Songs in the (kind of) Key of Deflated Footballs

With all this talk about The New England Patriots and deflated footballs I felt it was my duty to set the story to music.



With tongue firmly inserted into cheek, here’s a collection of tunes dealing with air, pressure, sports and the like. Kind of.

“The Needle and the Damage Done,” by Neil Young

“Inflation Blues,” by B.B. King

“Air Pressure” by Bill Nye the Science Guy (Nirvana Parody)

“Pressure,” by Billy Joel

“Under Pressure,” by Queen and David Bowie

“New England, The Patriots and We” (cheesy, regional song from 1986)



“Big Balls,” by AC/DC

“Ball of Confusion,” by The Temptations

“Pressure Drop,” by Toots and the Maytals

and finally…“All out of Love,” by AIR SUPPLY. Enough said.