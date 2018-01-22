Hiking in Maine: A roundup of great adventures from 2017 (part 4)

In this fourth and final part of the series looking back at Carey’s hiking columns from 2017, hike a few of the trails that still show evidence of the devastating Great Fire of 1947, tag along on a backpacking through the new Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument via the International Appalachian Trail, investigate the bounty of trails along the famed Airline Road, go to Camden Snow Bowl to explore new trails that emanate from its base area, go hiking on the Boothbay peninsula and then revel in the local holiday festivities, wander about on the paths of Jamies Pond Wildlife Management Area, and take a different kind of hike through six Maine gardens. Click on the highlighted links to read each individual story.

I sure hope you’ve enjoyed this recap as much as I have. Your feedback is always welcome. Thanks!

Another year of hiking in the great Maine outdoors is upon us. Enjoy it to the fullest!

——————————

Evidence of huge 1947 fires still visible on many Maine trails, especially those at Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island. Fires in October of that year raged from York County to Hancock County, burning a total of 206,000 acres. A hike in some of these fire-affected areas is a walk through an important piece of Maine history.

Backpacking is a great way to experience Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. The year-old monument features outstanding hiking trails and great views from numerous mountaintops.

The long and winding Airline Road is bountiful for hikers. Along Route 9 between Bangor and Calais are numerous hiking trails, and even a popular spot for rock climbing.

A famed downhill skiing site is also a great hiking destination. Several scenic trails emanate from the Camden Snow Bowl base area and lead to the summit of Ragged Mountain.

Boothbay region is a holiday delight. Scenic walks can be combined with numerous other activities, including a visit to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens for their fabulous Gardens Aglow light extravaganza.

Jamies Pond can provide some capital relief. Not too far from the bustle of Augusta lies the beautiful and surprisingly wild 840-acre Jamies Pond Wildlife Management Area, which spans parts of Hallowell, Manchester and Farmingdale just a couple miles west of the busy Interstate 95 corridor and is home to five miles of hiking trails.

6 Maine public gardens (that aren’t in Boothbay). From the Franciscan Friary in Kennebunk to the Viles Arborteum in Augusta, there are plenty of lush grounds beyond the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to wander through and enjoy. A different kind of hiking but fun nonetheless.