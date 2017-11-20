Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: November 20, 2017

Lyle Divinsky is bringing home the funk for the holidays

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Lyle Divinsky and his potent musical posse have one goal this weekend: to inject your life with serious funk. The best advice I can give is for you to take him up on his offer and catch one – or both – of his shows with Model Airplane at Portland House of Music.

Divinsky’s soulful voice was made for funky tunes and smooth jams, and you’ll hear plenty of those both nights. Night One will take you through the history of funk from the early ’60s to its current place in American culture and music. Night Two will bring you more of this, as well as several tunes from Divinsky’s sensational 2015 solo album, “Uneven Floors,” complete with a string section and backing vocal section. There will also be a revolving cast of special guests jumping on stage all weekend, so keep your eyes and ears open for surprises.

Here’s Divinsky singing the title track from “Uneven Floors”

Divinsky moved to Colorado earlier this year after being recruited to be the new lead singer of The Motet. But he’ll be back in town this weekend, passing out hugs and slaying you with his golden pipes. I reached out to Divinsky and asked him to give me five good reasons – other than those – that people should catch these shows. He hit me back with five doozies:

1. Dance off some holiday calories. It’s way more fun than jogging in the cold.

2. It’s a perfect nighttime adult hang with all of the family and friends who are home for the holidays.

3. It’s an overwhelming collective of the Maine music community with up to 14 musicians on stage at a time.

4. It’s a journey through the history of a truly American musical genre with original, love-filled soul with a giant family of fun and funk lovers.

5. With so many of the Model Airplane family traveling the country with other musical pursuits, these nights are fewer and further between, so we have to capitalize on the chances we get to get down with them.

I give thanks to Maine for many things, especially for being the birthplace of so many crazy talented musicians, including Lyle Divinsky. Many of them will be blowing the roof off of the Portland House of Music this weekend, so get up off the couch and prepare to get down. The city of Portland, at least an the corner of Temple and Federal streets, is funk headquarters this weekend.

Model Airplane’s Funksgiving Weekend

9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 for two-day pass, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

