Hiking in Maine: A roundup of great adventures from 2017 (part 1)

Maine! Twenty million glorious acres of ocean and mountains, farms and forestland, rivers and streams, lakes and ponds. Wildlife galore. Somewhere north of 1,500 miles of hiking trails. Beauty everywhere you look. Home.

What a joy it has been for this avid hiker and writer to have had the wonderful opportunity to capture a small part of the Maine outdoors and some of the people who love it in my Maine Sunday Telegram Outdoors hiking and camping columns since, oh, about 2002. And I have barely scratched the surface. There is always a new place to explore, another trail to wander along, another interesting outdoorsperson to talk with, so I look forward to so many more great Maine adventures ahead.

Meantime, I thought I’d share with you a recap of these columns from 2017. They first appear in print and then end up here, so I’ve gathered up the story links for you to sort through and click on to read along with me a year’s worth of outdoor fun and games. There were quite a number of articles, so I broke them up into four parts. Part One presented here looks at inspiring reads, the International Appalachian Trail, the Appalachian Trail, snowshoeing tips, Isle au Haut, Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge, and compiling the Maine Mountain Guide.

I hope you enjoy this roundup. Be sure to look for parts 2, 3 and 4 to come in the days ahead. Your feedback is always welcome. Thanks!

——————————

“Tales of great adventures will entertain and inspire.” From thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail to traversing Mt. Everest, any outdoor enthusiast will find something to like in this list of great books, enough to fill many an evening around the campfire, snugged in the tent, or at home in the easy chair.

“There’s more to the Appalachian Mountains than Georgia to Maine … much more.” The international version of the famed AT, known as the IAT, includes sections in Canada, Europe and even Africa. And given that the natural extent of the Appalachian Mountains also ranges as far west as the Big Bend country in Texas, maybe one day the IAT will go that way as well.

“Simple steps to start your snowshoe trek.” No special skills are necessary to enjoy this fun winter sport.

Snowshoeing is easy to learn – it’s not much different than plain old walking – and it’s lots of fun and good exercise. Carey Kish photo.

“More hikers means more care needed on the Appalachian Trail.” The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Baxter State Park and others work to lessen the increased use impact.

“Here’s your chance to contribute to the Maine Mountain Guide.” Carey Kish is hard at work on the 11th edition of the AMC guide book, and needs your help.

“Isle au Haut: A cool bucket-list item that’s right here on Maine’s coast.” The island, about half of which is part of Acadia National Park, is a real gem, with an extensive network of trails and a remote park service campground. A ferry ride from Stonington gets you there.

“Moosehorn makes for a great getaway.” The national wildlife refuge near the Canadian border not far from Lubec and Calais is a hiker’s paradise.