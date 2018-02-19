Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: February 19, 2018

7 upcoming Maine concerts to buy tickets to now including Sylvan Esso and Belly

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • RICKIE LEE JONES

    8 p.m. March 28. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $19 to $49.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    I consider Rickie Lee Jones to be one of the proverbial "greats" when it comes to songwriting. I offer up "Coolsville" and "The Last Chance Texaco" as two prime examples of her word-weaving mastery. Her self-titled debut album, released in 1979, is home to perhaps her best-known tune "Chuck E.s In Love," but that's truly just the tip of the iceberg of a long, distinguished recording career. I've seen Jones live about four times, and she and her band always put on a gratifying show as she winds in and out of different moments of her extensive discography. If you're even a casual Jones fan, do yourself a favor and pick up a copy of her 2007 album "The Sermon on Exposition Boulevard," and while you're at it, 1989's "Flying Cowboys."
    Photo by Astor Morgan

  • WILD CHILD

    9 p.m. March 30. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    One fine night at One Longfellow Square a few years back, I was seeing a fantastic band, and just between you and me, I can't remember who the heck it was. (I go to a lot of shows.) But I do remember being blown away by the opening act, Wild Child. It's a five-piece indie-pop outfit out of Austin, Texas, that released its four EP, "Expectations," earlier this month. Kelsey Wilson (violin) and Alexander Beggins (ukulele) share vocal duties, and the band's sound is vibrant and rich. Love 'em!
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • SYLVAN ESSO

    April 2. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $26 in advance, $28 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Sylvan Esso is the electronica pop duo of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, based in Durham, North Carolina. They dropped their debut record in 2014 and followed it up last year with "What Now." They were also one of my favorite parts of last May's Boston Calling music festival. Their music will induce a hypnotic trance that will surely lead to jumping up and down with unfettered glee. Meath's vocals are excellent, and Sanborn is a synths sorcerer. It's going to be electronica dance party central at the State for this show, and I suspect tickets are flying out the door, so be quick about grabbing yours.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • STARS

    8 p.m. April 15. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Here are three words that always put a skip in my step: Canadian indie-pop! The last time I saw the band Stars was in 2012 when it was touring in support of its gorgeous, dreamy and infectious record "The North." It was a heck of a fine show, and although the band sort of fell off my radar, it's back on it with its seventh studio album called "There Is No Love in Flourescent." The album dropped last fall, and I'm playing a bit of catch-up with it, but it had me at hello with the first few notes of the opener "Privilege." Vocals of Stars are shared between Torquil Campbell and Amy Millan, and the band on a whole is fantastic with a bit of an '80s throwback vibe but with very much a modern feel. The track "Flourescent Light" is one I plan on running to this spring, and the rest of the record is one great song after another. Sorry, I lost track of you, Stars, but I'm back. Meet me at Aura, everyone!
    Photo by Shervin Lainez

  • SECRET SISTERS

    8 p.m. May 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
    Alabama sisters Lydia and Laura Rogers are not to be missed, and you've got two chances to make this happen: once on Brownfield and once in Rockland. With heart-melting harmonies, Secret Sisters were nominated for a Grammy for best folk album this year for the Brandi Carlile-produced "You Don't Own Me Anymore." They didn't win the Grammy, but they sure have won over fans with a tremendous record and a live show that is both riveting and hilarious, as the banter between the sisters is its own special form of entertainment. And if you can't make the Stone Mountain show, Secret Sisters will also be at The Strand Theatre in Rockland on May 18!
    Photo by Abraham Rowe

  • RHIANNON GIDDENS

    7:30 p.m. June 21. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $40. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Last summer, I took a musical adventure to Lyons, Colorado, for the annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival. Over the course of three days, I saw a glorious amount of extraordinary acts, including Lake Street Dive, Dave Rawlings Machine, SHEL, Gregory Alan Isakov and The Wailin' Jennys. All words fail to describe the experience of being knocked over by each act that took the stage, including Rhiannon Giddens, who first caught my ear as a founding member of the Grammy-winning string band Carolina Chocolate Drops. Giddens has since taken a solo turn, beginning with the 2014 EP "We Rise," followed by a number of other full-length, live and EP releases, including last year's "Freedom Highway." Giddens sings and plays violin and banjo, and she does all three of these things extremely well.
    Photo by Robert Mitchell

  • BELLY

    Aug. 22. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    It truly doesn't make a lick of sense to me that I've gone this far in my life without seeing '90s alternative rock band Belly live. But, then again, Belly only released two studio albums, "Star" in 1993 and "King" in 1995, so it's not like the band's been touring consistently since then. However, ladies and gentlemen, Belly is back! "Dove" is the brand new record, which drops on May 4. Many of us played the heck out of the "Star" album with songs like the stark "Someone To Die For," the fuzzy and melodic "Gepetto" and, of course, Belly's biggest hit, "Feed the Tree." Quite frankly, "Feed the Tree" is on my top 10 list of best '90s songs, and I still hear it on the radio from time to time and still sing along at the top of my lungs when Tanya Donelly lets the vocals really rip. In fact, let's have a go at it right now. Ready? "So take your hat off, boy, when you're talking and be there when I feed the tree!" Donelly is alternative rock royalty, and although I was fortunate enough to have seen her other band, Throwing Muses, twice in my lifetime, Belly has eluded me. Until now. I'm going to listen closely for the happy sigh that Belly fans will collectively release when "Dove" drops in May, but for now, a renewed listening of "Star" and "King" will tide over this fan.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

 

