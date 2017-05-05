12 Songs in the key of rain

There’s nothing quite as depressing as a dreary, rainy morning. It’s especially uplifting and fun when the rain is falling sideways.

Better days are coming. Until then, let’s listen to some rainy songs and think of sunnier skies.

Here are 12 rainy songs for your soggy, musical enjoyment.

“Rain” by Patty Griffin



“I Think It’s Going to Rain Today,” by Norah Jones (written by Randy Newman)

“The Beauty of the Rain” by Dar Williams

“Rainy Night House” by Joni Mitchell



“The Rain Song” by Led Zeppelin

“Rain” by The Cult



“Rain in the Summertime” by The Alarm (because I’ve always had a soft spot for this one)

“Fire and Rain” by Jonatha Brooke. Yep, totally the James Taylor song. I just love JB’s take on it.

“Tinseltown In The Rain” By The Blue Nile



“Happy When It Rains” by Garbage



“A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall,” by Bob Dylan



“It Can’t Rain All the Time” by Jane Siberry