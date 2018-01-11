Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Carey Kish

Carey Kish of Mount Desert Island has been adventuring in the woods and mountains of Maine for, well, a long time. If there's a trail—be it on dirt, rock, snow, water or pavement—he will find it, explore it, and write about it. Carey is a two-time Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, Registered Maine Guide, author of AMC's Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast, editor of the AMC Maine Mountain Guide (10th ed.), and has written a hiking & camping column for the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram since 2003.

Send an email | Read more from Carey







Posted: January 11, 2018

Hiking in Maine: A roundup of great adventures from 2017 (part 1)

Written by: Carey Kish

Maine! Twenty million glorious acres of ocean and mountains, farms and forestland, rivers and streams, lakes and ponds. Wildlife galore. Somewhere north of 1,500 miles of hiking trails. Beauty everywhere you look. Home.

What a joy it has been for this avid hiker and writer to have had the wonderful opportunity to capture a small part of the Maine outdoors and some of the people who love it in my Maine Sunday Telegram Outdoors hiking and camping columns since, oh, about 2002. And I have barely scratched the surface. There is always a new place to explore, another trail to wander along, another interesting outdoorsperson to talk with, so I look forward to so many more great Maine adventures ahead.

Meantime, I thought I’d share with you a recap of these columns from 2017. They first appear in print and then end up here, so I’ve gathered up the story links for you to sort through and click on to read along with me a year’s worth of outdoor fun and games. There were quite a number of articles, so I broke them up into four parts. Part One presented here looks at inspiring reads, the International Appalachian Trail, the Appalachian Trail, snowshoeing tips, Isle au Haut, Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge, and compiling the Maine Mountain Guide.

I hope you enjoy this roundup. Be sure to look for parts 2, 3 and 4 to come in the days ahead. Your feedback is always welcome. Thanks!

——————————

Tales of great adventures will entertain and inspire.” From thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail to traversing Mt. Everest, any outdoor enthusiast will find something to like in this list of great books, enough to fill many an evening around the campfire, snugged in the tent, or at home in the easy chair.

This sampler of inspiring outdoor adventure reads will keep you busy for some time. Carey Kish photo.

 

There’s more to the Appalachian Mountains than Georgia to Maine … much more.” The international version of the famed AT, known as the IAT, includes sections in Canada, Europe and even Africa. And given that the natural extent of the Appalachian Mountains also ranges as far west as the Big Bend country in Texas, maybe one day the IAT will go that way as well.

Carey Kish at 7,400 feet on the South Rim, Chisos Mountains, Big Bend National Park, Texas. A natural extension of the Appalachian Mountains, the Ouachita Mountains, once towered above the Big Bend region, created by the same continental forces that formed Pangea. Carey Kish photo.

 

Simple steps to start your snowshoe trek.” No special skills are necessary to enjoy this fun winter sport.

Snowshoeing is easy to learn – it’s not much different than plain old walking – and it’s lots of fun and good exercise. Carey Kish photo.

 

More hikers means more care needed on the Appalachian Trail.” The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Baxter State Park and others work to lessen the increased use impact.

All AT hikers, whether you’re out there for a day, a weekend or six months, need to love and respect the trail, and help protect it by being a good steward at all times. Carey Kish photo.

 

Here’s your chance to contribute to the Maine Mountain Guide.” Carey Kish is hard at work on the 11th edition of the AMC guide book, and needs your help.

The Maine Mountain Guide is the comprehensive hiker’s reference to more than 1,000 miles of hiking on some 450 trails on over 200 mountains. Carey Kish photo.

 

Isle au Haut: A cool bucket-list item that’s right here on Maine’s coast.” The island, about half of which is part of Acadia National Park, is a real gem, with an extensive network of trails and a remote park service campground. A ferry ride from Stonington gets you there.

On the Goat Trail near Squeaker Cove, Isle au Haut, ANP. Carey Kish photo.

 

Moosehorn makes for a great getaway.” The national wildlife refuge near the Canadian border not far from Lubec and Calais is a hiker’s paradise.

One-third of Moosehorn NWR is federally designated wilderness. There are many miles of hiking trails and old roads to wander about on. Carey Kish photo.

 

 

