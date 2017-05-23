Posted: May 23, 2017
13 must-see summer concerts for Mainers
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
From Portsmouth to Bangor with some spots in between, the season’s lineup of outdoor concerts, starting this weekend and going well into September, is dazzling. This week’s Face the Music is all about my picks for making this the best summer ever for live music . I’ll see you out at a show. And, no matter what the forecast says, always bring that hoodie, because you never know.
THE xx
7 p.m. Friday, May 26. Thompson's Point, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
This trio of Londoners will show you a very good time with their dance-able synth pop. They made their debut with a self-titled
album in 2009, but I just got wise to the new one, "I See You," which dropped in January. They're fronted by singer/guitarist Romy Madley Croft.
Oliver Sim shares vocal duties and plays beats, and Jamie Smith handles beats and all things electronic. After watching a handful of live clips, I
understand why this band is closing in on 4 million Facebook fans. The xx has a sound that is hypnotic, dance-inducing and will likely whip
everyone, including the seagulls, into a happy frenzy, especially when they play "Dangerous."
Photo by Laura Coulson
THE SHINS
7 p.m. Friday, June 16. Thompson's Point, Portland, $42 in advance, $47 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
If for no other reason, go because you love that scene in "Garden State" when Natalie Portman gives her headphones to Zach Braff in the
psychiatrist's waiting room so that he can hear a song that "will change your life." The song is "New Slang" by The Shins, and it's the shining star
of that film's soundtrack. Of course, that was back in 2004, and The Shins discography now stands at five albums, thanks to their singer, guitarist
and songwriter James Mercer. I haven't properly kept up with this band, so to remedy this, I threw on their new record "Heartworms," and 19 seconds
into the opening track "Name For You," I knew I wasn't going to miss this show.
James Mercer of The Shins.
Photo courtesy of the artist
MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD
7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Thomspon's Point, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportlad.com
Few musicians exude as much love and light as Michal Franti. The guy was born with a smile on his face ready to hug it out with anyone,
anywhere. He and his band, Spearhead, fuse funk, reggae, hip-hop, rock and rap together to create a musical tapestry of songs that are often about
peace, justice and hope. Take "We Are All Earthlings" from last year's "Soulrocker" album as one example. "We are all earthlings/From the cities to
the mountains and the deserts and the deep blue sea/To the palaces and prisons and the paradises that I see." Also, I've heard from several friends
that the shows are giant love fests, so there's that.
Photo courtesy of the artist
YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND
7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. Prescott Park, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth, donations at the entrance for general admission; $39 to $55 table and/or
blanket reservation. presscottpark.org
They're a magnificent explosion of acoustic bluegrass and rock from Nederland, Colorado. The five members of Yonder Mountain String Band are
all very good at what they do. You'll hear banjo, fiddle, mandolin and bass all played to the edge of reason. They've been at it for nearly 20 years
and know how to dazzle an audience with a ton of originals and, from what I discovered on YouTube, some sensational covers, including "Son of a
Preacher Man" and "Jolene."
Photo courtesy of the artist
AIMEE MANN
7 p.m. Friday, June 30. Prescott Park, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth, donations at the entrance for general admission; $39 to $55 for table or
blanket reservation. presscottpark.org
Aimee Mann is a songwriting goddess with one of the most distinctive voices you'll ever hear. I've been a fan since her days in the new wave
band 'Til Tuesday. Mann's new album, "Mental Illness," is quite possibly her finest with songs like "Stuck in the Past," "Rollercoasters" and
"Simple Fix." And if she wants to bust out "He said shut up, he said shut up, oh god can't you keep it down? Voices carry," that's 100 percent fine
with me. One. Hundred. Percent.
Photo by Sheryl Nields
Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper
7 p.m. Friday, July 14. Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $39.75 to $143. waterfrontconcerts.com
I'll be honest, I'm not into Rod Stewart. The reason this show's on my list is because of the most unusual opening act. Of course, I mean
the one and only Cyndi Lauper. Ironically, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" has always irritated me, but everything else I've heard from her is
fantastic, including "Money Changes Everything" and, of course, "Time After Time." Shebop your way up to Bangor for this one, and don't worry, it's
totally fine if you sing along with Stewart during "Maggie May"; it's a classic after all.
Photo by Joel H. Garcia
Langhorne Slim & The Law
7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Discovery Park at L.L. Bean, Freeport, free. llbean.com
Langhorne Slim is an entirely new name to me. Turns out he's a singer-songwriter of the folk, soul and rock persuasions. He was born in
Langhorne, Pennsylvania, and borrowed his moniker from his hometown. His debut record is 2004's "Electric Love Letter," and several have followed,
most recently "The Spirit Moves" in 2015 and a live album released last year. I'm recommending this show in the spirit of taking a chance on someone
who you might now know but is worthy of your time. The song "Spirit Moves" is a foot-stomping three minutes of unfettered joy with some unexpected
horns that sound like they were flown in from south of the border. The album ends with the two-minute "Meet Again," a sweet love letter to the one
who got away. I dig this guy; he's worth dealing with the lawn chair spot-securing craziness of the L.L. Bean shows, and set among those tall pines,
his sound will be all the better.
Photo courtesy of the artist
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
7 p.m. Monday, July 24. Thompson's Point, Portland, $45 general admission lawn in advance, $50 general admission lawn day of show, $75 seated in
advance, $80 seated day of show. statetheatreportland.com
This is another one of those shows that doesn't really need an explanation, but here are 10 just the same: "Alison," "Watching the
Detectives," "Accidents Will Happen," "(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes," "Radio, Radio," "Pump It Up," "Veronica," "Waiting for the End of the
World," "The Only Flame in Town" and "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding."
Photo by James O'Mara
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. Maine State Pier, Commercial St., Portland, $25.75 to $79.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
I've seen Pat Benatar three times over the past five years and believe me when I tell you, she and her guitarist, Neil "Spyder" Giraldo,
sure as heck can still bring it. Benatar ruled the charts in the '80s with songs like "Love is a Battlefield," "Heartbreaker," "Hit Me With Your
Best Shot," "Shadows of the Night" and "Hell Is For Children," among other classic gems. Expect to smile all night and definitely expect to sing
along. If she plays "Promises in the Dark," I'll be singing the loudest. She really is invincible.
Photo courtesy of the artist
Phantogram with Tycho and Heathered Pearls
6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. Thompson's Point, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
They're a Manhattan duo that formed a decade ago but that I just got hip to about a week ago. I threw my headphones and dove into the deep
end of their album called "Three," released last fall. They refer to their sounds as dream pop, electronic and trip-hop, and upon hearing the
album's opening track "Funeral Pyre," I concur. Phantogram is Joshua Carter and Sarah Barthel. They'll have a band with them and, from what I've
read, an impressive light and stage show.
Photo by Timothy Saccenti
Alabama Shakes
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Thompson's Point, Portland, $45 in advance, $50 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Singer Brittany Howard will knock your socks off and take your breath away, and she and her band pour through songs from 2015's brilliant
"Sound & Color" album, along with ones from their 2012 debut "Boys & Girls." Listening to this band is a downright spiritual experience with songs
like "This Feeling" and "Miss You." "Sound & Color" was the first song that many of us heard from Alabama Shakes, and the voyage of discovery of
each new one is pure, blues-tinged gold.
Photo by Elliot Ross
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band
7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Savage Oakes Winery, 175 Barrett Hill Road, $70. savageoakeswinery.com
Lyle Lovett and a massive, crackerjack band behind him. Does this need any further explication? The guy's a force of nature, a storyteller
and a truly legendary performer whose been slinging his signature brand of Texas-born Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues since the mid-
80s.
Photo courtesy of the artist
The Ballroom Thieves
7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Prescott Park, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth, donations at the entrance for general admission; $39 to $55 for table or
blanket reservation. presscottpark.org
This Boston trio will make you feel all the things with their to-die-for harmonies, emotionally dense lyrics and riveting live show. They're
the trio of Martin Earley, Calin Peters and Devin Mauch, and they create a world of sound you'll lose yourself in right from the start. I've seen
them live about four times and have walked out of every show feeling much better then when I walked in. Plus, Peters plays a cello, and you'll love
it.
Photo courtesy of the artist
