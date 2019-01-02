For outdoor fun and great craft brews, visit Acadia and the Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest in mid-January

Any time of year is a good time to enjoy a few made-in-Maine craft beers. The same goes for getting outside into the Maine outdoors for some fun and exercise. So in mid-January, Saturday, January 19 to be exact, you can do both when you visit Mt. Desert Island and Acadia National Park, then head to downtown Bar Harbor for the annual Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest, which will be held from 1-5 at Atlantic Brewing’s Midtown location on Cottage St.

The summer crowds are long gone, so there’s actually elbow room now on the streets of Bar Harbor. And the fantastic trails of Acadia National Park, well, they’re are pretty much empty too, and just waiting for you to go hiking and snowshoeing. Snow has been a little scarce along this part of the Downeast coast this far this winter, but with any luck, by mid-month we’ll have some so you can enjoy some awesome cross-country skiing on the park’s wonderfully groomed carriage roads.

Yep, what a great plan. Play to the scenic woods and mountains of the Acadia in the morning, then quench your thirst and play some more in town in the afternoon. Perfect.

The Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest will feature a great lineup of Downeast Maine craft brews, as well as delish local food, live music and beer-themed games and competitions. Nine breweries will be on hand serving up their delicious suds: Atlantic Brewing Company, Airline Brewing Co., Bangor Beer Co., Blank Canvas Brewery, Bigelow Brewing Company, Fogtown Brewing Company, Geaghan Bros. Brewing, Lake St. George Brewing Company and Lubec Brewing Company.

Last January’s winter beer fest was very well-attended and loads of fun there. Despite the frigid temps in the single digits! Besides all the great beer, there was a donut-on-a-string contest, a keg-stacking competition, corn hole and a ring-on-a-string activity. Expect more of the same this time around. Dress warm and come prepared for plenty of good company and fun times. Warming stations around the event help take the edge off if the weather is frosty. Porta-potties outside and toilets inside Atlantic Midtown provide outlets for the rental beers.

The Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest promises be a hoot once again amid the incomparable snowy beauty of Maine’s beloved Acadia National Park. Tickets are only available online and will not be available on the day of the event (this link will go live after January 2, when tickets are to become available). Please remember to purchase in advance! Tickets last year were $25 for unlimited beer sampling and $10 for designated-driver attendees. Note: If the weather is uncooperative, the event will shift to the following day, Sunday, January 20.

Event sponsors for the 2019 Winter Beer Fest include Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center, Machias Savings Bank, Atlantic Brewing Company, Side Street Café, Leary’s Landing, Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, House Wine and Restaurant Barn.

MORE INFO: Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest. Acadia National Park. Bar Harbor and Mt. Desert Island.