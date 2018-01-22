If you’re a regular TV watcher, keep an ear open for the music of Pete Kilpatrick

I find myself grinning from ear to ear about local acts that have really cool things happening on a national level. The Ghost of Paul Revere is making its national TV debut this week on Conan, and I’ve got two other news items to share.

First, let me ask you this question: Have you ever paused a TV show, rewound it and then opened your phone’s SoundHound app so that you can identify the artist behind the incredibly good song you hear playing during said show? I do it all the time, and once the artist is revealed, I typically like their Facebook page as a way to remember and keep track of them.

This brings me to folk rocker Pete Kilpatrick. Truth be told, I haven’t watched a soap opera since the days of Luke and Laura on “General Hospital,” but daytime TV is certainly alive and well, and that includes a show that’s been on since 1973: “The Young and the Restless.” Apparently, the Kilpatrick song “Who Do We Think We Are” was heard during the Nov. 14 episode of the show, though Kilpatrick just found out the other day.

The song is on his 2005 album “Yesterday Love” and contains the lines “So what were you thinking when you sank up all the ships in my sea? / Such a cozy harbor before you came and dumped your waves all over me / Another indecision that liked to keep its nails dug deep in fate / You could’ve spent the whole night but she always liked to make them wait.” And if that doesn’t say high drama, I don’t know what does.

This, of course, got me curious as to whether other Kilpatrick tunes have made their way onto the small screen, and my hunch was correct. Kilpatrick told me that his songs have been on episodes of “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “American Housewife,” “New Girl,” and “Real World/Road Rules Challenge,” among others. But how do the songs make their way into the shows?

Kilpatrick explained. “I work with two music placement companies (in Los Angeles and Santa Monica, California), and they actively pitch to certain music supervisors for shows, but they also have a database of songs that supervisors can choose from based on certain criteria, including mood, title and genre.”

Since I had his ear, I asked Kilpatrick what’s happening with him lately on the music front. “I’m working on a new record at the moment and thinking I’ll record an EP this year with hopes to release it at some point in the fall,” he said.

He also said he was on his way to Utah to play at the Sundance Film Festival with KT Tunstall and members of O.A.R.

Next month, Kilpatrick will be doing three shows with Marc Cohn in Maine and Massachusetts. Cohn’s the “Walking in Memphis” guy. I’ve seen him live, and he’s fantastic. The Maine shows are Feb. 23 at Aura in Portland and Feb. 24 at the Criterion in Bar Harbor.

IN OTHER tremendously awesome news about a local band making a huge splash I share this: Weakened Friends is playing at Boston Calling! The three-day music festival started five years ago moved its location from City Hall Plaza to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston last year so as to accommodate twice as many fans and added a third stage. I’ve been to this festival three times, and it’s always off-the-hook amazing with a diverse lineup of acts. Personal favorite performances have included Lorde, Lake Street Dive, The National, The Replacements, Sylvan Esso, Brandi Carlile, The xx and Oh Wonder. This Memorial Day weekend the lineup is once again spectacular and includes a dazzling list of 45 acts, including Eminem, St. Vincent, The Killers, Maggie Rogers, The National, Belly and Jack White. Weakened Friends plays on Day 2 of the festival – Saturday, May 26 – and is already counting down the days. I reached out to singer-guitarist Sonia Sturino for her reaction. “We’re seriously so excited to be part of this year’s Boston Calling. In our short band career, we’ve been allowed so many awesome opportunities, but this one might just take the cake. It’s going to be really cool to share the stage with some of our biggest influences and also see some bands for the first time.” Tickets are going fast, so head to bostoncalling.com to grab yours and bookmark weakenedfriends.com to keep up with the band.