Indie icon Lou Barlow at Engine in Biddeford in Monday

The show was supposed to be a couple of months ago but then Lou Barlow broke his collarbone. The good news is that he’s recovered and the rescheduled show is happening on Monday night at the intimate space of Engine in Biddeford.

OK. So who is Lou Barlow? If you already know then you don’t need me to tell you but in case the name is either completely foreign to you or perhaps rings a vague bell, here’s the quick skinny on him:

Barlow’s one of the founding member of Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh AND The Folk Implosion. He also has a trio of solo albums out in the world.

But let’s go back to those three bands for a second because OMG!

Dinosaur Jr!

Sebadoh!

The Folk Implosion!

If this isn’t the coolest song from 1995 I don’t know what is.

And here’s the word we got from the folks at Engine:

“2018 finds Lou without obligations to his bands and ready to bring acoustic guitars and his extensive back-catalogue on the road for a series of intimate solo performances. Requests will be taken, stories will be told and Lou will be in the best setting to share the emotionally direct, melodic songs he’s known for.”

Lastly, I had a hunch that if I walked over to the desk of my pal Shamus Alley he would tell me something key about this show because Shamus is way cooler than I ever hope to be when it comes to certain kinds of indie music. Here’s the official take on the show from him:

“I saw Lou Barlow like 7 years ago at the Cowgirl in Santa Fe, NM. He played solo with just some foot pedals and loops. His stage banter was on point… an amazing set peppered with plenty of stories from an extensive career. A member of Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh and Folk Implosion playing at a venue as intimate as Engine in Biddeford, is not to be missed.”

So there you have it. Go see Lou!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Lou Barlow

WHEN: Monday, June 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Engine, 128 Maine St., Biddeford

HOW MUCH: $23 for general admission, $40 and $50 special packages available and for $100 you can attend the show and have dinner with Lou.

WHERE TO BUY TICKETS: eventbrite.com