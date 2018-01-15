Hiking in Maine: A roundup of great adventures from 2017 (part 2)

This is the second is a series of recaps of Carey Kish’s hiking and camping columns from 2017. Stories presented here cover tips for solo hiking, maintaining the Appalachian Trail, eight terrific hikes that are “hidden in plain sight”, climbing Katahdin via the rerouted Abol Trail, ranger-led nature tours in Acadia National Park, a how-to guide to exploring the new Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, and fun summer hikes near cool swimming holes. Click on the highlighted links to read each story.

I hope you enjoy this roundup. Be sure to look for parts 3 and 4 to come in the days ahead. Your feedback is always welcome. Thanks!

Solo hikes are rewarding, but be prepared for challenges. As the old saying goes, “Getting to the top is optional, but getting safely back to the car is mandatory.”

Clearing the way on the Appalachian Trail. May is when trail maintainers work hard to remove brush and blowdowns on the AT.

8 Maine hikes hidden in plain sight. You don’t have to go deep in the wilderness to find good walking trails.

The trail most traveled. There is no longer a ‘slide’ on the Abol Trail, but nonetheless it remains a stunning choice to get to the top Maine’s highest peak.

Guided tours add to Acadia experience. Whether it’s a walk, a hike or a boat cruise, Acadia National Park ranger- or volunteer-led programs will teach you about the natural and human history of Mount Desert Island and the park.

How to navigate Maine’s new national monument. The future of Katahdin Woods & Waters may be uncertain, but there’s plenty to explore right now.

Bring your bathing suit on these fun hikes with nearby swimming holes. What better way to end a summer sojourn than with a refreshing dip in the water?

