The 2017 Boston Calling music festival packs a diverse musical punch

This was my third time attending the Boston Calling music festival and musically speaking, it was a dream come true. This was also the first time the festival was held in its new location at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, a stone’s throw from Harvard Square.
Were the lines too long for bathrooms and food and were there way too many people for me? Absolutely yes. I’m not used to consuming live music with 40,000 other people. Do I miss the old spot at Boston’s City Hall Plaza? Indeed I do.
BUT, the lineup at this year’s festival was incredible. I still can’t believe I saw Lucy Dacus, Sylvan Esso, Deerhoof, Sigur Rós, Tegan and Sara, The xx, Oh Wonder and Brandi Carlile all on the same weekend, May 26-28. I mention these acts because these are the ones I photographed. But there were plenty of other acts that rocked my world including Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Mumford & Sons. Enjoy the pics as we await announcements of the next Boston Calling lineup with wild anticipation.
This blue-haried fan was right up front for several acts. Hardcore fan! Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Brandi Carlile takes a bow at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Brandi Carlile is all smiles at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Brandi Carlile wisely rockin' a Red Sox cap at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Phil Hanseroth performing with Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Tim Hanseroth performing with Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Tim Hanseroth performing with Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Happy fans at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Deerhoof at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Lucy Dacus at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Boston Calling Music Festival crowd awaits the next band on Friday, May 26, 2017 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Anthony West of Oh Wonder at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Oh Wonder at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Oh Wonder at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Oh Wonder's Josephine Vander Gucht at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Oh Wonder's Josephine Vander Gucht at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Sigur Rós behind a screen at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Sigur Rós is revealed as the screen rises at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Jónsi Birgisson of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Jónsi Birgisson of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Drummer Orri Páll Dýrason of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Georg Hólm of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Amelia Meath of Syvlan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Amelia Meath of Syvlan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
An enthusiastic crowd at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Romy Madley Croft of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Romy Madley Croft of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti
Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti