Gordon Chibroski
On the stretch of Route 1 between Bath and Camden in the town of Waldoboro is where you’ll find one of Maine’s most quirky and unique spots. Fawcett’s Art, Antiques and Toy Museum is home to a massive collection of antique toys and original comic art. From Mickey Mouse to The Lone Ranger and The Beatles, this place has it all. You’ll feast your eyes while you relive your childhood. You’ll also see original paintings, drawings, photos and assemblages by artist John Fawcett. Some of his other work is in the permanent collections of The Museum of Modern Art and The Whitney Museum of Art. Lastly, there’s the antique shop which sells and displays all sorts of treasures from Hummels to steins, toy soldiers and other collectables.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna
On the banks of the Kennebec River in Bath is where you’ll find the Maine Maritime Museum. The museum dates back to 1962 and resides on a 20-acre campus. Pay it a visit and you’ll learn all about Maine’s extensive maritime heritage and culture by way of gallery exhibits, the Percy & Small Shipyard, educational programs, a research library and narrated boat rides. Ahoy!
Staff photo by Derek Davis
Maine Wildlife Park in Gray is where at least some of the wild things are. Nestled in the woods you’ll find more than 30 species including moose, dear, bobcats, owls, black bears, bald eagles and more. The park is open from mid-April to mid-November. Several special events are held every year including a harvest festival and educational programs. Plus, it’s really a fun place to bring kids who appreciate an up-close and personal look at some of Maine’s wildlife.
Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
This is as weird as it gets in Maine as far as museums go, so we of course love it. The International Cryptozoology Museum at Thompson’s Point in Portland will make you a believer in things like Bigfoot and the Jersey Devil. Various monsters and oddities along with rare pieces of evidence proving their existence are on display including a 5.5-foot-long, life-size model of a primitive fish called a coelacanth. Did we mention it has Yeti hair samples dating back to 1959? Yep, that and a whole lot more.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
It’s not just a cheesy song lyric, the canvas really can do miracles, just you wait and see. There’s nothing like the open ocean in Maine, and we can’t think of a better way to take it in than aboard a windjammer. There’s many places you can do just that, but we’re setting sail on the Schooner Ladona. Take a three- or four-night voyage and see the sea in a very special way.
Photo by Shamus Alley
We hate to contradict the advice of TLC, but in this case, we think you should go chasing waterfalls. Maine’s got some lovely ones, including Screw Auger Falls in Grafton. Head to Grafton Notch State Park where you’ll take an easy hike to find the 25-foot waterfall that follows a narrow gorge on the Bear River. If it’s warm enough, you can kick off your shoes and go wading while you’re there.
Press Herald file photo
Portland’s Evergreen Cemetery is a sprawling 239 acres, so when we suggest a walking tour, we’re not fooling around. It’s also a place rich with history and taking a guided walking tour will fill you in on some of its famous residents. The SS Portland Disaster tour tells about the passengers, crew and officers who are memorialized or buried at Evergreen. It was a ship that sailed out of Boston in 1898 but sunk off of Cape Cod during a storm while on its way to Portland. The Artist’s tour tells of Portland’s cultural heritage from the mid to late Victorian era and beyond. The Suffragists tour highlights women who were part of the movement to earn the right for women to vote. And those are just some of the tours offered by Friends of Evergreen. Walk into history on hallowed ground.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
Acadia National Park has a long list of wonderful things going for it, including the gorgeous Wild Gardens of Acadia. The gardens were created and are maintained by volunteers and feature an incredible cross-section of Acadia’s plant communities in a picture-perfect brook-side environment. Keep your eyes wide open for more than 400 plant species in one of nature’s true sanctuaries.
Photo by Julie Walker Thomas courtesy of the Friends of Acadia
There are many things you can do at South Portland’s Bug Light Park depending on what time of year it is. From sunbathing to picnicking to starting your journey on the Greenbelt Walkway, this seaside park’s the place to be. But permit us to ask you this question: When’s the last time you flew a kite? We bet it’s been a minute. Make one or buy one and then get ready to run and watch it take flight. You’ll have a blast while reliving your childhood. Oh and it’s on the ocean so there’s that added bonus. Does salty air make your kite fly better? There’s only one way to find out.
Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Since 1933 Ogunquit Playhouse has been entertaining the masses with a rich offering of musicals and plays and is considered to be one of the the country’s most popular summer theaters. We have Walter Hartwig and his wife, Maude, to thank because they were all about bringing high-quality theatrical productions to places beyond New York City, and they certainly found success in Ogunquit. The theater’s first season was the summer of 1937, and it’s been nothing less than a go-to place for theater lovers from all over. Although the bulk of its shows happen in summer, the season often stretches right into the holidays.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
LIST VIEW
Attend the Common Ground Country Fair
Attend the Maine Flower Show
Attend the Maine Jewish Film Festival
Attend the Old Port Festival
Attend the Yarmouth Clam Festival
Bike the Eastern Trail
Body Surfing at OOB
Catch a Portland Sea Dogs Baseball Game
Celebrate the 4th of July at the Stars & Stripes Spectacular
Climb Mount Katahdin
Cross-Country Skiing at Pineland Farms
Do the First Friday Art Walk in Portland
Eat at DiMillo's floating restaurant
Eat mashed potato pizza at Otto
Enter the U.S. National Toboggan Championships in Camden
Explore Fort Williams Park
Explore the Desert of Maine
Find - or make - a fairy house on Mackworth Island
Find a deal at Reny's
Float on the Saco River
Fly a kite at Bug Light Park
Get a lobster roll at Red's Eats
Go apple picking
Go blueberry picking
Go camping in Acadia National Park
Go Candlepin Bowling
Go for a sailing trip on a windjammer in Rockland
Go ice skating at Thompson's Point
Go leaf peeping at Sebago State Park
Go on an overnight adventure at Maine Huts & Trails
Go paddling at Scarborough Marsh
Go rollerblading on the Eastern Trail
Go shopping at Big Al's
Go shopping on Record Store Day
Go strawberry picking at Maxwell's Farm
Go to Funtown Splashtown USA
Go to the Fryeburg Fair
Go to the Round Pond 4th of July Parade
Go treasure hunting at a flea market
Grab a late-night slice at Bill's Pizza in the Old Port
Great Falls Balloon Festival
Have a cocktail at The Top of the East
Have a Guinness at Brian Boru on St. Patrick's Day
Have a martini at the Armory Lounge
Have tea and popovers at Jordan Pond House
Hike from mountain to beach in Phippsburg
Hike the Giant's Stairs Trail in Harpswell
Jump off Frye's Leap on Sebago Lake
Kayak to Fort Gorges in Casco Bay
Play a round at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club
Play disc golf
Play frisbee on the Eastern Prom
Pose for a photo with the giant L.L. Bean boot
Ride a trolley in Ogunquit
Ride a zipline at Monkey Trunks
Ride in the Trek Across Maine
Ride on an ATV trail
See a concert at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
See a concert at Savage Oakes Winery
See a concert at Thompson's Point
See a Maine Red Claws game
See a Maine Roller Derby bout
See a movie at Bridgton Twin Drive-In
See a performance by the Portland Symphony Orchestra
See a play at the Ogunquit Playhouse
See a show at Southworth Planetarium
See a show at the Maine State Music Theatre
See a summer play at Lakewood Theater
See Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
See the view from the Portland Observatory
See the views from the Old Speck Mountain
Sleep in a yurt in Brownfield
Swim at the top of Tumbledown Mountain
Take a Chondola Ride
Take a day trip to Monhegan Island
Take a foliage walk at Wolfe's Neck Farm
Take a polar dip
Take a Presumpscot River Preserve Walk
Take a sunrise boat ride on Casco Bay
Take a walk on Marginal Way in Ogunquit
Take a walking tour through Evergreen Cemetery
Take your dog to Quarry Run Dog Park
Thursday Thunder at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway
Visit a lighthouse on Open Lighthouse Day
Visit a Maine Diner
Visit Fawcett's Art, Antiques and Toy Museum
Visit goats and get an ice cream at Smiling Hill Farm
Visit Maine Wildlife Park
Visit Screw Auger Falls
Visit St. Anthony's Franciscan Friary
Visit the Farnsworth Art Museum
Visit the Industrial Way breweries in Portland
Visit the International Cryptozoology Museum
Visit the Maine Maritime Museum
Visit the Portland Museum of Art
Visit the Seashore Trolley Museum
Visit the wild gardens of Acadia
Visit Two Lights State Park
Visit Victoria Mansion during the holidays
Walk from Pine Point to Old Orchard Beach
Watch the sunrise from Cadillac Mountain