7 upcoming Maine concerts to buy tickets to now including Sylvan Esso and Belly
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
RICKIE LEE JONES
8 p.m. March 28. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $19 to $49.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com
I consider Rickie Lee Jones to be one of the proverbial "greats" when it comes to songwriting. I offer up
"Coolsville" and "The Last Chance Texaco" as two prime examples of her word-weaving mastery. Her self-titled debut
album, released in 1979, is home to perhaps her best-known tune "Chuck E.s In Love," but that's truly just the tip
of the iceberg of a long, distinguished recording career. I've seen Jones live about four times, and she and her
band always put on a gratifying show as she winds in and out of different moments of her extensive discography. If
you're even a casual Jones fan, do yourself a favor and pick up a copy of her 2007 album "The Sermon on Exposition
Boulevard," and while you're at it, 1989's "Flying Cowboys."
WILD CHILD
9 p.m. March 30. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
One fine night at One Longfellow Square a few years back, I was seeing a fantastic band, and just between
you and me, I can't remember who the heck it was. (I go to a lot of shows.) But I do remember being blown away by
the opening act, Wild Child. It's a five-piece indie-pop outfit out of Austin, Texas, that released its four EP,
"Expectations," earlier this month. Kelsey Wilson (violin) and Alexander Beggins (ukulele) share vocal duties, and
the band's sound is vibrant and rich. Love 'em!
SYLVAN ESSO
April 2. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $26 in advance, $28 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Sylvan Esso is the electronica pop duo of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, based in Durham, North Carolina.
They dropped their debut record in 2014 and followed it up last year with "What Now." They were also one of my
favorite parts of last May's Boston Calling music festival. Their music will induce a hypnotic trance that will
surely lead to jumping up and down with unfettered glee. Meath's vocals are excellent, and Sanborn is a synths
sorcerer. It's going to be electronica dance party central at the State for this show, and I suspect tickets are
flying out the door, so be quick about grabbing yours.
STARS
8 p.m. April 15. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15, 18-plus. auramaine.com
Here are three words that always put a skip in my step: Canadian indie-pop! The last time I saw the band
Stars was in 2012 when it was touring in support of its gorgeous, dreamy and infectious record "The North." It was
a heck of a fine show, and although the band sort of fell off my radar, it's back on it with its seventh studio
album called "There Is No Love in Flourescent." The album dropped last fall, and I'm playing a bit of catch-up with
it, but it had me at hello with the first few notes of the opener "Privilege." Vocals of Stars are shared between
Torquil Campbell and Amy Millan, and the band on a whole is fantastic with a bit of an '80s throwback vibe but with
very much a modern feel. The track "Flourescent Light" is one I plan on running to this spring, and the rest of the
record is one great song after another. Sorry, I lost track of you, Stars, but I'm back. Meet me at Aura, everyone!
SECRET SISTERS
8 p.m. May 12. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com
Alabama sisters Lydia and Laura Rogers are not to be missed, and you've got two chances to make this
happen: once on Brownfield and once in Rockland. With heart-melting harmonies, Secret Sisters were nominated for a
Grammy for best folk album this year for the Brandi Carlile-produced "You Don't Own Me Anymore." They didn't win
the Grammy, but they sure have won over fans with a tremendous record and a live show that is both riveting and
hilarious, as the banter between the sisters is its own special form of entertainment. And if you can't make the
Stone Mountain show, Secret Sisters will also be at The Strand Theatre in Rockland on May 18!
RHIANNON GIDDENS
7:30 p.m. June 21. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $40. boothbayoperahouse.com
Last summer, I took a musical adventure to Lyons, Colorado, for the annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival.
Over the course of three days, I saw a glorious amount of extraordinary acts, including Lake Street Dive, Dave
Rawlings Machine, SHEL, Gregory Alan Isakov and The Wailin' Jennys. All words fail to describe the experience of
being knocked over by each act that took the stage, including Rhiannon Giddens, who first caught my ear as a
founding member of the Grammy-winning string band Carolina Chocolate Drops. Giddens has since taken a solo turn,
beginning with the 2014 EP "We Rise," followed by a number of other full-length, live and EP releases, including
last year's "Freedom Highway." Giddens sings and plays violin and banjo, and she does all three of these things
extremely well.
BELLY
Aug. 22. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred
seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
It truly doesn't make a lick of sense to me that I've gone this far in my life without seeing '90s
alternative rock band Belly live. But, then again, Belly only released two studio albums, "Star" in 1993 and "King"
in 1995, so it's not like the band's been touring consistently since then. However, ladies and gentlemen, Belly is
back! "Dove" is the brand new record, which drops on May 4. Many of us played the heck out of the "Star" album with
songs like the stark "Someone To Die For," the fuzzy and melodic "Gepetto" and, of course, Belly's biggest hit,
"Feed the Tree." Quite frankly, "Feed the Tree" is on my top 10 list of best '90s songs, and I still hear it on the
radio from time to time and still sing along at the top of my lungs when Tanya Donelly lets the vocals really rip.
In fact, let's have a go at it right now. Ready? "So take your hat off, boy, when you're talking and be there when
I feed the tree!" Donelly is alternative rock royalty, and although I was fortunate enough to have seen her other
band, Throwing Muses, twice in my lifetime, Belly has eluded me. Until now. I'm going to listen closely for the
happy sigh that Belly fans will collectively release when "Dove" drops in May, but for now, a renewed listening of
"Star" and "King" will tide over this fan.
