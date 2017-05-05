Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: May 5, 2017

12 Songs in the key of rain

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Maksym Dykha/Shutterstock.com

Maksym Dykha/Shutterstock.com

There’s nothing quite as depressing as a dreary, rainy morning. It’s  especially uplifting and fun when the rain is falling sideways.

Better days are coming. Until then, let’s listen to some rainy songs and think of sunnier  skies.

Here are 12  rainy songs for your soggy, musical enjoyment.

“Rain” by Patty Griffin

“I Think It’s Going to Rain Today,” by Norah Jones (written by Randy Newman)

“The Beauty of the Rain” by Dar Williams

“Rainy Night House” by Joni Mitchell

“The Rain Song” by Led Zeppelin

 

 

“Rain” by The Cult

“Rain in the Summertime” by The Alarm (because I’ve always had a soft spot for this one)

“Fire and Rain” by Jonatha Brooke. Yep, totally the James Taylor song. I just love JB’s take on it.

“Tinseltown In The Rain” By The Blue Nile

“Happy When It Rains” by Garbage

“A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall,” by Bob Dylan

“It Can’t Rain All the Time” by Jane Siberry

