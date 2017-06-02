Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: June 2, 2017

The 2017 Boston Calling music festival packs a diverse musical punch

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

This was my third time attending the Boston Calling music festival and musically speaking, it was a dream come true. This was also the first time the festival was held in its new location at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, a stone’s throw from Harvard Square.

Were the lines too long for bathrooms and food and were there way too many people for me? Absolutely yes. I’m not used to consuming live music with 40,000 other people.  Do I miss the old spot at Boston’s City Hall Plaza? Indeed I do.

BUT,  the lineup at this year’s festival was incredible. I still can’t believe I saw Lucy Dacus, Sylvan Esso, Deerhoof, Sigur Rós, Tegan and Sara, The xx, Oh Wonder and Brandi Carlile all on the same weekend, May 26-28. I mention these acts because these are the ones I photographed. But there were plenty of other acts that rocked my world including Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Mumford & Sons. Enjoy the pics as we await announcements of the next Boston Calling lineup with wild anticipation.

  • This blue-haried fan was right up front for several acts. Hardcore fan! Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    This blue-haried fan was right up front for several acts. Hardcore fan! Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Brandi Carlile takes a bow at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Brandi Carlile takes a bow at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Brandi Carlile is all smiles at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Brandi Carlile is all smiles at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Brandi Carlile wisely rockin' a Red Sox cap at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Brandi Carlile wisely rockin' a Red Sox cap at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Phil Hanseroth performing with Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Phil Hanseroth performing with Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Tim Hanseroth performing with Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Tim Hanseroth performing with Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Tim Hanseroth performing with Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Tim Hanseroth performing with Brandi Carlile at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Happy fans at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Happy fans at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Deerhoof at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Deerhoof at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Lucy Dacus at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Lucy Dacus at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Boston Calling Music Festival crowd awaits the next band on Friday, May 26, 2017 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Boston Calling Music Festival crowd awaits the next band on Friday, May 26, 2017 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Anthony West of Oh Wonder at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Anthony West of Oh Wonder at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Oh Wonder at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Oh Wonder at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Oh Wonder at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Oh Wonder at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Oh Wonder's Josephine Vander Gucht at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Oh Wonder's Josephine Vander Gucht at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Oh Wonder's Josephine Vander Gucht at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Oh Wonder's Josephine Vander Gucht at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Sigur Rós behind a screen at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Sigur Rós behind a screen at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Sigur Rós is revealed as the screen rises at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Sigur Rós is revealed as the screen rises at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Jónsi Birgisson of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Jónsi Birgisson of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Jónsi Birgisson of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Jónsi Birgisson of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Drummer Orri Páll Dýrason of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Drummer Orri Páll Dýrason of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Georg Hólm of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Georg Hólm of Sigur Rós at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.26.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Amelia Meath of Syvlan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Amelia Meath of Syvlan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Amelia Meath of Syvlan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Amelia Meath of Syvlan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Nick Sanborn of Sylvan Esso at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Tegan and Sara at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • An enthusiastic crowd at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    An enthusiastic crowd at Boston Calling. May 26, 2017. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Romy Madley Croft of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Romy Madley Croft of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Romy Madley Croft of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Romy Madley Croft of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim of The xx at Boston Calling Music Festival. 05.27.17 Photo by Aimsel Ponti

