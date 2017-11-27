World premiere: “City” video by Forget, Forget

A few months ago local act Forget, Forget released a sensational album called “You’re Not Gone.” The band is the duo of Tyler Devos (guitar, vocals) and Patia Maule (synths vocals).

Now they’ve gone and made a really cool video to the song “City” and MaineToday has the exclusive, world premiere presentation of it.

But first, I reached out to Patia and asked her to tell me about all about the video. Here’s her detailed, awesome response:

“This video was produced in much the same way that You’re Not Gone (our album) was produced; i.e., we collaborated on coming up with ideas, it took a long time to execute, we did it all ourselves, and I learned a lot about the technical side of things along the way. The footage was filmed over about a 6 month period encompassing winter, spring, and summer, and the editing was done this fall in between working two jobs and playing shows.

Re: haircuct – Tyler wanted to chop his hair off, so we figured why not film the haircut and see if we could do something cool with the footage? Our friend Claire Noonan (who is also a super talented singer) works at O2 salon, and we had the place to ourselves on a Saturday afternoon back in the spring, so we brought along the video camera and took our time doing takes of the song with each length of hair. I didn’t originally plan to be in any of the scenes, but Claire and I danced around at the end of the song for fun – if I had planned ahead I would maybe have worn something more intentional or put on makeup or at least attempted to do some cooler dance moves. 🙂

Re: swimming around – The underwater footage was done at Cobbosseecontee Lake in August. I liked the idea of distance and separation that comes from one person being underwater, as it seemed to fit well with the tone of the lyrics. It’s surprisingly difficult to look relaxed underwater in a lake though – it was a choppy day, and I kept getting water up my nose and needing breaks to rest!

The other footage is a sparkler jammed in the snow that I shot last winter and a time lapse of the sun during the eclipse this summer. “

Cool!

As for me, I dig this video because it has an ethereal, dreamy feel to it. I love the swimming footage layered with the the shot of Tyler singing. I love the intensity of Tyler’s facial expression. Also, hello, the song is awesome with an 80s vibe but with 2017 panache. It builds momentum like a roller coaster, but the ride will have you dancing out of your seat. Well done, Forget, Forget!!!

OK then. Ladies and gentlemen and especially Maine music fans, MaineToday.com proudly presents: “CITY”