Lyle Divinsky is bringing home the funk for the holidays

Lyle Divinsky and his potent musical posse have one goal this weekend: to inject your life with serious funk. The best advice I can give is for you to take him up on his offer and catch one – or both – of his shows with Model Airplane at Portland House of Music.

Divinsky’s soulful voice was made for funky tunes and smooth jams, and you’ll hear plenty of those both nights. Night One will take you through the history of funk from the early ’60s to its current place in American culture and music. Night Two will bring you more of this, as well as several tunes from Divinsky’s sensational 2015 solo album, “Uneven Floors,” complete with a string section and backing vocal section. There will also be a revolving cast of special guests jumping on stage all weekend, so keep your eyes and ears open for surprises.

Here’s Divinsky singing the title track from “Uneven Floors”



Divinsky moved to Colorado earlier this year after being recruited to be the new lead singer of The Motet. But he’ll be back in town this weekend, passing out hugs and slaying you with his golden pipes. I reached out to Divinsky and asked him to give me five good reasons – other than those – that people should catch these shows. He hit me back with five doozies:

1. Dance off some holiday calories. It’s way more fun than jogging in the cold.

2. It’s a perfect nighttime adult hang with all of the family and friends who are home for the holidays.

3. It’s an overwhelming collective of the Maine music community with up to 14 musicians on stage at a time.

4. It’s a journey through the history of a truly American musical genre with original, love-filled soul with a giant family of fun and funk lovers.

5. With so many of the Model Airplane family traveling the country with other musical pursuits, these nights are fewer and further between, so we have to capitalize on the chances we get to get down with them.

I give thanks to Maine for many things, especially for being the birthplace of so many crazy talented musicians, including Lyle Divinsky. Many of them will be blowing the roof off of the Portland House of Music this weekend, so get up off the couch and prepare to get down. The city of Portland, at least an the corner of Temple and Federal streets, is funk headquarters this weekend.

Model Airplane’s Funksgiving Weekend

9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 for two-day pass, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com