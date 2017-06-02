The 2017 Boston Calling music festival packs a diverse musical punch

This was my third time attending the Boston Calling music festival and musically speaking, it was a dream come true. This was also the first time the festival was held in its new location at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, a stone’s throw from Harvard Square.

Were the lines too long for bathrooms and food and were there way too many people for me? Absolutely yes. I’m not used to consuming live music with 40,000 other people. Do I miss the old spot at Boston’s City Hall Plaza? Indeed I do.

BUT, the lineup at this year’s festival was incredible. I still can’t believe I saw Lucy Dacus, Sylvan Esso, Deerhoof, Sigur Rós, Tegan and Sara, The xx, Oh Wonder and Brandi Carlile all on the same weekend, May 26-28. I mention these acts because these are the ones I photographed. But there were plenty of other acts that rocked my world including Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Mumford & Sons. Enjoy the pics as we await announcements of the next Boston Calling lineup with wild anticipation.