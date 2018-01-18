Hiking in Maine: A roundup of great adventures from 2017 (part 3)

In the third part of the this series looking back at Carey’s hiking columns from 2017, get a look at the 1977 Baxter State Park forest fire that burned thousands of acres, get the lowdown on hiking several of the beautiful mountain trails in the Rangeley Lakes region, celebrate the completion of the Appalachian Trail some 80 years ago, check out AMCs new Medawisla Lodge in the heart of the 100-Mile Wilderness, hike into Chimney Pond on the north side of Katahdin for a overnight in the bunkhouse there, travel to Aroostook County for a handful of outstanding hikes, and see what all the hubbub was about surrounding the Appalachian Trail Conservancy’s big gathering in Maine. Click on the highlighted links to read each story.

You can still see and feel the 1977 Baxter fire’s impact all these years later. The news of the massive fire at Baxter State Park came at the midway point of a thru-hike on the Appalachian Trail 40 years ago.

Take in sweeping views of the Rangeley Lakes region from several local peaks. Aziscohos Mountain and Bald Mountain offer some the state’s finest sights.

Celebrate 80 years of the Appalachian Trail. Here are half a dozen overnight hikes to give you a little taste of the AT in Maine.

Medawisla Lodge offers lots of trails, great views and homey comforts. AMC’s newest backcountry facility in the 100-Mile Wilderness yields is a terrific destination for not only hiking, but paddling, mountain biking, wildlife watching and in winter, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

A long overdue backpacking trip into Chimney Pond doesn’t disappoint. At nearly 3,000 feet on the north side of Katahdin, the pond and campground offer unparalleled beauty in a an unbeatable setting.

Head north to Aroostook County this fall for hiking adventures with big views. A long trip to north to the big and beautiful Crown of Maine to discover three short but scenic hiking trails is well worth the effort.

The Appalachian Trail Conference’s biennial gathering is making a Maine appearance this summer. The big event will be held from Aug. 4-11 at Colby College in Waterville, and lots of outdoor and indoor activities are planned.